Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) missed earnings with its latest quarterly results, disappointing overly-optimistic forecasters. It definitely looks like a negative result overall with revenues falling 16% short of analyst estimates at US$299m. Statutory losses were US$0.45 per share, 27% bigger than what the analysts expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Check out our latest analysis for Robinhood Markets

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Robinhood Markets from 13 analysts is for revenues of US$1.67b in 2022 which, if met, would be a credible 4.9% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 56% to US$1.33. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.84b and losses of US$1.23 per share in 2022. Overall it looks as though the analysts are negative in this update. Although sales forecasts held steady, the consensus also made a moderate increase in to its losses per share forecasts.

The average price target fell 7.2% to US$15.39, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Robinhood Markets' valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Robinhood Markets analyst has a price target of US$36.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$10.00. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how analysts think this business will perform. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Robinhood Markets' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 6.5% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 18% over the past year. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.0% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Robinhood Markets is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Robinhood Markets. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Robinhood Markets' future valuation.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Robinhood Markets that you need to take into consideration.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is Forum Energy Metals (CVE:FMC) In A Good Position To Invest In Growth?

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com...

  • Musk sells $8.5B in Tesla stock as he readies to buy Twitter

    In the three days after Elon Musk engineered a deal to buy Twitter, he sold roughly $8.5 billion worth of shares in Tesla to help fund the purchase. The world’s richest man, who is the CEO of Tesla, tweeted Thursday night that he doesn't plan any further sales of the company's shares. Kevin Kaiser, a finance professor at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, said Musk's share sale means it is more likely that the Twitter deal will close because it indicates Musk intends to come up with the money.

  • Earnings Miss: Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Missed EPS By 17% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

    Last week, you might have seen that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UCTT ) released its first-quarter result to the...

  • Ant Anstead denied emergency bid for full custody of son with ex Christina Hall, hearing scheduled for June

    Ant Anstead's emergency request for full custody of his 2-year-old son with Christina Hall has been denied. An Orange County Superior Court judge ruled Thursday that the Celebrity IOU Joyride host, 43, had "insufficient showing of exigent circumstances" to change the custody of 2-year-old son Hudson London, according to court documents. The ruling also stated that the "notice to other party," Flip or Flop's Hall was "not adequate." A court date has been set for June 28 so that both parties have time to make their arguments as to whether or not the requested change to the custody should be granted.

  • Retail Army Is Back Driving Records in One Stock-Market Corner

    (Bloomberg) -- The meme-stock era may be over, but day trading in one corner of the stock market is hitting pandemic records. Most Read from BloombergBiden Eyes Student-Loan Forgiveness Starting at $10,000Musk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezChina Calls Russia Relationship a ‘New Model’ for the WorldUkraine Latest: Lavrov Says Russia Moving Away from Dollar UsageU.S. Seeks ‘Urgent’ Data on Covid Relapses After Using Pfizer’s DrugTransaction volumes in a controversial bre

  • Power-hungry India halts passenger trains to free up track to move coal

    India has boosted the output of coal and cancelled passenger trains to free up rail track to move it, officials said on Friday, as the government scrambles to overcome its worst power crisis in years. State-run Coal India, which accounts for 80% of India's coal output, increased production by 27.2% in April, the federal coal ministry said. Federal government-run Indian Railways has cancelled 753 passenger train services, the government said.

  • Qantas to break London flight barrier with Airbus jet order -sources

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Qantas Airways Ltd is set to announce a landmark order for Airbus SE A350-1000 jets capable of nonstop flights from Sydney to London as part of a wider deal with the European planemaker, industry sources told Reuters. The multibillion-dollar order, to be unveiled in a Sydney airport hangar on Monday, brings the Australian carrier a step closer to launching record-breaking direct flights of nearly 20 hours on the lucrative "Kangaroo route" by mid-2025. Qantas has touted plans for the world's longest commercial flights for more than five years, but delayed its "Project Sunrise" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • UFC on ESPN 35 bonuses: Marlon Vera gets $100,000 because of Font’s weight miss

    The UFC handed out post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, and one fighter got to double dip.

  • Amazon and Ford Have a Big Problem They Can't Control

    E-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford both have stakes in a company that is becoming a financial headache.

  • Elon Musk reportedly has new Twitter CEO lined up

    Elon Musk reportedly has some new plans for Twitter's C-suite. The Tesla CEO whose recent $44 billion bid to acquire Twitter was accepted is now putting plans in place for a new CEO at the San Francisco company, according to Reuters, which reported that Musk has decided on who he plans to appoint but has yet to publicly release the name. Musk reportedly reiterated to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor that he isn't confident regarding the company’s management — a tone he had struck in his earlier SEC filings — and he also told banks that he plans to create a way to monetize tweets that go viral or include important information and suggested charging a fee when third-party websites quote or embed tweets from verified accounts.

  • Cathie Wood's Worst Nightmare Comes True

    Health officials declared Covid-19 a global pandemic and planes stopped flying, bars, gyms and theaters closed, and people retreated to their homes to wait out the disease that had thoroughly disrupted their lives. Companies like Teladoc Health , Zoom Video Communications , Netflix and Peloton Interactive made the most out of social distancing. Netflix posted the first decline in annual subscriber growth in more than a decade earlier this month.

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $93,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks.

    Among the many successful strategies investors can choose from, perhaps none has a better track record than buying dividend stocks. The results showed that income stocks mopped the floor with the non-dividend payers. With an average annual return of 9.5%, the dividend stocks doubled investors' money, on average, every 7.6 years.

  • 2 Energy Companies Set to Light It Up for a Decade and Beyond

    The energy sector is in transition, but these two companies look well positioned to keep rewarding investors for years to come.

  • Buffett invests big chunk of Berkshire Hathaway’s cash

    Berkshire Hathaway's first-quarter earnings fell more than 53% on a large swing on the paper value of its investments, but Warren Buffett found ways to put some of the company's massive cash pile to work, which will give shareholders something to talk about at Saturday's annual meeting.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Monster Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    It's been an even tougher go for the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which has lost more than 20% of its value since hitting a record high in mid-November. This puts the widely followed Nasdaq in a bear market. Without question, bear markets can be scary.

  • Down Over 70%, These 3 Monster Growth Stocks Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential

    The Nasdaq Composite is officially back in a bear market, which happens when an index is down 20% or more from its all-time high. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is in correction territory -- which is a drawdown of at least 10% from the all-time high -- while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is just 33 basis points from a correction.

  • Worried About Inflation? Here's What Warren Buffett Says Berkshire Hathaway Is Doing

    Inflation is on the minds of investors, policymakers, and everyday Americans. Since inflation is higher than the rate of economic growth, the real gross domestic product for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 1.4% year over year. Both Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger spoke about inflation at Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) annual shareholders meeting on Saturday.

  • 3 Reasons to Consider Buying This Overlooked Medical Device Stock

    The Nasdaq's sell-off looks to have given investors a buying opportunity in this little-known medical device stock.

  • A rough 4 months for stocks: S&P 500 books the worst start to a year since 1939. Here’s what pros say you should do now.

    April showers apparently bring dramatically lower markets on Wall Street, and this month's slump for the S&P 500 was a doozy.

  • The Biden administration proposed tax changes: Here we go again

    The Biden administration proposed tax changes: Here we go again