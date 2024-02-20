Robin Windsor death: Tributes pour in after Strictly star dies suddenly
Tributes are flooding in for Robin Windsor, the former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, who has died at the age 44.
Windsor competed on the BBC One show for four series from 2010 to 2013, when he was forced to step down after a slipped disc left him paralysed for four days.
He made a special return to the show in 2014 for what would become Strictly’s first ever same-sex dance, which he performed alongside fellow pro AljaÅ¾ Škorjanec.
Windsor’s celebrity partners during his time on the series were actor Patsy Kensit, EastEnders star Anita Dobson, Emmerdale’s Lisa Riley and Dragon’s Den tycoon Deborah Meaden.
The dance company Windsor founded, Burn the Floor, announced his death, saying the dancer had “tragically passed away”.
Many stars, including other Strictly professional dancers, have paid tribute.
08:32 , Ellie Harrison
News of Windsor’s death was announced by the dance company he founded, Burn the Floor, who said the dancer had “tragically passed away”. The statement added: “He leaves a void in our hearts that will never be filled, yet our wonderful memories will stay forever.”
Susanna Reid tearful as she announces death of Windsor
08:38 , Ellie Harrison
Good Morning Britain presenter Reid, 53, had danced with Windsor on Strictly’s Children In Need special back in 2011.
Former Strictly pro James Jordan pays tribute to ‘caring’ friend
08:33 , Ellie Harrison
Windor’s fellow ex-Strictly professional, James Jordan, paid tribute to the star, whom he called an “old friend”.
“I had the pleasure of working with this man for many years on Strictly – I have such fond memories of him,” Jordan wrote on Instagram, adding: “He was always very caring and fun to be around. Everyone who came in contact with him adored him, from his celebrity partners to his working colleagues.”