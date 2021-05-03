Robinhood fires back at Warren Buffett: “acting like they are the only oracles”

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Orion Rummler
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Robinhood on Monday said that recent criticisms of the no-fee trading app by Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger were insults against younger investors, blasting the billionaires as out-of-touch elites who are "acting like they are the only oracles of investing."

The big picture: Critics have said that Robinhood — which says its mission " is to democratize finance for all," and has sought to popularize retail investing — pushes users into making more trades and reckless investing with its mobile game-like design and addictive elements.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Driving the news: Buffett criticized Robinhood at a virtual shareholder meeting Saturday, saying the trading platform is “taking advantage of the gambling instincts of society,” Barron's reports.

  • Buffett said the company has become "a very significant part of the casino group that has joined into the stock market in the last year or year and a half."

  • “It creates its own reality for a while, and nobody tells you when the clock is going to strike 12 and it all turns to pumpkins and mice," he said. He added there is "nothing illegal to it, there's nothing immoral, but I don't think you build a society around people doing it."

  • Buffett's longtime lieutenant Charlie Munger said at the shareholder meeting that Robinhood is "deeply wrong" and "god awful that something like that brought investments from civilized men and decent citizens."

What they're saying: "If the last year has taught us anything, it is that people are tired of the Warren Buffetts and Charlie Mungers of the world acting like they are the only oracles of investing," the company said in a statement.

  • "It is clear that the elites benefited from a stock market that kept many families sidelined from participating while they amassed huge wealth from decades of investing — driving a deep wedge between the haves and have-nots."

  • "Retail investing in America is thriving today because everyday investors are seizing the opportunity to build their own nest egg. It may never be nearly as big as the billions upon billions that the elites in this country have amassed. But it sure is something to celebrate."

Go deeper:

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Wall Street’s Bitcoin Isn’t Your Bitcoin

    A reading of Ben Hunt’s latest essay “In Praise of Bitcoin.”

  • Warren Buffett sees inflation, even if Jerome Powell doesn't

    Data: St. Louis Fed; Chart: Dion Rabouin/Axios VisualsWarren Buffett became the latest big name to weigh in on inflation, telling viewers of the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholder meeting this weekend that he and his team are "seeing substantial inflation." Why it matters: Concern about inflation is growing louder and becoming more pronounced among investors and the general public, even as the Fed and many mainstream economists insist price hikes will be temporary and are not worrisome.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: "People have money in their pocket, and they pay higher prices... it's almost a buying frenzy," Buffett said."We are raising prices. People are raising prices to us, and it's being accepted."Of note: Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought back $6.6 billion in shares of its own stock after a record $27.4 billion in repurchases last year, adding to the boom in stock buybacks I wrote about late last month.About the chart: The Fed discontinued its weekly M2 money supply reporting for some reason, however, the monthly chart, updated Tuesday, showed U.S. money stock reaching just below $20 trillion in March.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 10 Things in Politics: Big problems may await the economy

    And space agencies couldn't stop a simulated asteroid from crashing in Europe.

  • The Top 50 Robinhood Stocks in May

    If you're wondering how we know that millennial and/or novice investors are flocking to stocks, look no further than online investing app Robinhood. Last year, Robinhood gained an estimated 3 million new users.

  • A decision on suspended Trump Facebook account this week

    Former President Donald Trump will find out this week whether he gets to return to Facebook in a decision likely to stir up strong feelings no matter which way it goes. The social network’s quasi-independent Oversight Board says it will announce its ruling Wednesday on a case concerning the former president. Trump's account was suspended for inciting violence that led to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

  • IBD/TIPP: America's Most Accurate Pollster

    After proving to be America's most accurate national poll in the 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016 presidential elections, results for 2020 show the IBD/TIPP poll has done it again.

  • 'Reopening' stocks give S&P 500, Dow strong footing, tech names lag

    The S&P 500 and the Dow indexes ended higher on Monday amid a largely upbeat earnings season, while the Nasdaq came under pressure from declines in some high-flying growth stocks, as the rotation into cyclical and "economy reopening" stocks continued. Economy-sensitive cyclical S&P 500 sectors such as consumer staples, energy, and materials outperformed sectors housing growth stocks, including technology and communication services,. The largest percentage gainer on the S&P 500 was oil field services firm Baker Hughes, which rose 8%.

  • Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Walt Disney Co's Marvel Studios on Monday encouraged superhero fans to return to movie theaters, a show of support for pandemic-battered cinemas trying to stage a comeback amid competition from streaming services. "See you at the movies," said a three-minute-long trailer designed to stir excitement for 10 upcoming Marvel films including "Black Widow," "Eternals" and a "Black Panther" sequel. The future of movie theaters is uncertain after extended closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • U.S. Private Debt Default Rate Falls Amid a Resurging Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Defaults in the U.S. private credit market slid in the first quarter as the nation’s abating pandemic triggered a surge in economic growth, and investors hunting for yield grew more willing to finance struggling companies.The proportion of loans that defaulted or remained in default fell to 2.4%, according to a private credit market index from law firm Proskauer. That’s down from 3.6% in the fourth quarter and a peak of 8.1% in last year’s second quarter. The index tracks the performance of over 700 active senior secured and unitranche loans representing $131.1 billion in original principal.“The drop in the default rate this quarter from last quarter is consistent in what we’re seeing in our day-to-day,” Peter Antoszyk, co-head of Proskauer’s private credit restructuring group, said in an interview. “Deal activity is off the charts, and workout and restructuring activity has fallen off.”As millions of Americans get vaccinated daily, consumer spending is picking up, bringing a jump in sales to companies. Investors are pouring money into private equity and private credit funds, which is helping to sustain borrowers, Antoszyk said. Firms are also seeing a positive impact on businesses that were struggling “due to the efforts that were made by management, sponsors and the private credit community to support them,” he said.Companies that sell junk debt are seeing similar improvements in credit quality. Defaults on liquid debt for U.S. speculative grade companies, at $5 billion in the first quarter, hit their lowest level since 2018, according to a Friday report from Moody’s Investors Service.The $975 billion global private credit market, where funds lend directly to companies that traditionally were small or mid-sized, is seeing a raft of larger transactions as money pours into funds. This year, companies including Calypso Technologies Inc. and Bourne Leisure Holdings Ltd. have tapped private lenders for more than $2 billion in financing each for buyouts.“What’s driving lenders going up market into larger deals is the amount of capital that has come into the private credit market that has to be deployed,” Antoszyk said. “Years ago fund sizes were a fraction of what they are today and consequently the deal sizes were smaller – funds now are very large and so you have to deploy capital in chunkier deals.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow, S&P 500 Climb to Start May

    The S&P 500 extended its rally after closing out April with its best one-month performance since November.

  • Does Tesla Have a PR Problem? Why It Could Benefit From Better Public Relations.

    Investors following Tesla (ticker: TSLA) and its CEO, Elon Musk, are used to reading that line in articles about the electric-vehicle company. Tesla doesn’t have an active public relations department. Consider the coverage of a fatal crash in Texas last month involving a Tesla vehicle that might have had the company’s driver assistance feature, dubbed Autopilot, engaged.

  • Good Samaritan saves child thrown out of car into bay in horror crash

    The cause of the car wreck is still under investigation

  • ‘Two justice systems’: Anger as white Trump supporter who used dead mother’s vote walks free while Black woman faces jail for voting error

    Ms Mason claims she was unaware she was ineligible to vote under Texas law

  • Disneyland’s new Snow White ride draws consent backlash over ‘problematic’ sleeping kiss

    ‘Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue?’ says review of new Disney ride

  • Canada backing vaccine passports, health minister says

    ‘Canadians will want to make sure they have the right credentials’ to travel

  • Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn seems to forget the Pledge of Allegiance

    ‘I want you to hear, not just listen, I want you to hear every single word of the Pledge of Allegiance,’ Flynn says before appearing to forget part of 31-word oath

  • Texas city votes to ban abortion

    ‘Our doors are open and we will continue to advocate for our patients, no matter what,’ Planned Parenthood says

  • Ted Cruz’s warning to ‘woke CEOs’ blasted by former government ethics boss

    ‘This may be the most openly corrupt thing any Senator has said,’ writes Walter Shaub, a former director of the US Office of Government Ethics

  • Proud Boys Canada dissolves, with leaders claiming it was ‘never a white supremacist group’

    Proud Boys groups says ‘we were never terrorists’ in statement

  • Black man enslaved by white boss for 5 years should be paid $500,000, court rules

    John Christopher Smith, who has a learning disability, forced to work as a cook for 100 hours a week without pay