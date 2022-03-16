Robinhood Readies Feature That Lets Users Lend Out Stocks

Mark Gurman and Annie Massa
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc.’s plan to let users loan out their stocks to other financial institutions -- a program known as fully paid securities lending -- is taking shape within its app, part of a push to compete with more conventional brokerages.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Work on the feature, which Robinhood has said could be available in coming months, appeared in a beta version of its iPhone app. Code describing the service -- dubbed Stock Loan Income Program, or SLIP -- was discovered by developer Steve Moser and shared with Bloomberg.

“Through SLIP, you have the opportunity to earn passive income by lending whole shares of stocks to other institutions,” an explanation of the feature says inside the app. “These institutions may borrow stocks to settle trades or facilitate short sales. You’ll be able to buy and sell as usual, even if your stocks are on loan.”

Robinhood, a financial upstart best known for commission-free stock and cryptocurrency trading, is gradually becoming more of a full-service platform. Bloomberg reported earlier this month that Robinhood is working on a spending-account service and cash-spending card. It’s also planning a spare-change investing feature.

Shares of Robinhood jumped 16% to $12.78 on Wednesday. They had been down 38% this year through Tuesday’s close.

The lending program would rival similar features offered by Fidelity Investments, Morgan Stanley’s E*Trade and Charles Schwab Corp., which already allow customers to earn passive income by loaning stocks they own.

Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev said in January that Robinhood was working on such a feature, without offering specifics. The Menlo Park, California-based company has been discussing the project with regulators and expects it to be ready in the first half of the year, he said at the time.

“We are still on target to release this product in the first half of 2022, which will provide even more value to our customers,” Robinhood representative Rouky Diallo said in an emailed statement Wednesday.

Based on the wording in the app, Robinhood plans to tell users that passive income generated by loaning shares “isn’t guaranteed” and that income is dependent on investor demand. The feature won’t have Securities Investor Protection Corp., or SIPC, protection and won’t allow voting on proposals for companies. The shares will be “secured by cash collateral we hold on your behalf,” Robinhood says in the description.

The income will be paid by borrowers instead of the issuing company, according to the app’s wording, adding that such payments are often taxed at a different rate than typical stock-selling income.

(Updates with shares in the fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Russian central bank halts purchases of gold from banks to meet household demand

    "Currently, households' demand for buying physical gold in bars has increased, driven, in particular, by the abolition of value-added tax on these operations," the central bank said in a statement. The central bank raised the key rate to 20% from 9.5% on Feb. 28 as the rouble crashed to record lows and people rushed to withdraw money from banks after the West imposed unprecedented sanctions against Russia for what the Kremlin calls a "special operation" to disarm Ukraine. The central bank, which will next meet on rates on Friday, has also been holding daily repo auctions as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity.

  • MO Stock: Is Marlboro Maker Altria A Buy After Earnings Beat, Court Decision?

    Altria in February got the first signs of possible relief over its investment in e-cigarette maker Juul. So should you buy MO stock now?

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before Another Market Dip

    The stock market is in correction territory, and the specter of stagflation (declining economic activity coupled with rising inflation) is suddenly on many people's minds. Protecting our portfolios before the next market crash is always a good strategy. JPMorgan found that missing just the market's 10 best days reduced your portfolio's annual returns by 60%; miss the 20 best days, and your head was barely above water.

  • Intel Plans $19 Billion German Mega Factory in European Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. pledged to invest 17 billion euros ($18.7 billion) to build a cutting-edge semiconductor production site in Germany, marking the beginning of Europe’s ambitious attempt to lure global chipmakers back to the region. Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 2, More Than 90 InjuredUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksUkraine Update: Biden Offers Weapons, Calls Putin ‘War Criminal’Kremlin Embrace of Neutral-Ukraine Plan Sparks Hop

  • Big Banks Emerge as Winners as Fed Starts Rate Hike Cycle

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s biggest lenders, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup, are emerging as major winners from the Federal Reserve’s most aggressive campaign to increase borrowing costs in years. Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 2, Dozens InjuredUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksKremlin Embrace of Neutral-Ukraine Plan Sparks Hope on TalksXi Spurs Frantic Stock Buying With Lifeline for China MarketUkraine Upd

  • A worker objected to Google's Israel military contract. Google told her to move to Brazil

    More than 500 Google workers are backing a colleague who alleges the tech giant retaliated against her by ordering her to move to another continent.

  • 5 Things to Know Before Rolling Over to a Vanguard IRA

    Before rolling over your 401(k) to a Vanguard IRA make sure to understand the process, paperwork, fees, and other considerations to avoid delays.

  • Retail Investors Are Dropping Out of the Stock Market

    People buying shares directly through platforms like Robinhood and TDAmeritrade were particularly active last year, but that is changing.

  • Nvidia Stock Shows Market Leadership With Jump To 91 RS Rating

    On Wednesday, Nvidia earned a positive adjustment to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating, from 86 to 91. Should You Invest In Nvidia Stock? While it's not currently an ideal time to invest, see if Nvidia stock is able to establish and enter a buy zone in heavy volume.

  • Samsung's Odyssey Neo G9 mini-LED gaming monitor returns to an all-time low

    Amazon knocks up to 30 percent off Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors, so you can get one for as low as $180.

  • Kroger seeing bright side from soaring inflation, CEO says

    Kroger Co. is seeing customers react to soaring inflation, but those behavior changes haven’t hurt the supermarket giant’s results.

  • Should You Consider Taking Profits From Your SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Stake?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron FinTech Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 2.53% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Index, which appreciated 11.03%, and the […]

  • Treasury Yields Surge With Prospect of Bigger Fed Hikes on Table

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields surged Wednesday, led by rates at the front end of the curve, after the Federal Reserve raised its key borrowing benchmark by a quarter of a percentage point and said ongoing increases would be appropriate as it seeks to battle accelerating inflation.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 2, Dozens InjuredUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksKremlin Embrace of Neutral-Ukraine Plan Sparks Hope on TalksXi Spurs Frantic Sto

  • Solana Payroll Protocol Zebec Raises $28M in Token Sales

    Circle and Coinbase were among the purchasers in the private portion of the sale.

  • Why PayPal Stock Raced Higher Today

    The stock of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) was such a popular item on Wednesday, it even soared past the high-flying S&P 500 index on an excellent day for equities. Following a period of decline for PayPal stock, prognosticators Bryan Keane of Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) and MoffettNathanson's Lisa Ellis both weighed in on what they consider to be the company's excellent prospects. Ellis is maintaining her buy recommendation on PayPal stock, at a $190 share price target.

  • Boeing execs still take home big pay after company’s $4.3 billion loss

    The Boeing Co. had a dreadful 2021, losing $4.3 billion in a year when the company was hit by production issues and the lingering impact on the industry of the pandemic. It was less in direct compensation than previous years, as Boeing’s (NYSE: BA) year was so bad that targets for performance-based bonuses were not reached. The highest amount, according to the company’s proxy statement, was the $21.09 million in total compensation for CEO David Calhoun.

  • Oil Prices Tumble Below $100 and Keep Falling. Here’s Why.

    The fall comes amid hopes over cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine and as China imposed lockdown restrictions on major manufacturing regions.

  • The stock market is poised for a prolonged sell-off later this year after a brief rally driven by seasonal trends, Stifel says

    "Every measure we have shows 0% return the next decade" for the S&P 500, Stifel said, pointing to current valuations and equity ownership levels.

  • 3 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Should Be on Your List Too

    With growth stocks getting clobbered lately, Cathie Wood's hyper-growth-focused Ark Innovation ETF has been under pressure. The multitude of risk factors on the table suggests that growth stocks could continue to see bumpy trading in the near term, but long-term investors may be able to score massive wins by following Wood's lead on some recent moves. Here's a look at three stocks recently purchased in the Ark Innovation ETF that stand out as worthwhile buys right now.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    You can probably thank investment bank Cowen for that. Nvidia's incredible shrinking stock price -- down 25% since the start of this year -- gives investors an opportunity to buy one of the strongest plays on the metaverse on the cheap, argues Cowen in a new report covered by StreetInsider.com today. The metaverse today may be a concept in its infancy.