Robinhood Moving Closer to IPO, Filings May Be Revealed Soon

Rahul N.
·2 min read

The stock and crypto trading platform Robinhood, which is expected to go public this year, could reveal its IPO filings as early as next week.

Bloomberg reports that the company’s IPO plans are reportedly in an advanced stage, but the timing and details are still subject to change. Robinhood’s IPO has been in the public mind for quite some time, though no details have emerged in recent months.

Potential investors will be able to review Robinhood’s financial details once the filings are made public. The company’s active user base is already strong, following a large influx of millennial users in the past 12 months. The number of traders has grown by over 600% since Q4 2020.

Robinhood’s IPO is highly anticipated, and the interest should be comparable to companies like Airbnb, DoorDash, and, of course, Coinbase. 2020 was even the strongest year for public listings in the last decade.

If that trend continues, it’s likely that a Robinhood IPO would do well. Unlike these other companies, however, Robinhood has experienced a bit of negative press in recent months, losing user confidence.

Will Robinhood’s IPO be an unequivocal success?

Robinhood has had a tumultuous past six months, making several headlines, both positive and negative. First, it saw user registrations and trading volume skyrocket as millennials took to bitcoin and stocks like Tesla, GameStop, and AMC.

Then, in a remarkable turn of events, nearly all of the public railed against the company for its decision to suspend the trading of certain stocks during the GameStop incident. Users criticized Robinhood for siding with the big players, while holding the motto “democratizing finance.”

It was in the middle of all of this that Robinhood began filing for its IPO. It will be interesting to see how the listing performs, as the company is still subject to the public’s ire.

But if prior IPOs are anything to go by, it could very well be successful. Coinbase’s IPO, though share prices are down amid a marketwide correction, was highly successful, despite several negative PR incidents in prior months.

