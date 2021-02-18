Robinhood CEO apologises to users over GameStop chaos at House hearing as lawmakers begin investigation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oliver O'Connell
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Five of the key players in the GameStop stock trading saga appeared before a congressional committee on Thursday to answer questions about their role in January’s market activity - including the boss of the trading app at the centre of the frenzy who issued an apology.

The House Committee on Financial Services is the first governmental body to call witnesses to testify after retail investors mobilised on Reddit and bought shares in retailer GameStop, sending its stock price soaring.

Their action pushed Wall Street firms with short positions to scramble to cover losses, and led the trading platform Robinhood to pull the plug on future trades of the stock by its users. The share price has since sunk back from a peak of $483 to $45.

At the hearing on Capitol Hill, lawmakers questioned Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, Citadel CEO Ken Griffin, Melvin Capital founder Gabe Plotkin, trader Keith Gill, known “Roaring Kitty”.

The five were joined in their testimony by Jennifer Schulp of the Cato Institute’s Centre for Monetary and Financial Alternatives, who provided a perspective on possible regulatory action.

Early on in the proceedings, Mr Tenev apologised to customers for the chaos caused when restrictions on trading were imposed on 28 January that stopped retail investors from buying shares in GameStock and a number of other “meme stocks” — companies with low stock values suffering during the pandemic economic downturn.

“Despite the unprecedented market conditions in January, at the end of the day, what happened is unacceptable to us,” said Mr Tenev.

He added that the company is “doing everything we can to make sure this won’t happen again.” Mr Tenev continued to insist that the goal of democratising finance was a worthy cause citing that customers’ assets were now $35bn more than the deposits they had made on the platform.

He was challenged about this figure by Representative Jim Himes who said it was meaningless given we do not know percentage gains to compare to other possible investments users could have made.

Much of the questioning was focussed on Mr Tenev and the role of Robinhood, though the title of the hearing —Game Stopped? Who Wins and Loses When Short Sellers, Social Media, and Retail Investors Collide — made clear that the intention was for a wider remit.

Indeed this is the first of several hearings relating to the subject, with regulators expected to be questioned at a later date regarding their role.

In the intersection of social media and finance, Mr Gill — Roaring Kitty on YouTube — began his testimony by listing things that he is not (a professional investor, a hedge fund etc) and also clarifying to lawmakers: “I am not a cat.”

For his part, Mr Gill, who had first invested in GameStop in June 2019, claimed that he still saw it as a good investment and an attractive proposition, potentially with a future focussed on digital delivery of games over brick and mortar stores. The company’s share price jumped after these comments from $44 to $48.

Democratic chairperson Maxine Waters was intent on keeping lawmakers and those testifying to time, interrupting Mr Yenev’s opening statement and directing him to limit his time to the events of 28 January and his involvement.

Ms Waters also directed him to answer yes or no as to whether Robinhood had a liquidity problem. An attempt to provide a longer answer was shut down.

However, later in the hearing when pressed if the company had the liquidity it required on the morning of 28 January to cover $3bn in trading positions, Mr Tenev said that the security team had to work with clearinghouses to meet the collateral requirements.

Representative Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio said that the company was “unprepared to protect his constituents and customers from non-consensual liquidation”, was “unprepared to sort out the $3bn deposit requirement” and “barely avoided disaster”. Pushed further, Mr Tenev said the funds had come from venture capitalists he had relied on previously.

On the role of social media in the events surrounding GameStop, Mr Plotkin of Melvin Capital spoke about how Reddit users began to look specifically at the firm’s investments and short positions — the firm held a short position in GameStop from 2014 onwards.

When users organised to trade in the other direction, Mr Plotkin says he was abused online and became the target of antisemitic slurs and hate speech, including profane and racists text messages and a call for a second holocaust.

Reddit co-founder Mr Huffman said they could not find the comments referred to and that such speech is not tolerated on the platform.

In a wider discussion on the role of social media in finance, Mr Huffman was asked how Reddit knows if its users are real people. He said that users “should be masters of their own identity” and subreddit communities such as WallStreetBets wouldn’t work if people were forced to use their real full identities.

He added that WallStreetBets is “an eccentric community, but they’re well within the bounds of our content policy.”

At another point, he said there was no evidence of bots or foreign actors found in the group that may have influenced the actions of other users.

Mr Plotkin conceded that going forward there would be much closer monitoring of message boards and social media by Wall Street firms and that his firm had a data science team looking at the issue.

Both Mr Plotkin and Citadel’s Mr Griffin said they had no role in Robinhood’s decision to limit trading in GameStop.

Mr Griffin said he had first heard about it when the news was made public and said the events demonstrated there was an opportunity to improve how markets function and trades are settled.

Similarly, Mr Plotkin said that Melvin Capital had already closed out its position in GameStop days before Robinhood imposed the limits.

The pair also denied any bailout of Melvin Capital by Citadel as had been implied in reports, stating that Citadel saw the opportunity to buy into the fund as an investor and earn returns when the firm recovers.

Both Mr Gill and Mr Huffman defended the role of social media in opening up a world of investment discussion to a new audience with Mr Huffman saying that the events in January had raised: “important issues about fairness and opportunity in our financial system”.

Mr Gill went further sayings that while Wall Street firms have teams of analysts working on strategies, social media platforms can level the playing field for individual investors.

Read More

Elon Musk suggests Robinhood is mysterious Dogecoin ‘whale’ hoarding cryptocurrency

YouTuber ‘Roaring Kitty’ sued and Robinhood CEO ‘forced to live in hotel’ over GameStop saga

GameStop stock tipster Roaring Kitty reveals he lost $13m in one day

Barstool sports founder Dave Portnoy lost $700K in GameStop frenzy

Family of Robinhood suicide trader reveal tragic deals and missteps that led to his ‘avoidable’ death

Recommended Stories

  • YouTuber ‘Roaring Kitty’ sued and Robinhood CEO ‘forced to live in hotel’ over GameStop saga

    Both men set to testify in House financial services committee this week

  • Robinhood CEO Addresses App User Who Died by Suicide Believing He Owed More Than $730,000: 'It Was a Tragedy'

    Alexander Kearns, 20, died by suicide last June after desperately trying to contact the stock trading app, according to his parents

  • 'Roaring Kitty' Endorses GameStop: 'I Like the Stock'

    Feb.18 -- Keith Gill, who adopted the online nickname “Roaring&nbsp;Kitty,”&nbsp;says he is "not a cat" and calls the allegations that he is responsible for the GameStop frenzy "preposterous." He speaks during virtual testimony before the House Financial Services Committee.

  • White House says Biden supports study of slavery reparations

    President Joe Biden supports a study on whether descendants of enslaved people in the United States should receive reparations, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Wednesday, as the issue was being debated on Capitol Hill. Psaki told reporters that Biden "continues to demonstrate his commitment to take comprehensive action to address the systemic racism that persists today."

  • Treasury Gets a Tax Windfall as Stocks Soar

    The booming stock market is producing a surge in capital gains, and the U.S. Treasury now expects to collect more in capital gains taxes this year than it has in a decade as investors take their winnings off the table. The Congressional Budget Office has increased its estimate of expected asset sales, which it refers to as “realizations,” by 45% this year, bringing the total to more than $1 trillion. The increase in realizations is more than 10 times larger than the expected increase in wages and salaries, Politico’s Brian Faler reported Thursday. The haul will mean that capital gains tax receipts become the third-largest source of government revenue, surpassing corporate income taxes. “It’s a rare bright spot in the government’s otherwise dismal budget outlook — one that hearkens to the days of the dot-com bubble of the 1990s,” Faler wrote. “Back then, swelling capital gains went a long way towards erasing the government’s deficit.” The stock market surge is helping state government budgets, too. Tax revenues are 39% higher than expected in Connecticut, for example, pushing receipts back near pre-Covid levels. The bottom line: In the early days of the pandemic, the CBO cut its estimates for capital gains realizations in 2021 to $823 billion, a reduction of 18%. But the ever-climbing stock market has spurred CBO to revise that estimate upward to $1.2 trillion. As a result, capital gains taxes are now estimated to come to $197 billion in 2021, up from $164 billion in 2020. Measured as a percentage of the economy, capital gains realizations will equal 5.4% of GDP, Faler said, a level not seen since before the Great Recession. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Rallies On After Passing $50K Psychological Level to $52K

    Bitcoin's price is in uncharted territory while its volatility remains high.

  • Daily Crunch: Facebook's Australian news ban is pretty broad

    A quick refresher: As the Australian government is debating a law that would require tech platforms to pay media companies for linked content, Facebook has gone ahead and started blocking the sharing or viewing of news. The move has been criticized as censorship and even "an assault on a sovereign nation," but also praised as a reasonable stand against a "link tax."

  • If your song goes viral on TikTok, you could make millions

    Experts say that TikTok is a platform where people can discover new music, whether it's new or old.

  • Lawyer: Central African Republic soccer chief is innocent

    The former head of Central African Republic's soccer federation used the popular sport to foster peace and unity in his country and played no role in anti-Muslim atrocities, his lawyer told judges at the International Criminal Court on Thursday. Defense lawyer Geert-Jan Knoops told the three-judge panel in his opening statement that Patrice-Edouard Ngaïssona is a victim of a rush to justice by prosecutors. Both Ngaïssona and his co-defendant Alfred Yekatom, a rebel leader known as Rambo, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to multiple charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity as their trial opened at the global court.

  • Ford loses track of dangerous air bags, forcing 2 recalls

    Ford has lost track of some older Takata air bags that can explode and hurl shrapnel, so it's recalling more than 154,000 vehicles in North America to check for them. The company on Thursday issued two recalls, with the largest coming because Ford can't find 45 obsolete air bags that may have been installed on some old Ranger pickup trucks. The company says the air bags were not purged from the stock of service parts and could have been used in crash or theft repairs.

  • Virginia teen’s body found almost eight years after she went missing

    The remains of missing teenager Alexis Tiara Murphy have been recovered after a search initiated in 2013. According to a statement by the Nelson County Sherriff’s Office, the remains were located on Dec. 3 of last year. The Sherriff’s office, the FBI’s Richmond Division, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office cooperated in the efforts to completely solve this case.

  • 6 things you can do to help your kids deal with anxiety and stress during the pandemic, according to pediatricians

    The pandemic is leading to increased anxiety in kids, and some may suffer longer-term consequences. Doctors shared what's working in their families.

  • Sarah Ferguson Says She’s Delighted to Be a “Granny” After Princess Eugenie Gives Birth

    Sarah Ferguson shared that she's now a grandmother to Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank's first baby on her YouTube series for children. Scroll to see her cute message.

  • Debt-laden world, rising bond yields: a toxic taper tantrum combo

    In May 2013, bond investors threw a tantrum after hints the U.S. Federal Reserve might slow the money-printing presses. A similar selloff now, with another $70 trillion added to global debt, could prove to be far more vicious. A 2013-style "taper tantrum" was named as one of the top market risks in BofA's February poll of fund managers who fear a pick-up in inflation expectations might soon persuade central banks to start withdrawing or "tapering" stimulus.

  • Surreal photos from Texas’ sub-zero weather: A frozen fish tank and icicles on a ceiling fan

    Sub-zero temperatures have brought extraordinary scenes in recent days, as many struggle amid widespread power outages

  • Japan's Toyota, Honda can likely cope with global chip shortage: Fitch

    The automakers have enough financial flexibility to absorb more costs and maintain significant rating headroom, even if the shortage persists till the second half of 2021, according to the statement. The automobile industry has been grappling with a shortfall in chip supply since the end of last year, driven by coronavirus lockdowns in Southeast Asia and bulk-buying by U.S. sanctions-hit Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies, among other reasons. The shortage prompted top U.S. automaker General Motor Co to extend production cuts at three North American plants last week, while Honda Motor and Nissan Motor were set to sell a combined 250,000 fewer cars in the current financial year.

  • Australia Unemployment Falls Further as Recovery Intensifies

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s unemployment rate declined in January as a second round of central bank stimulus combined with a big-spending government budget accelerated the economy’s recovery and further boosted hiring.The jobless rate fell to 6.4% from 6.6% in December, versus economists’ estimate of 6.5%, data from the statistics bureau showed Thursday in Sydney. Employment advanced by 29,100 in January, compared with an expected 30,000 gain, driven by the state of Victoria that’s still rebounding from its second lockdown. The participation rate was 66.1%, slightly below the forecast 66.2%.“Australia has recouped almost all the jobs lost in April/May 2020 at the depths of the recession and nationwide lockdown,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada. “While the unemployment rate remains higher, it is heading in the right direction.”The Australian dollar edged up immediately after the data and was trading at 77.54 U.S. cents at 1:26 p.m. in Sydney.Australia is experiencing a V-shaped recovery as the relative containment of Covid-19 boosts confidence and encourages cashed-up households to spend. That’s prompted firms to resume hiring and swelled the labor force back to near its pre-pandemic level.The Reserve Bank of Australia earlier this month announced it was extending its quantitative easing program by a further A$100 billion ($77.6 billion) and said it doesn’t expect to increase interest rates until 2024. It’s trying to keep a lid on a currency that left unchecked could hurt exports and employment.Among other details in today’s jobs report:Monthly hours worked decreased by 4.9%, with Bjorn Jarvis, head of Labour Statistics at the ABS, noting that more Australians than usual took leave in the first two weeks of JanuaryUnderemployment fell 0.4 percentage point to 8.1% and under-utilization declined 0.6 percentage point to 14.5%Full-time jobs surged by 59,000 and part-time roles fell 29,800Unemployment fell in all states except for South Australia; Victoria recorded a 1.3% surge in monthly employmentWhat Bloomberg Economics Says...“Underemployment has continued to decline, but a significant degree of slack remains in the labor market. Closed borders, which limits labor supply from overseas migration, could accelerate the pace at which labor market slack is reabsorbed over 2021.”-- James McIntyre, economistFor the full note, click hereThe central bank earlier this month also released updated forecasts showing the economy will grow 3.5% over both 2021 and 2022 and the jobless rate will fall to around 6% by the end of this year and 5.5% at the end of 2022. Under an optimistic scenario for the economy, the unemployment rate would fall to 4.75% by the end of next year.The RBA late last year cut interest rates and its three-year yield target to 0.10% and initiated a quantitative easing program to lower borrowing costs across the economy. That came on the heels of the government announcing tax cuts, incentives for firms to invest and hire and infrastructure projects to boost activity.Yet there are risks ahead as remaining government wage subsidies are set to expire in March, potentially triggering job cuts and bankruptcies. The RBA has labeled how households and businesses adjust to the taper of stimulus as “a key uncertainty.”“We expect robust jobs growth to continue in 2021, although we are mindful of risks around the termination of Australia’s JobKeeper wage subsidy in March and note overall unemployment is likely to remain well above levels consistent with ‘full employment’ and faster wages growth,” said Andrew Boak, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s chief economist for Australia.(Updates with comment from Bloomberg Economics in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Head of St Louis Fed Says Bitcoin Not a Challenge to US Dollar’s Global Dominance

    James Bullard also likened bitcoin to gold as a safe-haven asset.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Down Sharply as Jump in Treasury Yields Boosts Greenback

    Investors are reconsidering how long the RBNZ will maintain its stimulus package given the economy has rebounded and house prices are booming.

  • IRS Says All $600 Stimulus Checks Have Been Issued. Do This if You Didn't Get Yours

    In December, after months of fruitless negotiations, lawmakers finally reached an agreement on a second coronavirus relief bill that extended unemployment benefits and allowed for a second round of stimulus checks worth $600 apiece. The IRS recently announced that it's finished sending $600 stimulus payments to all of the eligible recipients it has on record. While some people may still need to wait a bit for their stimulus checks or debit cards to arrive in the mail, for the most part, if you haven't gotten any stimulus money by now, it means you'll need to file a tax return to get it.