Robinhood posts 44% slump in revenue, slashes headcount by 23%

The logo of Robinhood Markets, Inc. is seen at a pop-up event on Wall Street after the company's IPO in New York City
Hannah Lang and Michelle Price
·3 min read

By Hannah Lang and Michelle Price

(Reuters) -Robinhood Markets Inc announced on Tuesday that it was slashing 23% of its staff as it posted a 44% decline in revenues on slumping trading activity, in a surprise earnings announcement that came one day earlier than scheduled.

The company said it will also undergo an internal restructuring, which will see general managers assume responsibility for individual businesses. That reorganization will cost the firm between $30 to $40 million, Robinhood disclosed in a filing.

The Menlo Park, California-based brokerage posted net revenues for the second quarter ended June 30 of $318 million as revenues from equity, options and crypto trading more than halved, compared with $565 million a year earlier, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company posted a net loss of $295 million or 34 cents per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $502 million, or $2.16 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021.

Robinhood also announced on Tuesday it would commence another round of layoffs affecting 780 employees and change its organizational structure to drive greater cost discipline. Robinhood's total operating expenses for the second quarter rose 22% on the same period last year.

It was originally scheduled to report earnings on Aug. 3, but released them a day early after publishing a blog post about the job cuts and reorganization.

The firm is one of many fintech companies that have started slashing jobs ahead of an expected recession, along with crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc., buy-now-pay-later company Klarna and NFT platform OpenSea, while a handful of crypto companies including Celsius Network and Voyager Digital collapsed amid the broader crypto crash.

Robinhood previously laid off 9% of its full-time staff earlier this year.

Robinhood Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev said in a blog post Tuesday that those earlier cuts had not gone far enough.

"As CEO, I approved and took responsibility for our ambitious staffing trajectory – this is on me," Tenev said.

Robinhood's easy-to-use interface made it a hit among young investors trading from home on cryptocurrencies and stocks such as GameStop Corp during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the company's customer base has been spooked by rising interest rates and decades-high inflation.

Transaction-based revenues across Robinhood's three main business lines of options, equities and cryptocurrencies fell 55%, with crypto transaction revenues, which had buffered the company's results last year, falling 75% year on year.

Robinhood's monthly active users also appeared to fall by roughly a third, at 14 million for June 2022 compared with 21.3 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Fintech stocks bore the brunt of a broader market decline as a risk-off environment coupled with higher funding costs and a sluggish e-commerce growth led to traders pulling back from high growth tech so far this year.

Shares of Robinhood, which were sold at $38 a share in its initial public offering last year, were also caught in the crosshairs of a crypto meltdown and have shed nearly 88%. The company's stock is now $9.23.

(Reporting by Hannah Lang and Michelle Price in Washington; additional reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin; Editing by David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • Michael Saylor steps down as MicroStrategy CEO, company takes $917 million charge on bitcoin

    MicroStrategy CEO and founder Michael Saylor said Tuesday he'll be moving into a new role with the company and focusing all is efforts on bitcoin-related initiatives.

  • Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at a low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ p

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $150,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    These healthcare stocks could help you retire early, offering impressive margins and promising growth potential.

  • Want to Beat the Dow Jones? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

    This stock is beating the Dow over the past 10 years and can continue outperforming for the next decade and beyond.

  • Exxon Mobil Eyes Flat Production, Increased Dividends and Share Buybacks

    Despite Exxon Mobil’s pledge to return approximately $30 billion via share repurchases and a nearly equivalent amount via dividends in 2022, some analysts highlighted at least one issue with the oil major’s plans.

  • 5 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Plenty of real estate investment trusts (REITs) pay dividends, but some of them have much higher yields than the rest. REITs are designed to appeal to income-oriented investors rather than those interested mainly in growth. Sometimes these types of investments deliver both, but the big dividends are usually the main attraction. REITs are organized to pay out most of their taxable income to investors in the form of dividends. Since they’re often able to raise rents on owned properties, many have

  • Intel Could Be Worth More Dead Than Alive. Why This Analyst Sees 50% Upside.

    Intel just reported what may have been its worst quarter ever. But Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard sees value in the company's assets.

  • These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify

    Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Enterprise (EPD) This Earnings Season?

    Enterprise (EPD) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential

    The stock market just posted its best month since November 2020 as investors shrug off high inflation and rising interest rates, and focus instead on an economic recovery. No one knows where the stock market or the economy could be headed in the coming quarters. Investing in equal parts of United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), Watsco (NYSE: WSO), and Tronox (NYSE: TROX) gives an investor an average dividend yield of 3.2% and exposure to different industries in the industrial and material sectors.

  • Occidental Petroleum posts $3.6 billion profit, resumes buybacks

    (Reuters) -Occidental Petroleum Corp posted a rise in second-quarter profit, paid down debt and resumed a buyback program as the U.S. producer benefited from higher crude prices. Occidental has recovered from loading up on debt to buy Anadarko Petroleum for $35.7 billion just before COVID-19 pandemic cratered oil demand. It paid down almost $5 billion in debt and achieved its internal deleveraging goal, opening the door for a $3 billion share repurchase program to begin.

  • China's Regulatory Crackdown On Its Tech Sector Takes New Twist

    China is after the head of its leading state-backed chip investment fund, shortly following a similar probe into a former executive linked to the fund, Reuters reports. China suspected Ding Wenwu, the head of China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, or the "Big Fund," of severe law violations and was under disciplinary review. In July, China placed Lu Jun, former head of investment firm Sino IC Capital, which managed the Big Fund, under investigation, citing a "serious violation of dis

  • 15 Dividend Stocks for Passive Income

    In this article, we discuss 15 dividend stocks for passive income. You can skip our detailed discussion on dividend income and dividend stocks’ performance, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks for Passive Income. With growing inflation and recession risks this year, investors are piling up on dividend stocks like Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), […]

  • Benzinga CEO Predicts $1B In Cannabis Deals Closing In Just 2 Days In September: Find Out Where And How!

    “We’ve run our numbers and estimate that roughly $1 billion in deals will be closed on September 13 and 14 in Chicago. You’ve never seen anything like this,” says Chief Zinger Jason Raznick, talking about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, taking place at the Palmer House Hotel. Raznick isn’t messing around. Billions of dollars in deals have been closed at the 14 prior Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conferences. But, how can $1 billion in deal volume happen in just two days in a capit

  • Boeing 787 deliveries could mean a $17 billion windfall: Morgan Stanley

    Boeing is nearing a much-needed win on the 787.

  • The FAANMGs have been whittled down to the fantastic four

    Four mega-cap companies proved they can withstand a global economic slowdown, super-high inflation and a massive rise in interest rates.

  • History Says Apple Stock Could Have Another Monumental Month

    Seasonality is on the tech giant's side

  • Intel CEO: 'This is a time for a bit of austerity'

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger details several actions he has taken to put the company on a better profitability track.

  • Nearly three quarters of millennials are more than $100,000 in debt, most not from mortgages: report

    Story at a glance The findings of a new survey from the site Real Estate Witch shows that almost three quarters of millennials have more than $100,000 in debt. Most of that debt is non-mortgage debt. But while millennials have a large amount of debt, many are optimistic that they can pay it off over…

  • Royal Caribbean Stock Tumbles on $900 Million Notes Offering

    Royal Caribbean Group stock tumbled after the company said it had started a $900 million private bond offering to restructure some of its short-term debt. “The purpose of the offering is to replace some of the existing near-term maturities of convertible bonds with new longer-term convertible bonds in a manner which is non-dilutive to shareholders,” said Naftali Holtz, chief financial officer of Royal Caribbean (ticker: RCL ) in a press release. In addition, the company will grant initial purchasers an option to buy up to an additional $135 million principal amount of convertible notes.