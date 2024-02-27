Robin Murphy, one of the 'Satanic cult' killers, is up for parole. Could she go free?

NATICK — Forty-four years after she confessed and was convicted of killing her lover in the infamous Fall River “Satanic cult murders,” Robin Murphy, 61, is asking the Massachusetts Parole Board for her release, again.

As he has done at previous hearings for her release, state Rep. Alan Silvia, the retired city detective who worked on the three gruesome murders, said he’ll be at the March 5 parole board hearing to speak out against granting Murphy’s freedom.

“My position hasn’t changed. I think she’s a danger to society,” said Silvia. “She was released once on parole, which she violated. She’s not someone, I believe, who can live in society without placing others at risk. I’m concerned about that.”

What happened in the Fall River 'Satanic cult murders'

In 1979 and 1980, Doreen Levesque, 17, Barbara Raposa, 19, and Murphy's girlfriend Karen Marsden, 20, were murdered in the Fall River area. The three young women were reportedly involved in sex work and drug abuse.

The community was in a panic, with rumors that the women were killed by members of a Satanic cult.

Levesque was the first victim, with her body being discovered under the bleachers at Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School by two joggers in October 1979.

The next month, a family member reported Raposa missing after a friend dropped her off downtown. Her body was found by hunters several months later in a wooded area in Fall River.

Marsden, who refused to be a witness in the Levesque murder, was reported missing by her grandmother in February 1980, and her partial remains were found in Westport the following April.

Murphy was convicted in 1980 for Marsden's murder, along with alleged cult leader and pimp Carl Drew. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the Marsden murder and remains in prison.

Another alleged cult member, Andrew Maltias, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the Raposa murder and has since died.

No one has ever been convicted for Levesque’s killing.

Robin Murphy's parole history

Murphy was 17 at the time she pleaded guilty, and testified against Drew in exchange for a lighter charge of second-degree murder. She recanted her confession in 1985 and has maintained her innocence ever since.

Murphy spent more than 20 years in prison before being released on parole to a long-term treatment facility in 2004. She was sent back to prison in 2011 after being accused of violating her parole after she allegedly started a relationship with a convicted felon; Murphy was reportedly with the woman during a drug deal.

Murphy was denied parole after a March 2022 parole board hearing, previously being denied in 2012 and again in 2017.

In November 2022, the parole board made public their decision, indicating Murphy had not proved she is willing to be honest or take accountability for her past behavior.

“The board is of the opinion that Robin Murphy has not demonstrated a level of rehabilitative progress that would make her release compatible with the welfare of society,” the board wrote at the time.

