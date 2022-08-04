Robinhood closes Charlotte office, dozens of workers laid off, letter says

Stock-trading app service Robinhood is closing its Charlotte office and laying off dozens of workers, according to a letter obtained by Channel 9 Thursday.

Robinhood sent a letter to the state saying effective Oct. 1, the company is laying off 82 people.

Channel 9 learned Thursday that the move is part of Robinhood’s restructuring after reducing its head count by 23% throughout the company.

The office opened just last year in a building on South Tryon Street.

In a blog on Tuesday, the company cited high inflation and the recent cryptocurrency crash as reasons for the layoffs.

PAST COVERAGE: Robinhood said to be looking at Charlotte for 300-job office

The reduction of about 780 jobs follows another round of layoffs announced earlier this year, which cut 9% of its workforce and “did not go far enough” in cutting costs, CEO Vlad Tenev said in the blog post.

“As part of a broader company reorganization, we have decided to close our office in Charlotte,” the company said in a statement. “Employees in Charlotte who remain with Robinhood will begin working under our work from anywhere model.”

Robinhood’s stock has been mostly tumbling since its debut last year, The Associated Press reported. It has nearly halved so far in 2022 and closed Tuesday at $9.23, up 2.1% for the day. It slipped nearly 1% in after-hours trading.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

(Watch coverage on Robinhood’s expected move to Charlotte in the video below)



