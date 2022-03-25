Robin Thicke’s fiancée April Love Geary says she won’t sign a prenup: ‘He’s not marrying anyone else after me’

Robin Thicke’s fiancée is setting the record straight.

April Love Geary shared a Q&A on her Instagram story Thursday, and a fan asked if she planned on signing a prenuptial agreement before marrying Thicke.

"I don’t know, but I’m not signing one," the 27-year-old model replied.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Hotel Lutetia and Five Eyes Production

After her short response, Geary dived into the reasoning behind her decision.

"He’s not marrying anyone else after me. How do you go from, like, the baddest b--h on the planet? Where do you go from there? Trash," she said.

Thicke has been married before, tying the knot with actress Paula Patton in 2005 and divorcing 10 years later. Thicke and Patton have an 11-year-old son, Julian.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Thicke and Geary became engaged in December 2018. The couple has three children together – Mia, 4; Lola, 3; and Luca, 1.

Geary is used to fielding critiques for some of her choices and commentary in the past.

In 2020, the model received backlash for posting a nude pregnancy photo to her Instagram.

In the pic, simply captioned, "Baby mama," the star tastefully covered herself with her hand and her hair. One social media user, in particular, did not appear to be a fan of the picture, commenting, "Girl !!! What are you doing."

Geary wasn't interested in the opinion and offered a sarcastic response.

"Mowing the lawn?" she wrote. "What does it look like I’m doing???"

The interaction didn't stop there.

"It looks like you’re doing to [sic] much !!!" the commenter said. "Your body is for your husband to see not the [world]."

Once again, Geary clapped back.

"I don’t have a husband????? Also, no man owns MY body," she retorted.