Robeson County Sheriff's Office participates in multi-agency Tar Heel checkpoint netting more than 60 charges

Jun. 30—TAR HEEL — The Tri-County Task Force was involved in a multi-agency traffic checkpoint operation on Chickenfoot Road on Friday during which more than 60 charges were issued to motorists.

Members of the Bladen County Sheriff's Office Community Impact Team and 16 other local agencies, including Robeson County Sheriff's Office, participated in the checking station on Chickenfoot Road in Tar Heel, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office participated as a member of the Tri-County Task Force.

The Tri-County Task Force was formed in December 2020 by Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker, Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, and Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene.

The task force operates in Bladen, Robeson and Columbus counties several times during the month, according to a release by the Bladen County Sheriff's Office. More operations are expected in the future.

During the operation, officers issued charges and citations for driving while license revoked, 18; no operators licenses, nine; fictitious tags, two; seat belts, five; child restraints, two; registration violations, 10; failure to produce drivers license, one; possession of drug paraphernalia, two; open container, one; inspections, three; no insurance, three; simple possessions, three; and eight orders for arrest, according to the BCSO.

"We utilize resources and assets from surrounding agencies to combat crime and drugs across southeastern North Carolina," Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker said.

"We are very appreciative of the close working relationships that we share with so many law enforcement agencies," McVicker added.