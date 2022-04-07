Robinhood Releases Crypto Wallet to 2M Users, Plans Integration With Bitcoin Lightning Network

Danny Nelson
·3 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

MIAMI — Robinhood Markets (HOOD) said Thursday it has activated its crypto wallet for 2 million “eligible” customers, making digital asset transfers broadly possible in the long-firewalled investments app.

Chief Product Officer Aparna Chennapragada made the announcement on stage at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami.

Only a handful of wallet beta testers could move bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), dogecoin (DOGE) and a handful of other traded coins in and out of Robinhood’s walled garden before. Now, all waitlisted customers outside of regulatory no-go zones Nevada, New York and Hawaii can do so.

Additionally, she said Robinhood will add support for bitcoin transactions on the Lightning Network, the speedy, low-cost settlement layer for Bitcoin.

“For the larger community this is a fantastic way” to access bitcoin cheaply and in a green way, she said, adding that BTC is the top recurring buy on the app.

A slide from the Robinhood presentation at Bitcoin 2022. (Sam Ewen/CoinDesk)
A slide from the Robinhood presentation at Bitcoin 2022. (Sam Ewen/CoinDesk)

HOOD’s crypto push

First teased last September, Robinhood’s crypto wallet eschews advanced features like self-custody. “Corporate wallets” control customers’ private keys, a FAQ page read; it said those who want to be their own bank can move their digital assets elsewhere.

That won’t likely matter to the troves of day traders who got their first taste of the crypto markets betting on Robinhood-held DOGE. They can now spend and send those meme coins – perhaps on Dallas Mavericks basketball tickets or a Tesla-branded belt buckle.

Nearly 10 million Robinhood users swapped coins early last year in one sign of the app’s crypto appeal, the company has said. Robinhood’s almost-three-year-old crypto trading functionally has produced an explosion of revenue, last quarter generating $48 million for the publicly traded firm.

“Wallets are just the first step we’re taking to connect our customers to the broader crypto ecosystem,” CEO Vlad Tenev said in a press statement.

Read more: Robinhood Shares Slump as Crypto Trading Weakness Continues

Limitations

Still, Robinhood’s multi-asset wallet falls short of true functionality. It cannot plug into Ethereum-based services as MetaMask does. It cannot accept ERC-20 tokens, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) or any asset outside of Robinhood’s trading list. Tokens generated by airdrops and forks won’t work, either.

“Any NFTs sent to a Robinhood Ethereum address may be lost and unrecoverable,” the FAQ page said.

Staking also appears to be off-limits for now. Tenev has previously acknowledged customers’ desire for the yield-earning feature and said during last quarter’s earnings call that Robinhood was investing in the necessary tech. A staking service would have to be “compliant,” he said.

Users won’t be charged for moving their Robinhood-based crypto into wallets that have such abilities. The company said it will apply estimated gas fees but not withdrawal fees to requested outbound transfers.

There’s a $5,000 daily cap on outbound transfers and newly-acquired crypto stays put until the transaction settles, the web page said. Further, users must undergo an identity check and enable two-factor authentication to access the wallet.

Recommended Stories

  • Mexican Billionaire Ricardo Salinas Is a Big Bitcoin Investor

    Ricardo Salinas Pliego, one of the biggest fortunes in Mexico, claims to have invested heavily in digital currency. "I definitely don't have any bonds," the billionaire said. Salinas was speaking at the "Bitcoin 2022" conference in Miami.

  • The Biggest Crypto Effort to End Useless Carbon Offsets Is Backfiring

    (Bloomberg) -- Users of a little-known crypto platform called Toucan now account for purchases of more than a quarter of all carbon credits by the world’s largest verifier of offsets. This newest crossover between crypto and the climate is having unexpected consequences that appear to be backfiring.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update:

  • Bitcoin and ETH Turn Red, Why XRP Could Nosedive

    Bitcoin price reversed from the $47,150 resistance, Ethereum’s ETH declined over 6%, and XRP broke a major support near the $0.815 level.

  • Meta may return to digital currencies despite its failures

    Meta is reportedly preparing to revisit digital currency despite setbacks, although the 'Zuck Buck' wouldn't be a cryptocurrency.

  • Millennials have solved the retirement crisis

    It looks like millennials have totally solved the retirement crisis. A new survey of 4,000 people by Investopedia found that more millennials own cryptocurrencies than own stocks. More millennials told the survey they were planning to rely on cryptocurrencies in retirement than said they were planning to rely on mere “savings.”

  • Mark Cuban is ‘very bullish’ on the upcoming Ethereum ‘merge.’ Here’s why he says the upgrade is so important for the cryptocurrency

    The billionaire and Ethereum maximalist Mark Cuban told Fortune the crypto’s upcoming upgrade will be important for two key reasons.

  • 3 Coins That Could Outperform Shiba Inu in April

    Shiba Inu grabbed headlines at the end of March with the official launch of its Shib Metaverse, but it still failed to realize any significant price gains. All in all, SHIB only gained 1% across the whole month, while market leader Bitcoin (BTC) was up just over 3.5%, according to CoinGecko data. There's a lot of excitement about metaverse tokens, but observers have raised several concerns about SHIB's project and the recent announcement did little to reassure them.

  • Top blockchain course online

    In this article, we’ll list the top courses from various platforms. They differ significantly in their duration and level of difficulty, so it should be easy for you to find the option that suits you best.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Until You Retire

    Digital transformation (DX) is a somewhat nebulous term that refers to the ongoing need to keep pace with technology. Organizations are constantly under pressure to operate more efficiently, work more productively, and provide a better customer experience. Companies like Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) are well-positioned to benefit from that DX tailwind, and both stocks could make you richer by retirement, whether that's in five years or a few decades.

  • Ronin Attack Shows Cross-Chain Crypto Is a ‘Bridge’ Too Far

    Last week’s $625 million exploit of the Axie Infinity sidechain underscores the risks of sacrificing decentralization for scale, Ethereum boosters say.

  • Germany seizes the world's largest, longest-serving dark web market

    German police have shut down Hydra, the world's oldest and largest dark web marketplace.

  • SpaceX, USAID deliver 5,000 satellite internet terminals to Ukraine

    Starlink's terminals help a user connect to the internet through the company's constellation of satellites without the need for a cable connection. The U.S. agency said SpaceX donated 3,667 terminals and the internet service itself, while USAID purchased the remaining 1,333 terminals.

  • The FBI silently removed Russian malware to thwart global cyberattacks

    Sometimes even without the network owner's knowledge.

  • Tencent Closes Game Streaming Site After Beijing Blocks Merger

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. announced it will shut down its game streaming service, more than a year after Beijing blocked its effort to create China’s equivalent of Amazon.com Inc.’s Twitch through a merger.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Do

  • Lightning Labs Launches Taro To Compete With SWIFT and Global Banks

    The Lightning Network will be capable of issuing and transferring assets, both cryptocurrency and stablecoins, across the Bitcoin blockchain.

  • AI is explaining itself to humans. And it's paying off

    OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -Microsoft Corp's LinkedIn boosted subscription revenue by 8% after arming its sales team with artificial intelligence software that not only predicts clients at risk of canceling, but also explains how it arrived at its conclusion. The system, introduced last July and described in a LinkedIn blog post https://engineering.linkedin.com/blog/2022/the-journey-to-build-an-explainable-ai-driven-recommendation-sys on Wednesday, marks a breakthrough in getting AI to "show its work" in a helpful way. While AI scientists have no problem designing systems that make accurate predictions on all sorts of business outcomes, they are discovering that to make those tools more effective for human operators, the AI may need to explain itself through another algorithm.

  • Meta won't host its F8 developer conference this year

    Meta won't hold an F8 conference in 2022 as it shifts its attention to the metaverse.

  • What Can Disney or Netflix Do To Stop Password Sharing ?

    For a long time, Netflx had a laissez-faire attitude toward password sharing, as did most of the other streaming services. Other streaming platforms, like Disney+, have had the same issues of password sharing — a recent report found that Disney+ has five moochers for every one actual subscriber. Netflix's current program to curb sharing also isn't that aggressive.

  • Accept cookies? Pros weigh in once and for all

    Stumped for an answer when that seemingly ever-present pop up arises? Here's what the pros suggest.

  • SolidProof Will Soon Make Its Auto Audit Tool Available for Everyone

    Handewitt, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2022) - After introducing the SolidProof Automated Auto Tool (SAAT), the German audit company is ready to make the product available on a large scale. We are all aware of the massive success that Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is having, but we cannot ignore its security and stability threats.Solid ProofTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8513/119562_b626e18bf425a801_001full.jpgThe developing