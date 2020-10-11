Robin Williams' son Zak marries girlfriend Olivia June: 'This life I've always wanted'

Robin Williams' oldest son Zak is officially married!

Williams, 37, tied the knot with his girlfriend, Olivia June, in a ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday. He revealed the happy news on Twitter, alongside a selfie of the couple on their wedding day.

I had the great joy of marrying my best friend @oliviajune today! It went awesome and we couldn’t have tied the knot on a better day. #WorldMentalHealthDay pic.twitter.com/ANtAW109zg — Zak Williams (@zakwilliams) October 11, 2020

June, an entrepreneur and social scientist, also shared her joy on social media.

"Married my best friend and love of my life today. @zakwilliams you were already stuck with me forever, and now it’s legally so," she wrote on Twitter.

Married my best friend and love of my life today. @zakwilliams you were already stuck with me forever, and now it’s legally so. — Olivia June (@oliviajune) October 11, 2020

On Instagram, June also shared a photo of the menu for the big day. "10.10.2020 is world mental health day and @zakpym and my wedding. Hands down the best mental health decision of my life was to choose Zak," she wrote.

She also posted some sweet moments on her Instagram story, including a look at her elegant gown.

Williams and June share a son together, McLaurin "Mickey" Clement Williams, born in May 2019. His first name is a tribute to his late grandfather, Robin Williams, whose middle name was McLaurin.

Williams met June four years ago, according to People. At the time, he was struggling with his father's death by suicide.

"I was going through a challenging time in my life, and she was supportive and there when I needed someone," Williams told the magazine. "I'm so thrilled that we now have a family."

In addition to being a husband, Williams is loving the role of being a dad.

"I love waking up with my son in the morning, making him breakfast and then having the opportunity to show him things for the first time," he said. "I'm looking forward to building this life I've always wanted to have and growing together."

Williams and June wed on World Mental Health Day, a fitting choice given Williams' mental health advocacy. He recently started working with Inseparable, a coalition that aims to guarantee everyone in the United States has access to quality, affordable mental health care.

The wedding comes two months after the sixth anniversary of Robin Williams' death, on Aug. 11, 2014. Zak Williams recently honored his late father with an Instagram post.

"Dad, today marks six years since your passing," he wrote. "Your legacy lives on in your family and in those who carry your spirit within their hearts. We will continue to fight for what’s good in the world, for peace, and for connecting people instead of tearing them apart. Love you so much!"