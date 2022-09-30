Robinhood to close five offices as part of restructuring program

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Robinhood Markets, Inc. is seen at a pop-up event on Wall Street after the company's IPO in New York City
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Robinhood Markets Inc said on Friday it was closing five more offices, as part of a broader program aimed at changing its organizational structure announced in August.

No employees were being laid off as a result of the closures, it disclosed in a regulatory filing.

The Menlo Park, California-based brokerage said it expects these additional office closures to result in restructuring charges of around $45 million and generate annual run-rate savings of about $4 million per quarter, between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2024.

Robinhood, which had already slashed 9% of its workforce in April, blaming some duplicate roles and job functions on the company's growth, said it was laying off about an additional 23% of its employees last month.

The trading platform played a central role in the retail-trading frenzy during the pandemic but it has posted declines in revenue in recent months as its customer base has been spooked by rising interest rates and decades-high inflation.

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Recommended Stories

  • Former Infinity Q exec settles charges related to alleged fraud

    The former chief risk officer of defunct investment adviser Infinity Q Capital Management LLC agree to settle charges of misconduct related to a fraudulent scheme to inflate the value of assets the firm advised by more than $1 billion, securities regulators said on Friday. Scott Lindell failed to exercise reasonable care and to undertake an appropriate investigation concerning multiple red flags that indicated the value of Infinity Q funds' positions were inappropriate, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in charges filed in Manhattan federal court. Lindell agreed to settle the charges, with determination of disgorgement, prejudgment interest, and civil money penalties to be decided by the court at a later date, the regulator said.

  • Gold bound for dismal quarter on aggressive rate hike fears

    Gold rose to a one-week high on Friday as the dollar retreated from recent highs but bullion was headed towards its worst quarter since March last year, buckling under fears of impending large interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Spot gold was 0.1% higher at $1,661.89 per ounce by 1:45 p.m. EDT (1745 GMT) and gained 1.1% so far this week. "The gold market's at an area where we can see some movement higher... (but) that's all dependent on what the dollar does and rates going into the weekend," said Daniel Pavilonis, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

  • Why Oil and Gas Stocks Plummeted Today

    What happened Shares of energy stocks were falling broadly today. Even diversified blue chip names such as Chevron (NYSE: CVX) initially fell 2.4% in early trading before recovering to just a 0.7% decline as of 12:35 p.

  • Robinhood Investors Just Got Good News

    Young, unprofitable companies, like Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), have been hit the hardest by the selling. One cloud hanging over Robinhood was the risk of new regulations that could cut off its primary source of revenue. Regulators recently ruled that they would not ban payment for order flow, a practice central to Robinhood's business.

  • Dealmakers eye China divestments, rise of India and SE Asia as M&A pipeline shrinks

    Dealmakers in Asia are betting a possible retreat of multinational companies operating in China and a rise in acquisitions in India and Southeast Asia will replenish the M&A pipeline, amid macroeconomic headwinds. Merger and acquisition (M&A) transaction values involving China plunged by 35% year-on-year to $266 billion in the first nine months of the year, to the lowest level since 2013, Refinitiv data showed, though it remained Asia's largest deals market. M&A value was down 35% worldwide and 36% for deals involving Asia in the same period, according to Refinitiv, with the Russia-Ukraine war and global interest rate hikes causing financing costs to rise and currencies to wobble, making dealmaking challenging.

  • GM is teaming up with a Palo Alto startup to develop longer-range EV batteries

    A local battery startup now has a big-time auto industry partner. General Motors Co. has signed a research-and-development deal with and has invested in OneD Material Inc., the companies announced Thursday. Palo Alto-based OneD has developed a process of increasing battery capacity by adding silicon to their anodes.

  • In new ad, US Rep. McGovern's family speaks on opposition to Dobbs decision in political ad

    In the ad, the women talked about their disappointment with the U.S. Supreme Court's 6-3 decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

  • $10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    With the S&P 500 index making new lows in 2022, it is crucial investors stay the course and continue adding high-quality businesses to their portfolios -- through dollar-cost averaging, if possible. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is currently light on profits yet is vital to the burgeoning U.S. e-commerce industry. Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) offer the beautiful pairing of high sales growth and strong free cash flow (FCF) creation and profitability.

  • Why a soaring dollar is raising questions — and doubts— about a Plaza Accord-style intervention

    The U.S. dollar's relentless surge is raising questions --- and doubts --- about a coordinated intervention along the lines of the historic 1985 Plaza Accord.

  • China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994

    The amount of dollars to be sold hasn't been decided yet, but Reuters said it will primarily involve state banks' currency reserves.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy Before the Recovery

    The S&P 500 has been in a bear market since June  13. Smart investors know that every bear market has ended with the same result -- a recovery rally. For instance, the bear market in 1949 reached its lowest level on June 13.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    Every investor wants to get multibagger returns from their investments. Not only can a stock that jumps 500% or 1,000% make you rich, but one big winner can also make up for several losers in your portfolio.

  • A $46 trillion wipeout in stocks and bonds won't stop until central banks around the world launch a coordinated pivot, Bank of America says

    "Markets stop panicking when central banks start panicking but BoJ/BoE panics not yet credible nor coordinated," Bank of America said.

  • Dividend Kings; 3 Stocks That Recently Made the Cut

    Dividend Aristocrats are highly-respectable in their own right, but Dividend Kings take the throne. Several companies have recently made their way into the elite club.

  • Don't even think about retiring until you have these 3 things completely paid off — your mortgage isn't one of them

    Leaving these accounts open could tarnish your golden years.

  • 'Don't try to be a hero': The stock market will — eventually — roar back, history shows

    On the bright side of what has increasingly been a terrible year for stocks is that over time, history is filled with self-corrections and comebacks.

  • Analysts are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks that were recently downgraded by analysts. If you want to see some other stocks on the list, go directly to Analysts are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. Leading U.S. indices fell slightly in pre-market trading Thursday, apparently on recession fears and soaring Treasury yields. […]

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    The sell-off is showing no signs of letting up, as the NASDAQ tumbled another 2.84% today, the S&P 500 has fallen 2.11%, and the Dow has shed just over 1.5%. It’s a rout, with the indexes testing new lows and moving deeper into the bear territory. The fall comes as investors are shifting sentiment on the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflationary moves. They are not exactly disapproving – but they are reconciling to the idea that we’re in for a hard landing, and that the Fed’s projected 4.6% peak inter

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Realty Income at the Turn of the Century, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Investors looking for strong long-term returns should focus on total return, not just stock price appreciation, and Realty Income shows why.

  • Rupee seen higher on current account deficit surprise, dollar retreat

    The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the U.S. dollar on Friday, after the country reported a lower-than-expected current account deficit for the June quarter. The dollar index pulling back further from multi-year highs will likely be an additional boost for the rupee, traders said. India posted a CAD of $23.9 billion in the April-June period, wider than $13.4 billion in the preceding quarter but lower than $30.5 billion that economists were expecting.