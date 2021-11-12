Robeson County Sheriff's Office to target human trafficking in Robeson County

Nov. 12—LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff's Office will use funding from the N.C. Governor's Crime Commission to combat human trafficking in Robeson County.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins announced that two grants from the NCGCC will be distributed to the Sheriff's Office over a two-year period. The combined grants total more than $400,000, according to a statement from the Sheriff's Office.

"The goals of the entire project entail development of a Human Trafficking Training Program that will educate and train Robeson County Sheriff's Deputies and Detention Officers on Human Trafficking and the complexity surrounding Human Trafficking crimes," Wilkins wrote in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Funding will allow the Sheriff's Office the ability to hire a law enforcement officer designated to Human Trafficking and to launch a multidisciplinary Human Trafficking Task Force in Robeson County, he said.

"The Task Force approach emphasizes bringing prosecutors, investigators, justice system partners, service agencies and victim advocates together to provide wraparound care to victims while promoting strong investigations and prosecutions. Using a collaborative approach, professionals will work together from the beginning of each case to ensure the best possible outcomes for victims and the strongest possible prosecutions of traffickers," according to a Robeson County Sheriff's Office press release.

Training also will take place to help sheriff's deputies "effectively recognize Human Trafficking, enforce the criminal statutes, and assist victims affected by it," according to the statement.

"Robeson County Sheriff's Office will also train and educate community partners and service providers in order to support Human Trafficking victims by restoring safety, promoting emotional strength, reducing the legal ramifications, and the impact of trauma through intervention education, prevention, and community collaboration," according to the press release.

Wilkins thanked sheriff's Lt. Deryl Little and others who helped secure the grant.

The grant was secured through a partnership between Sheriff Wilkins and Wellness Solutions, which aided the Sheriff's Office in the grant application process. Letters of support also were received from Pembroke Town Manager Tyler Thomas, Pembroke Councilwoman Theresa Locklear, Rape Crisis Center of Robeson County Executive Director Virginia Locklear, Robeson County Health Department, Riverbend Services, and other community partners, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office conducted an undercover operation on Oct. 1 to identify victims of human trafficking and prostitution and offer them a way out. During the operation, five men were charged with solicitation of prostitution.

Other agencies including the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Lumberton and Fayetteville police departments also assisted in the operation.

The Sheriff's Office also is using its Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program to offer help to low level offenders with substance use disorders.

The LEAD program started in May, according to sheriff's Sgt. Hollis McNeill, the program's supervisor. There are more than 20 people in the program and three people have completed it so far.

The LEAD program seeks to "address offenders who have a substance misuse disorder and who repeatedly engage in low-level criminal activity," according to the Sheriff's Office's website.

"I know many of you do not realize the importance of this grant as some think the problem doesn't exist here. Human Trafficking is real and with the help of this grant, with the assistance of our law enforcement partners in around Robeson County, we will begin an aggressive yet professional approach in combating it," Wilkins wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday morning.

In other grant news, the Fairmont Police Department also will receive a $24,112 grant from the NCGCC to update communication equipment like radios. The grant, which also will be used to add closed circuit surveillance systems throughout the town, works on a reimbursement basis. The department should begin ordering new equipment in the coming weeks, according to Fairmont Chief of Police Jon Edwards.