Robin Totterman Is The Founder of INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC) And They Just Picked Up 4.8% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC) should definitely note that the Founder, Robin Totterman, recently paid UK£0.47 per share to buy UK£400k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 4.8%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At INSPECS Group

Notably, that recent purchase by Robin Totterman is the biggest insider purchase of INSPECS Group shares that we've seen in the last year. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (UK£0.58), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

INSPECS Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about UK£0.66 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that INSPECS Group insiders own 21% of the company, worth about UK£12m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At INSPECS Group Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in INSPECS Group shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for INSPECS Group (2 are concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

