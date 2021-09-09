Robinhood to Launch Recurring Crypto Investment Feature This Month

BeInCrypto –

The Robinhood crypto and stock trading platform will release a feature later this month that allows users to dollar cost average through recurring investments.

Trading platform Robinhood has announced a new recurring cryptocurrency investment feature, according to a blog post published on Sep. 8. The feature allows users to buy their favorite cryptocurrencies on a regular basis. The feature is commission-free and can be scheduled on a daily, weekly, biweekly, or monthly basis.

Robinhood will gradually roll out the feature to users by the end of the month. It says that this could help grow portfolios while simultaneously reducing the effects of the market’s volatility. Essentially, the feature can help investors dollar cost average their investments, which is a reliable strategy.

