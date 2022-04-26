Robinhood Cutting 9% of Full-Time Staff as ‘Hyper Growth’ Ebbs

Annie Massa
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. is dismissing 9% of its full-time staff, after the online brokerage’s “hyper growth” cooled.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The firm went through a period of rapid hiring as it expanded in 2020 and the first half of 2021, leading to “some duplicate roles and job functions, and more layers and complexity than are optimal,” Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev said Tuesday in a statement. The company had about 3,800 full-time employees at year-end.

Robinhood exploded in popularity during the pandemic, as new investors used its app to trade through market swings and run-ups in meme stocks and cryptocurrencies. But trading activity, which makes up the bulk of Robinhood’s revenue, has started to wane.

Shares of the Menlo Park, California-based company dropped 5.3% to $9.47 in extended trading at 4:54 p.m. in New York. The stock had tumbled 74% since its July initial public offering.

(Updates with total employees in second paragraph, share decline in last.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Robinhood Cuts 9% of Workforce as ‘Hyper Growth’ Slows

    CEO Vlad Tenev said the platform’s rapid growth in 2020 and 2021 led to duplication of roles and functions.

  • Robinhood to lay off 9% of workforce as its stock hits new low

    Robinhood Markets Inc. is cutting 9% of its workforce, the online-trading platform's chief executive announced Tuesday afternoon, as the company's stock hit another new low.

  • Robinhood plans to lay off 9% of full-time employees

    Robinhood's CEO announced in a blog post that the company will cut roughly 9% of its full-time staff.

  • Crypto: Fort Worth, Texas becomes first U.S. city to mine bitcoin

    Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith reports on the news that one Texas city has decided to start mining its own bitcoin and how it's part of a plan to attract tech talent.

  • Philippine Conglomerate Ayala Targets U.S. Wind Projects

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp. plans to acquire wind projects in the U.S. in line with a target to boost its renewable energy capacity to 5,000 megawatts by 2025.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names Envoy‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf

  • Richmond American Homes acquires The Jones Co. of Tennessee

    Franklin-based The Jones Co., which generated over $209 million in revenue last year, is being acquired by Columbia-based Richmond American Homes.

  • First Horizon sets date for shareholder vote on blockbuster TD deal

    First Horizon has set the date for shareholders to vote on the TD merger proposal, as well as other proposals related to the deal.

  • Japan’s Kishida Urges BOJ to Keep Working for 2% Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged the Bank of Japan to keep working toward its inflation goal after announcing a package of measures to relieve the pain of soaring energy and food prices amplified by a slide in the yen to a two-decade low.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hiro

  • How technology will be ‘a big part of the solution’ for restaurant labor shortages: Analyst

    Wedbush Securities Managing Director Nick Setyan joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Chipotle's Q1 earnings report, handling inflationary costs and labor crunches, rising menu prices, and the chain's growth outlook.

  • Coca-Cola earnings: Price hikes lead to a big quarter

    The cost of drinking sugary (and non sugary) products from Coca-Cola (KO) are on a steep rise, helping to pad the beverage giant's sales and profits.

  • Banks on Twitter Deal Extend Debt Commitments to One Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The banks underwriting the jumbo financing funding Twitter’s acquisition by Elon Musk have extended the period they will commit to backing the $44 billion buyout by six months, giving the billionaire more time to complete the transaction.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War;

  • Visa profit tops estimates on consumer spending rebound

    The results sent Visa's shares 4% higher in extended trading and echoed the bullish commentary from major banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co on strength of the U.S. economy in the face of stubbornly high inflation and the Ukraine conflict. Visa said its payment volumes rose 17% in the first three months of 2022, with cross-border volumes jumping 38%. "The Omicron variant impacts were short lived and the global economic recovery that began in the middle of last year continued," Chairman and Chief Executive Alfred Kelly said in the results announcement.

  • Wall Street's big slide makes retail investors wary to 'buy the dip'

    U.S. investors have apparently been losing their appetite to "buy the dip" during Wall Street's recent slide, further eroding support for a market pummeled by worries over everything from tightening monetary policy to the war in Ukraine. Options trading data tracked by Vanda Research showed that purchases of calls – typically employed to express a bullish view of stock prices – have fallen close to year-to-date lows for the tech-heavy Invesco QQQ ETF, which tracks the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index. "There are initial signs that retail might be getting a bit tired of losing their money," said Lucas Mantle, a data science analyst at Vanda Research.

  • Chipotle stock rises after earnings beat amid inflation and labor challenges

    Chipotle shares move higher after posting mixed earnings for its first quarter.

  • Bank Stocks Unravel in Worst Rout Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- The combination of higher inflation and higher rates has caught up with bank stocks, now on course for their worst monthly performance in more than two years.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyTech Stocks Fall Postmarket on Drag From Earnings: Markets Wra

  • Microsoft beats revenue estimates on cloud strength

    (Reuters) -Microsoft Corp beat Wall Street profit and revenue expectations on Tuesday, benefiting from demand for the software giant's cloud-based services from the pandemic-triggered shift to hybrid work models. Individuals and organizations turned to Microsoft's diverse products, such as Outlook and Teams workplace messaging app, to communicate during the switch to working and learning from home, making the company a pandemic winner. The hybrid work trend is resulting in a continued strength for Microsoft's cloud services, including its flagship cloud offering Azure.

  • Here's the Unsettling Reason Shopify Is Sinking Today

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock is seeing another big sell-off in conjunction with bearish momentum for the broader market today. The e-commerce services company was down roughly 5.9% as of 1:15 p.m. ET Tuesday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was down roughly 1.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite index had fallen 3.1% in the daily session.

  • Meta set to report earnings on Wednesday as investors await metaverse payoff

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo examines Facebook parent company Meta's stock ahead of tomorrow's earnings report.

  • GM stock moves higher after mixed first-quarter earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down General Motors' Q1 earnings report and their outlook on EV production.

  • Visa stock gains after earnings, CEO expects ‘robust travel recovery’ to continue

    Visa Inc. shares were headed higher in after-hours trading Tuesday after the payment-technology giant easily exceeded revenue and earnings expectations for its most recent quarter.