Robinhood boss says GameStop episode 'unacceptable'

Vlad Tenev, co-founder and co-CEO of investing app Robinhood, speaks during the TechCrunch Disrupt event in Brooklyn borough of New York
Vlad Tenev, co-founder of Robinhood, said his firm was forced to temporarily limit GameStop trades.

The head of the Robinhood trading platform has apologised to customers at a US congressional hearing prompted by last month's GameStop trading frenzy.

Vlad Tenev said the situation the firm faced in January - when financial strains led it to limit certain stock purchases - was "unacceptable to us".

"We are doing everything we can to make sure this won't happen again," he said.

Lawmakers said the move, which sparked outrage, had raised questions about fairness in financial markets.

"Many Americans feel that the system is stacked against them and no matter what, Wall Street always wins," said congresswoman Maxine Waters, who heads the House Financial Services Committee holding the hearing.

Mr Tenev said the firm, which is popular among everyday investors, was forced to temporarily limit trades in GameStop and some other firms due to new financial requirements it faced because of the surge in trading.

He said the firm moved quickly to raise new funds, which would help it avoid making similar moves in the future.

He also denied that Robinhood had been acting at the behest of anyone else.

"I'm sorry for what happened. I apologise," he said. "I'm not going to say that Robinhood did everything perfectly, and that we haven't made mistakes in the past, but what I commit to is that we improve from this."

Other key players called to testify at the hearing also denied wrongdoing in the affair, which saw the price of GameStop shares rise from less than $20 at the beginning of January to more than $350 in a matter of weeks.

The astonishing rise, apparently fuelled by a swarm of independent traders swapping tips on social media forums such as Reddit, has sparked probes examining the possibility of market manipulation and other potential conflicts of interest.

Robinhood's ties to Wall Street firm Citadel Securities have faced particular scrutiny.

Robinhood receives fees from Citadel, which pays to execute Robinhood customer orders. Citadel last month also invested in Melvin Capital, one of the hedge funds hit by losses after betting that GameStop's shares would fall.

Kenneth Griffin, CEO of Citadel, is seen in a framegrab from live video as he testifies about stock trading and GameStop, during an entirely virtual hearing of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Financial Services
Citadel and Robinhood attracted most of the attention at the hearing

Kenneth Griffin, the head of Citadel Securities, said no one in his company had any discussions with Robinhood about restricting trades in GameStop or other so-called "meme stocks".

"I first learned of Robinhood's trading restrictions after they were announced," he said.

Mr Griffin and Mr Tenev attracted most of the attention at the sometimes combative hearing, which saw lawmakers raise potential regulatory changes, such as requirements that firms disclose when they have made large bets against a stock.

Melvin Capital hedge fund manager Gabriel Plotkin told lawmakers that he was wary of holding short positions again after retail investors pushed GameStop shares higher, causing the firm shed 53% of its value.

Industry needs to adapt

"They exploited an opportunity around short selling and we will have to adapt and the whole industry will have to adapt," he said.

Republicans sought to head off new rules, noting that it was government requirements that precipitated Robinhood to limit trades.

"Piling on more and more regulations only increases complexity and does not help investors," said Barry Loudermilk, a Republican representative from Georgia.

Ms Waters hit back at characterisations of the hearing as "political theatre" - but also suggested that she was not rushing to additional action.

"I didn't hear anyone here say they were ready to pile on regulations," she said.

Others testifying at the hearing included Melvin Capital chief executive Gabriel Plotkin, Reddit chief executive Steve Huffman, and Keith Gill, a Reddit user and YouTube streamer known as Roaring Kitty who promoted his investment in GameStop.

Shares in the loss-making video games retailer have fallen back since January, closing at about $40 on Thursday.

  • Robinhood CEO apologises to users over GameStop chaos at House hearing as lawmakers begin investigation

    Hearing focussed on Robinhood’s actions and growing role of social media in ‘levelling playing field’ for individual investors

  • Reddit user behind GameStop saga releases opening statement ahead of hearing

    Keith Patrick Gill, known on YouTube and Twitter as Roaring Kitty, released his opening statement ahead of testimony before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday about his role in the surge of GameStop's stock price.The big picture: Gill will join the CEOs of Reddit, Robinhood, Citadel and Melvin Capital at Wednesday's hearing. The committee plans to "examine the recent activity around GameStop (GME) stock and other impacted stocks with a focus on short selling, online trading platforms, gamification and their systemic impact on our capital markets and retail investors," per a statement by Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), chair of the committee.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: Gill first took a long position in GameStop a year ago, when he noticed the embattled video game retailer was among the most heavily shorted stocks on the market.He spent months posting about it to the r/WallStreetBets subreddit, a forum of several million amateur investors and spectators who eventually piled into the stock in part to get revenge on hedge funds who were betting that its price would fall.The ensuing phenomenon — in which GameStop's price soared from a low of $2.57 last year to over $480 per share — sparked debate about the role of retail investors, hedge funds, short-sellers, market manipulation and more.What they're saying: "I’ve been asked why I decided to share my investment ideas on social media. My investment skills had reached a level where I felt sharing them publicly could help others," Gill will testify."Hedge funds and other Wall Street firms have teams of analysts working together to compile research and critique investment ideas, while individual investors have not had that advantage. Social media platforms like YouTube, Twitter, and WallStreetBets on Reddit are leveling the playing field.""And in a year of quarantines and COVID, engaging with other investors on social media was a safe way to socialize. We had fun."The bottom line: "The idea that I used social media to promote GameStop stock to unwitting investors is preposterous. I was abundantly clear that my channel was for educational purposes only, and that my aggressive style of investing was unlikely to be suitable for most folks checking out the channel. Whether other individual investors bought the stock was irrelevant to my thesis — my focus was on the fundamentals of the business."Read Gill's full statement. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Explainer: How were more than 100% of GameStop's shares shorted?

    One area of focus from a U.S. House of Representatives panel on Thursday will likely be on the role short selling played in the GameStop market mayhem. Executives from trading platform Robinhood and hedge funds Melvin Capital and Citadel will be grilled following the retail-driven trading frenzy that sparked wild gyrations in GameStop and other heavily shorted stocks. Short selling, details of which are included in the memorandum https://docs.house.gov/meetings/BA/BA00/20210218/111207/HHRG-117-BA00-20210218-SD002.pdf about the hearing, can be a positive move, as it can be used in hedging positions, more accurately valuing prices of stocks and exposing frauds, like Enron and Theranos.

  • Trading hot stocks like GameStop seems fun until you look beneath the surface

    Congress is asking questions about whether middlemen or "market makers" like Citadel that execute stock trades really give small investors the best prices.

  • Apple's drop 'not a good sign' for Nasdaq - analyst

    As Apple falls into correction territory, Thomson Reuters Stocks Buzz Analyst Terence Gabriel tells Reuters' Fred Katayama why the Nasdaq may also be in for a plunge.

  • On the Eve of Testifying Before Congress, Robinhood Announces It Will Provide Crypto Withdrawals

    Trading platform app Robinhood announced in a tweet yesterday -- on the eve of testifying before Congress -- that it fully intends "to provide and withdraw cryptocurrencies." See: What You Need to...

  • "Mr. Kitty" goes virtually to Washington over GameStop saga

    The social media movement that made a beloved icon of GameStop enthusiast Keith Gill continued to rally behind the YouTube personality known as Roaring Kitty as he testified to Congress on Thursday about his role in last month’s stock market frenzy. “Today, the world shall know his name,” cheered one online fan on the social media website Reddit, superimposing a headshot of Gill over a boxer's body. The 34-year-old Gill became the most visible face of the GameStop rally largely because of his videos, where he wore a red headband and colorful, cat-themed T-shirts as he spent hours each week talking about the stock from the basement of his home in a suburb of Boston.

  • Reddit CEO: 'WallStreetBets would not exist if users had to reveal their full identity'

    During congressional hearings on GameStop (GME) this Thursday Reddit CEO Steven Huffman defended the social platform's practice which allows members to use aliases without disclosing their identity.

  • Robinhood Rival Webull Raises New Funds at $1 Billion Valuation

  • ‘I am not a cat’: Chaotic GameStop hearing provides tense exchanges, humor as lawmakers grill key players in saga

    The GameStop hearing, which was referred to as “political theater” at some points, didn’t disappoint those looking for a bit of drama and humor.

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. declined 7% on Thursday after a flood of shares became eligible to sell for the first time.Nearly all shares are now unlocked for trading, the result of an unusual restriction placed on stockholders when the data software company went public. Such lockups are common after initial public offerings but less so for companies that list their shares directly on an exchange, as Palantir did on the New York Stock Exchange in September.Two longtime investors said in interviews that they will hold, but at least one other, billionaire George Soros, has publicly signaled his plans to exit.Palantir has amassed a long list of shareholders in the nearly two decades since it was founded. But starting in September, only a fifth of their shares could be traded. On Thursday, almost all stockholders got the option to sell as much as they’d like for the first time.The expiration of a lockup is a volatile time for any company but could be especially so for Palantir, which was privately held for an exceptionally long time and which courts a great deal of controversy. Its co-founder and chairman is Peter Thiel, the venture capitalist who backed Donald Trump’s successful bid for the U.S. presidency and became a pariah in Silicon Valley. Palantir, which relocated from the Valley to Denver, works with the military, immigration enforcement and intelligence agencies, all of which draw public scrutiny and howls for surveillance overreach.Soros Fund Management, which revealed in November it began investing in Palantir in 2012 and owned 18.46 million shares, has said it will sell for ethical reasons. The firm said at the time that it had sold all it was able to and “will continue to sell shares as permitted.”“SFM does not approve of Palantir’s business practices,” the firm said in a statement last year. “SFM made this investment at a time when the negative social consequences of big data were less understood. SFM would not make an investment in Palantir today.”Palantir still has plenty of believers. Its tools are used by corporate titans like BP Plc and Merck KGaA as well as governments around the world, nearly a dozen of which are using Palantir to battle Covid-19 and power vaccine distribution. Adit Ventures, which said it holds about $270 million worth of Palantir, told Bloomberg it will sell few, if any, shares on Thursday. Ditto for PHX Financial, which said it holds more than $10 million. Ark Invest has also indicated its support.Palantir’s stock has more than tripled since going public. But the lockup loomed over the company’s quarterly financial report on Tuesday. Despite exceeding analysts’ expectations on revenue and other measures, concerns about growth prospects and the lockup expiration sent the stock falling.Speaking in a prerecorded video shown to investors Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Alex Karp walks through snowy woods and discusses the perils of technology companies managing for quarterly expectations and “near-term myopism.”Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, backs that philosophy. “Palantir’s attitude is refreshing,” she said in an interview on CNBC. “It’s exactly how we invest. We want our companies to invest aggressively. We don’t want profits now.”Palantir has now fallen for six consecutive trading days, the longest streak since its September debut(Updates shares in the first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.