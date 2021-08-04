Robinhood-Meets-DraftKings Startup Lands CO Betting License For 2022

Jacob Feldman
·2 min read

Sporttrade, a startup looking to change the way American fans bet on sports, has acquired a license to operate in Colorado.

The company, which plans to launch first in New Jersey in 2022, is building an exchange model that aims to make wagering work like stock trading, with outcome-based contracts that close at $0 or $100 and the ability to buy or sell at market-based prices before and during the action.

More from Sportico.com

Founded in 2018, Sporttrade recently announced a $36 million raise, led by Jump Capital. Nasdaq’s investment arm, Nasdaq Ventures, participated by taking convertible debt. “Nasdaq has the same vision we do,” Sporttrade CEO Alex Kane said at the time. “They think sports betting looks like the stock market in the 1950s with huge room for improvement.”

Retail trading exploded in popularity during the pandemic, as average daily volume nearly doubled year-over-year in January. Online brokerage Robinhood recently went public at a valuation around $30 billion, while rival Public raised money at a $1.2 billion valuation in February. Now, Kane says, fans are more familiar with stock tickers than the American odds system of -110s and +450s. Like Robinhood, Sporttrade also plans to offer lower fees.

“At some point, this will become the predominant form of wagering for the audience that is more of a digital native and less of a digital immigrant,” Kane said in an interview. “It’s impossible that that’s not going to happen. We define success by the degree to which we accelerate that. Hopefully we’re carrying the torch.”

Sporttrade acquired Colorado-based sports betting company Momentum Sports, which owns an internet sports betting operator license in the state thanks to a deal with GF Gaming and Easy Street Casino.

“We are proud to transition our gaming license to Sporttrade to serve Colorado’s growing sports betting community and to continue to evolve the industry,” Momentum Sports founder Dan Kelliher said in a statement.

Colorado gave out more than 30 licenses for betting operators when it greenlit bets in 2020, generating $1.2 billion in handle before the end of the year. One estimate found that DraftKings and FanDuel generated 84% of gaming revenue in Colorado in the first six months after legalization, but Sporttrade is now one of many digital startups hoping to shake up the balance of power. BettorEdge, Simplebet, Wagr, and ZenSports are among the companies that have raised millions in recent months to build next-generation betting products with social, peer-to-peer, microbetting and other features.

In the U.K., Betfair launched in 2000 with a peer-to-peer model and became the biggest provider in that subspace. Today, exchange betting makes up 7-10% of the U.K.’s more mature market.

Sporttrade currently has more than 50 employees, many of whom have backgrounds in finance rather than gaming.

Best of Sportico.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden administration issues targeted new eviction moratorium

    The previous eviction moratorium expired on Saturday, sparking outcries from liberal politicians and consumer advocates.

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Every investor wants an ‘in,’ some hint that will tell exactly what a stock is going to do, and when. The kind of signal that will cut through the market’s noise, and makes sense of the deluge of raw data that every company generates. Multiply that data by 10,000 publicly traded stocks, and you’ll have some idea of just how daunting the markets can be. It’s tempting to follow an expert: a Wall Street analyst, or a trading guru. They all have important contributions to make. But here, we’ll take

  • This Underrated Airline Just Posted Another Profit

    The largest regional airline expects to be profitable in every quarter of 2021, whereas most of the industry remains early in the recovery process.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Growth stocks are supposed to...grow. It's right there in the name. The problem is that growth can come in fits and starts. And sometimes, it comes with downturns in share prices. Those downturns can provide opportunities for investors who have a long-term perspective.

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.87

    Exxon Mobil Corporation's ( NYSE:XOM ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.87 per share on 10th of...

  • 3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

    While few, if any, investors actually do that, the purpose of the exercise is to create a mindset that differentiates you from the day trader, who's constantly flitting in and out of positions. As the investing saying goes, your portfolio returns are not based on market timing, but rather by time in the market. It's why buy-and-hold investors are far more successful than those who are always buying and selling shares.

  • Just when investors thought carmakers were over the worst of the chips crisis, BMW delivers a doozy

    Shares in the German auto giant fell 5% on Tuesday.

  • This Low-Risk Stock Is a Long-Term Winner

    This company's history is filled with slow and steady progress. There's no reason to expect that to change anytime soon, despite a big recent deal.

  • This Bill Gates-backed battery maker is on track to do big things for electric vehicles: CEO

    QuantumScape founder and CEO Jagdeep Singh tells Yahoo Finance Live he is confident in hitting key production timelines.

  • Don't Work During Retirement -- Collect Money From These 3 Dividend Aristocrats Instead

    If you are able to save some money over your working years and invest that into safe, blue-chip stocks that generate cash, that can make for a much more enjoyable retirement. Three dividend stocks that can be pillars for your portfolio for the long term and generate significant cash are Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA), Fortis (NYSE: FTS), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). Healthcare giant Walgreens raised its dividend in July, marking the 46th year in a row that it has bumped up its payouts to shareholders.

  • 1 Growth Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Furthermore, the case against the stock looks even stronger when investors realize that Snap still isn't profitable. The first reason Snap's premium valuation is easily justified is the social network specialist's staggering growth trajectory. The social network is also seeing impressive user growth that handily exceeds Facebook's (NASDAQ: FB) and Twitter's (NYSE: TWTR).

  • Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying these 10 Stocks for Post-Earnings Gains

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying for post-earnings gains. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying these 5 Stocks for Post-Earnings Gains. Retail investors who use internet forums like Reddit and StockTwits to outline their market strategy have […]

  • Lockheed reduces pension woes by nearly $5 billion, forecasts hit to profit on actuarial changes

    The U.S. weapons maker has purchased group annuity contracts from Athene Holding Ltd and will transfer pension obligations and related plan assets for about 18,000 U.S. retirees and beneficiaries to the retirement services provider. Lockheed will take a non-cash charge related to actuarial losses of about $1.7 billion in the third quarter. The contracts were purchased using assets from Lockheed's master retirement trust and no additional funding was used, said the company.

  • PepsiCo to sell Tropicana, other juice brands for $3.3 billion

    The company, which bought the orange juice maker in 1998 for roughly $3.3 billion and U.S.-based Naked Juice nearly a decade later for $150 million, will keep a 39% stake in the new joint venture and have exclusive U.S. distribution rights for the brands. The sale will give PepsiCo the funds to develop and grow its portfolio of health-focused snacks and zero-calorie beverages, Chief Executive Officer Ramon Laguarta said, as the company focuses on more profitable brands.

  • These 2 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    For that, you're smart to lean on an unconventional type of friend -- a high-quality dividend ETF. First up is an ETF that holds Dividend Aristocrats: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEMKT: NOBL). A Dividend Aristocrat is a company that has increased its dividend annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

  • 4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    Dividend stocks can play an important role in almost any investment portfolio, but not all dividend stocks are equal. In today's market, some stocks pay much higher dividend yields than others. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is one of the world's largest energy stocks, with diversified operations ranging from exploration and production to the refining and sale of petroleum.

  • Molson Coors is dropping 11 ‘economy’ brands including Keystone Ice and High Life Light

    Molson Coors is trimming the number of items it sells and moving in the direction of more premium items.

  • Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The Nasdaq Composite index has nearly tripled in value over the last five years and continues to hover close to new highs. For some investors, this suggests the stock market might be a little frothy at the moment. If I had $5,000 available to invest, two stocks I would buy today are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU).

  • Is Kinder Morgan Returning to Growth?

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) just reported excellent Q2 2021 earnings and raised its guidance. The pipeline giant is on its way to generating its highest distributable cash flow (DCF) and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in five years, as oil and natural gas prices remain at solid levels. The company just made two key acquisitions that will grow its natural gas business and give it exposure to the emerging renewable natural gas (RNG) industry.

  • Looking for a U.S. Cannabis Stock? This Might Be the One

    Consumers and investors alike are excited about the emergence of the cannabis industry in the U.S. Legalization is gaining momentum state by state and social acceptance at the federal level. Specialty retailer GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) is a potential stock for investors looking for broad exposure to U.S. cannabis. Here are three reasons why GrowGeneration is positioned to thrive in the coming years.