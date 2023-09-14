Robin Hood's Bay whale carcass removed from beach

A large number of minke whales have been seen off the coast of Yorkshire in recent days, a photographer said

A dead whale found washed up on a North Yorkshire beach has been removed.

The mammal, believed to be a minke whale, was found dead on the shore at Robin Hood's Bay on Wednesday morning.

Photographer Glenn Kilpatrick, from Whitby, said a large number of minke whales had been seen off the coast in recent days.

North Yorkshire Council confirmed it had been made aware of the carcass at about 12:00 BST on Wednesday and had since organised its removal.

The carcass has been removed from the beach, North Yorkshire Council said

Mr Kilpatrick said the whale's body was about 20ft (6m) long and had started to smell.

"We have got a lot of minke whales in the area at the moment," he said.

"Where there's life, there's death unfortunately."

The council removed the body on Thursday, a spokesperson confirmed.

Common minke are the smallest of the baleen whales, but they can grow to about 35ft (10m) long and weigh up to 20,000 lbs (9,000kg).

The species can usually be seen between July and October.

