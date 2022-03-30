Robinhood Crypto Head to Depart

TheStreet.com

It was another strong day, as all the technical and fundamental arguments for why this market can't continue to go higher were ignored. The strength was mainly attributed to progress in the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, but there is much skepticism about the situation, and it seems like the market is just using it as an excuse to justify more buying. There is no doubt that this market needs a rest, but it should be pretty clear that trying to predict when that might happen is nearly impossible.