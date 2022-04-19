Robinhood Agrees to Acquire UK Crypto Platform Ziglu

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Online brokerage platform Robinhood has agreed to acquire London-based crypto platform Ziglu, giving it a Financial Conduct Authority-regulated arm in the U.K.

No financial terms were disclosed for the deal announced Tuesday, which is subject to regulatory approval.

Ziglu offers buying and selling services for 11 cryptocurrencies as well as a 'Boost' product which earns users yield on their holdings.

Ziglu won approval to offer crypto services in the U.K. by financial watchdog the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in 2020, the third firm to gain such approval.

“Ziglu’s impressive team of deeply experienced financial services and crypto experts will help us accelerate our global expansion efforts,” said Vlad Tenev, Robinhood's CEO and Co-Founder, in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.