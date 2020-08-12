Robin Williams' son, Zak Williams, pays tribute to dad on anniversary of his death

On any given day, Zak Williams' dad, the late Robin Williams, is never far from his mind -- but especially each year on Aug. 11.

Tuesday marked the sixth anniversary of the star's untimely death by suicide at the age of 63. In memory of his father, Williams took to Instagram to pay tribute to him and promise he would continue to make him proud.

"Dad, today marks six years since your passing," Williams, 37, began. "Your legacy lives on in your family and in those who carry your spirit within their hearts."

"We will continue to fight for what’s good in the world, for peace, and for connecting people instead of tearing them apart," he added. "Love you so much!"

PHOTO:Robin Williams and son Zak Williams attend 'Comic Relief '87' in Universal City, Calif., Nov. 14, 1987 (Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

One small-yet-meaningful way Williams keeps the beloved comedian's legacy alive is through his 1-year-old son, McLaurin, who is named after him. McLaurin was the "Good Will Hunting" actor's middle name.

The day prior, the late Oscar winner's daughter, Zelda Williams, 31, explained why she would step away from social media on the anniversary of her father's death. Instead, she left fans with mental health and suicide prevention resources.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 [TALK] for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Even if it feels like it, you are not alone.

