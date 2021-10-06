Robinhood’s Gallagher Slams ‘Nanny State’ Regulatory Overreach

Annie Massa
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. legal chief Dan Gallagher said he sees the Securities and Exchange Commission grasping to rein in a thriving online brokerage industry instead of adapting to the ways technology has changed it.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“Regulators need to catch up,” Gallagher, a former SEC commissioner, said Wednesday at a Security Traders Association conference. “That’s the way I would -- if I was running the place -- look at it. Maybe take a look at our old rule book because of these new technologies.”

The SEC has been evaluating game-like features brokerages use to engage customers. Robinhood warned that regulatory intervention would face steep legal hurdles and could violate First Amendment free speech protections, according to a letter posted to the agency’s website Tuesday.

Read more: Robinhood Sees High Legal Burden for SEC on Broker-App Rules

“It’s more this nanny state first,” Gallagher added, with regulators taking a position that “we need to insert ourselves instead of just recognizing the rule book’s old.”

Gallagher, 49, became Robinhood’s chief legal officer last year, as retail trading surged. The late January run-up in meme stocks including GameStop Corp. brought even more attention to the brokerage, which had about 22.5 million funded accounts at the end of June.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dimon Says JPMorgan to Review Contracts Amid Debt Limit Impasse

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. will begin a review of all of its contracts on Monday, including those tied to repo markets, as part of preparations for a potential default by the United States government. Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future

  • Robinhood Says SEC Faces High Legal Burden for Changing Broker-App Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. fired a warning shot to regulators, saying efforts to impose new rules on online brokerages’ engagement with customers would face a high legal burden and could ultimately be rejected by U.S. courts. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeRage-Fueled Politics Threaten Latin America’s Business HavenIn a 27-page lett

  • Democrats Signal They’ll Accept Short-Term Debt Ceiling Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Democrats signaled they would take up Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell’s offer to raise the U.S. debt ceiling into December, alleviating the immediate risk of a default but raising the prospect of another bruising political fight near the end of the year.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansReshaped by Crisis, an ‘

  • Why Shiba Inu Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is up a stunning 45.63% in the past 24 hours to $0.00001588 apiece as of 9:08 a.m. EDT. The coin's marvelous rally came as Tesla's CEO Elon Musk tweeted about the "Dogecoin killer" cryptocurrency on social media.

  • Could Ethereum Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Cryptocurrency has taken the investing world by storm over the past year, and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has established itself as one of the leaders in the crypto space. Ethereum is a powerhouse in the blockchain industry, and its native token Ether is the second most-popular cryptocurrency behind Bitcoin. Early investors who have held their crypto investments for years have been rewarded this year as Ethereum's price skyrocketed.

  • Amazon-owned Twitch breached by hackers who reportedly leaked everything from creator payouts to an unannounced Amazon digital game store

    "Jeff Bezos paid $970 million for this," people claiming responsibility for the breach said in a 4chan post. "We're giving it away FOR FREE."

  • How Cloudflare Will Disrupt Amazon

    The innovative cloud network and security specialist announced some new products. One of them could shake Amazon.

  • Ethereum Settles Over $6T in Transactions in Past 12 Months

    Ethereum settled over $6 trillion in transactions in the past 12 months, a 369% increase over 2020. $1.5 trillion worth of transactions were settled in Q3 alone.

  • 51 Best Gifts for Women in 2021

    Get it now! A silk pillowcase is an unexpected crowdpleaser—and for around $20 a pop on Amazon, you don’t have to send your credit card running for the hills. Get it now! Better yet, may we suggest this leather Hermès keychain?

  • US poised to sue contractors who don't report cyber breaches

    The Justice Department is poised to sue government contractors and other companies who receive U.S. government grants if they fail to report breaches of their computer systems or misrepresent their cybersecurity practices, the department's No. 2 official said Wednesday. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said the department is prepared to take action under a statute called the False Claims Act that permits the government to file lawsuits over misused federal funds. The Justice Department will also protect whistleblowers who come forward to report those issues, she said.

  • Who will benefit if we make internet access a reality for everyone in Africa?

    The UN International Telecommunication Union (ITU) estimates sub-Saharan Africa is home to approximately 700 million of the world’s 3.7 billion unconnected people.

  • VMware CEO on cloud push, 5G, and artificial intelligence

    VMware’s new CEO, Raghu Raghuram, is pushing heavily into a so-called multi-cloud technology strategy as the business-software maker faces increased competition.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bulls Eye $55,000…

    It’s been a bearish morning for Bitcoin and the broader market. Technical indicators point to a breakout, however, with the Bitcoin bulls eyeing $55,000 levels.

  • Facebook explains how its October 4th outage started

    Following Monday’s massive service outage that took out all of its services, Facebook has published a blog post detailing what happened yesterday.

  • Twitch Confirms Major Data Breach

    Twitch, the Amazon-owned livestreaming service that caters to video gamers, confirmed that it has experienced a data security breach. The hack allegedly resulted in the theft of information on payout amounts to livestreamers, Twitch source code and details on a purported Steam rival from Amazon Game Studios. In a tweet Wednesday morning, Twitch said, “We […]

  • France's Thales partners with Google on secure cloud services

    Defence company Thales and Google are partnering to offer state-vetted cloud computing services for the storage of some of France's most sensitive data, the companies said on Wednesday. The alliance between Thales, Europe's largest defence electronics supplier, and the Alphabet unit fulfils a May government plan under which France acknowledged U.S. technological superiority in the field. The French government said then that cloud computing services developed by Google and Microsoft could be used to store France's most sensitive state and corporate data, provided the services were licensed to French companies.

  • Why did Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp go down?

    Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram have all gone down in a major outage. Such problems – especially after they have been ongoing for hours – likely indicates there is a major problem with the technology underpinning Facebook’s services. In 2019, when it suffered from its biggest ever outage, it was more than 24 hours from the beginnings of the problem until Facebook said it was resolved.

  • Facebook outage: Why the world’s largest social network was down for 6 hours

    Facebook’s week went from bad to worse Monday when the social networking giant’s apps went dark for users around the world for roughly six hours.

  • Is Facebook down? Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger coming back after one of worst Facebook outages

    Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down in a major outage that started before noon Monday. Social media fans moved to Twitter to commiserate.

  • Easy Crypto Raises $11.7M, Sets Record for New Zealand

    Easy Crypto believes that the success of the funding round “demonstrates increasing confidence in the role of cryptocurrency in the financial ecosystem.”