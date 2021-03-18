Robeson County Sheriff's Office makes arrest in kidnapping case originating at South of the Border
Mar. 18—MAXTON — A person believed to be involved in the March 11 kidnapping of a woman from South of the Border in Dillon, South Carolina, was arrested today, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.
The suspect was captured about 7:15 a.m. at an apartment in Maxton by Robeson County SWAT Team operators, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. The suspect, whose name was not released, was being transported from Maxton about 9:47 a.m. to be processed.
Wilkins released a statement on Facebook regarding the capture and requesting prayer from the public on the victim's behalf.
"Robeson County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team captured SC Kidnap/Rape Suspect early this morning in Maxton. Investigators still on scene. Please continue to pray for the victim in this case. Thank you. More details to be released later," Wilkins wrote about 7:35 a.m.
The Robeson County Sheriff's Office responded about 4:17 p.m. March 11 to a report of kidnapping and assault at U.S. 301 South and Braswell Road in Rowland, according to the Sheriff's Office. The investigation determined the victim was first abducted in Dillon, South Carolina, and taken to Rowland. As a result, the Dillon County Sheriff's Office also took part in the investigation.
The victim suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening and was treated at an undisclosed medical center, according to the Sheriff's Office. The suspect abandoned the victim and her vehicle, and she later contacted police.
Anyone with information about the case should call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.
