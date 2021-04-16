Robinhood Restores Crypto Trading After Dogecoin Volumes Cause ‘Major Outage’

Rahul N.
·2 min read

The Robinhood crypto and stock trading platform was briefly non-functional early this morning. Usage was fully restored a few hours later.

On April 16. the beleaguered Robinhood trading platform a major trading outage for crypto, stemming from an “unprecedented demand.”

The company resolved the issue a few hours later, but the market was quick to pick up on it.

The outage occurred at 7:00 AM and was completely fixed roughly two hours later at 9:16 AM. During this time, several assets were spiking, most notably Dogecoin (DOGE).

Activity in the market has picked up significantly in the past week, with bitcoin crossing $64,000. Some of this trading has been sparked by Coinbase’s stock listing, which has garnered much attention.

Dogecoin jumped in value following of a cryptic tweet from Elon Musk, who has tweeted about it on several other occasions. Investors have flocked to it, giving it an 80+% increase in the past 24 hours.

The platform had previously intentionally restricted DOGE trading when it was ralling, citing “overwhelming market conditions.”

Robinhood, meanwhile, had to deal with criticism from the crypto community. Most in the Twitter universe commented that the platform just didn’t want users to trade a spiking asset. Some users noted that the DOGE page wouldn’t even load up.

The incident is simply yet another troubling one for Robinhood, which is facing extreme criticism from the public. Still, the number of crypto users has grown by over 600% this quarter.

These incidents are happening as it plans to go public, which could happen in the latter half of 2021.

Robinhood facing troubles

A day earlier, Robinhood released a post remarking on the Massachusetts Securities Division’s decision to revoke its license in the state. The revocation prevents the company from serving millions of customers in the area.

Robinhood has filed a complaint and motion for a preliminary injunction to stop the change.

The company called the decision an “attempt to prevent Massachusetts residents from choosing how they invest is elitist and against everything we stand for.” It refers to the complaint as a reflection of outmoded ways of thinking.

It also continues to face severe backlash over its handling of the GameStop short squeeze incident. The platform appears to have taken some permanent damage to its reputation.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks That Have More Than Doubled in 2021: Are They Buys Now?

    You probably won't be surprised, therefore, that many of the most popular stocks on the Robinhood trading platform have delivered impressive gains over the last few months. Here are three Robinhood stocks that have more than doubled so far in 2021 -- and a look at whether they're still good picks to buy now. The biggest factor driving investors' interest in Aphria is the company's plans to merge with Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY).

  • Thanks to Coinbase's market debut, your portfolio is likely linked to crypto

    The company's huge valuation will land it in influential indexes like the S&P 500.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $1.16 billion in equity financing

    The filing comes after SpaceX, whose investors include Alphabet Inc and Fidelity Investments, in February disclosed that it raised about $850 million, which had reportedly lifted its valuation to about $74 billion. The private space company had raised $1.9 billion in August in its largest single fundraising round, according to financial software and data provider PitchBook. In February, a prototype of SpaceX's Starship rocket, SN9, blew up on its final descent, like SN8 before it.

  • Bitcoin-ETF Frenzy Heats Up With Grayscale Deal, Ticker Change

    (Bloomberg) -- Grayscale Investments LLC, the company behind the world’s biggest cryptocurrency trust, has purchased a stake in a little-known ETF provider days after reiterating a desire to convert its fund into one.The target of its investment, ClearShares, simultaneously announced the step of changing the ticker symbol for its $32 million ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income exchange-traded fund from “PIFI” to “BTC,” the three-letter shorthand almost everybody in crypto uses for Bitcoin.The move is already raising eyebrows in the industry. Financial markets are yearning for a Bitcoin ETF, and at least eight applications to list them have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission since late December. The ClearShares fund is for now sticking with buying investment-grade corporate bonds, U.S. government agency bonds and Treasuries, according to its website.“Grayscale has taken an ownership stake in ClearShares as part of its long-term commitment to bring digital currency ETFs to market, with the potential to collaborate on products with investment strategies related to the digital currency industry,” spokesperson Seres Lu said via email.The roughly $41 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust is not an ETF, but the firm has been adamant that it plans to turn it into one once it has the blessing of the SEC.A spokesperson for ClearShares declined to provide additional information beyond the statement.(Updates throughout to note Grayscale stake in ClearShares)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Robinhood back online after 'experiencing issues with crypto trading,' sparking users' outrage amid massive Dogecoin rally

    "Like others, we were experiencing unprecedented demand for Robinhood Crypto services. We've resolved the issue and apologize for the inconvenience."

  • Telos Shifts Focus to DeFi, Adds Liquidity to TSwaps Platform

    Cryptocurrency project Telos has announced plans to push into the decentralized finance space with the upcoming launch of Telos SureProfit.

  • A New Crypto ETF Is Here. You Wouldn’t Know It From the Name.

    The U.S. has no Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, but the VanEck Vectors Digital Transformation ETF offers exposure to cryptocurrency-related businesses.

  • Add Coinbase to the List of Crypto Stocks HSBC Won’t Touch

    An HSBC representative said the bank has “limited appetite to facilitate products or securities that derive their value from virtual currencies.”

  • Guess Who Might Be Buying $BTC? Grayscale, the Power Behind $GBTC

    The investment comes a little over a week after Grayscale confirmed that it would convert GBTC into an ETF.

  • White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Being a Working Mom Under Joe Biden

    When President Joe Biden first announced in November that he would have an all-women White House communications team, to many, it felt like progress. When it became common knowledge that six of the seven lead positions were held by moms of young children all under the age of 6, it felt like moral imperative.

  • Good for Coinbase, Bad for Crypto

    Welcome to the Capital Note, a newsletter about business, finance, and economics. On the menu today: Coinbase’s crypto correlation, another tech IPO, consumer borrowing stalls, and a look back at the Bitcoin white paper. To sign up for the Capital Note, follow this link. Coinbase: A Bet on Crypto? The basic value proposition of Bitcoin and similar digital currencies is: They are not controlled by a centralized, trusted authority, so crypto transactions are immutable and open to anyone. They can’t be devalued by a central bank or some other government entity. Which is awkward for Coinbase, a centralized corporation that listed on the Nasdaq yesterday with the blessing of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The exchange’s $60-some billion valuation is a result of a fantastically profitable exercise in centralizing decentralized assets. Coinbase makes money because its users trust it to buy and store their Bitcoin in the same way that a depositor trusts Chase to hold his money (although the latter has the advantage of federal deposit insurance). The Coinbase listing is the apotheosis of the past year’s much-heralded “institutional adoption” of crypto — PayPal and Mastercard adding Bitcoin to their offerings, Tesla adding it to its balance sheet. While many see the Coinbase listing as a vindication of crypto, it underscores a paradox: Bitcoin, devised as a tool to emancipate the masses from corporate and state power, now depends on the imprimatur of the institutions it is meant to take down. If Satoshi Nakamoto invented Bitcoin as an alternative to the corporate financial system, Wall Street’s embrace of a crypto exchange should be a damning rebuke of the currency’s raison d’etre. And Coinbase joining the ranks of Tesla and SPACs in stock-market hype cuts against the austere, Austrian economic philosophy of most of its proponents. There’s also the question of competition. Coinbase gets away with charging gargantuan fees because there are few alternatives. As Matt Levine points out, the trading volume on Coinbase is miniscule by Wall Street’s standards: Coinbase users have traded about $456 billion of cryptocurrencies, or a bit less than people trade on an average single day in the U.S. stock market. “$90 Billion Assets on Platform,” boasts Coinbase; it also notes that that represents about 11.1% of the total value of all crypto assets. Goldman Sachs’s earnings presentation notes that it has about $2.2 trillion of assets under supervision just in its asset management division; JPMorgan’s earnings supplement notes that it has almost $3.7 trillion of assets on its balance sheet. Coinbase makes far more per transaction than Goldman could ever hope to. Increased institutional adoption means more competition for Coinbase from platforms that will undercut its margins. Good for crypto, bad for Coinbase. It is unsurprising, then, that Bitcoin’s dollar value dropped yesterday as Coinbase shares rallied. MicroStrategy, a stock that has effectively become a Bitcoin proxy, lost 16 percent, too. That decline is due in large part to an increase in the supply of publicly listed Bitcoin proxies. If you were getting exposure to Bitcoin by owning MicroStrategy shares, now there are 186 million shares of Coinbase that offer directionally similar exposure. What all this says is that Bitcoin might not be the asset its evangelists claim it is or want it to be. Not a currency that will topple the state, but a consumer product that people like to gamble on, more akin to DraftKings than digital gold. If so, Coinbase’s valuation may be justified. But if Bitcoin is still what Satoshi envisioned, institutional adoption should worry the HODLers. Around the Web Another big IPO this week, KKR-backed AppLovin, got less love from investors Shares in AppLovin, the mobile games company that owns hits such as Matchington Mansion and Wordscapes, slid from their offer price on Thursday, taking the shine off one of the biggest public market debuts of the year. The company, backed by private equity group KKR, raised $1.8bn in an initial public offering that gave it a market capitalisation of $28.6bn, but the stock opened some $10 below the $80 offer price and slid further in early trading. Consumers are borrowing less, hitting banks’ bottom lines The good news for banks is that consumers are flush with cash and less likely to fall behind on their debts. But this also means it will be that much longer before they need to borrow more. Banks really need loan growth to offset the effect of low interest rates and the drag of huge deposit inflows sitting in cash on their balance sheets. Many banks’ credit-card portfolios plunged during 2020 as consumers spent less and also paid down debt. In theory, the economic growth that is anticipated for this year would imply a greater use of credit by consumers and businesses to fund more activities. A Singaporean 33-year-old’s $740 million fraud Ng’s purported investment strategies that are under the spotlight were linked to nickel, a key ingredient in many electric-car batteries. The metal has become a popular speculative bet in recent years amid soaring demand for Teslas and other EVs. In one transaction described in charge sheets, Ng was involved in raising money from investors claiming he would use it to buy nickel from an Australian company called Poseidon Nickel Ltd. He never followed through with the purchase, prosecutors said. Poseidon’s chief executive officer, Peter Harold, said in an email that the company has had no engagement with Ng or related entities. Ng was involved in deceiving investors into buying supposed forward contracts that were purportedly with French lender BNP Paribas SA, but those contracts didn’t exist, according to the charge sheets. BNP had no account or trading history with Ng, Envy Asset Management or Envy Global Trading, a person familiar with the matter said. Random Walk If you don’t buy my argument that Coinbase is antithetical to the crypto project, take a look at the Bitcoin white paper: Commerce on the Internet has come to rely almost exclusively on financial institutions serving as trusted third parties to process electronic payments. While the system works well enough for most transactions, it still suffers from the inherent weaknesses of the trust based model. Completely non-reversible transactions are not really possible, since financial institutions cannot avoid mediating disputes. The cost of mediation increases transaction costs, limiting the minimum practical transaction size and cutting off the possibility for small casual transactions, and there is a broader cost in the loss of ability to make non-reversible payments for nonreversible services. With the possibility of reversal, the need for trust spreads. Merchants must be wary of their customers, hassling them for more information than they would otherwise need. A certain percentage of fraud is accepted as unavoidable. These costs and payment uncertainties can be avoided in person by using physical currency, but no mechanism exists to make payments over a communications channel without a trusted party. What is needed is an electronic payment system based on cryptographic proof instead of trust, allowing any two willing parties to transact directly with each other without the need for a trusted third party. Transactions that are computationally impractical to reverse would protect sellers from fraud, and routine escrow mechanisms could easily be implemented to protect buyers. In this paper, we propose a solution to the double-spending problem using a peer-to-peer distributed timestamp server to generate computational proof of the chronological order of transactions. The system is secure as long as honest nodes collectively control more CPU power than any cooperating group of attacker nodes. If Bitcoin depends on Coinbase, Paypal, Mastercard, etc., it depends on trust. — D.T. To sign up for the Capital Note, follow this link.

  • Goldman Sachs Says 3 Stock Options Are Poised for a Surge — Here’s How to Get in the Game

    Goldman Sachs' derivatives research team has outlined some stocks it believes are poised as buying opportunities for investors. The stocks have underperformed by at least 6% over the past month, CNBC...

  • TuSimple CEO breaks down the driverless truck company's trading debut

    TuSimple is making its public debut on the Nasdaq. TuSimple CEO & President Cheng Lu joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • What the irrational price of dogecoin says about crypto investors

    Data: Coindesk; Chart: Axios VisualsUnlike bitcoin or GameStop stock, dogecoin — a literal joke of a cryptocurrency — is not supply-constrained. If you want more of it, you can mine it — and then, presumably, sell it, given the profit margin of about 57%. Why it matters: The irrational price rises in cryptocurrencies like dogecoin perhaps help explain why 62% of crypto investors, including 58% of investors with less than $10,000 in crypto investments, expect that they will get rich from their investments in cryptocurrency.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Only 18% of crypto investors think it "unlikely" that their activity will make them rich. The big picture: While most investment advice says that wealthier people can afford to take on more risk, that might not be happening in crypto.Driving the news: 30% of Black investors own cryptocurrency, partly thanks to Clubhouse groups like Black Bitcoin Billionaires. Tani Chambers, of Black Women Who Invest, told Bloomberg that "We have to take some high risks and make the investments that maybe are a little bit more risky than conservative because we are playing catch-up." Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Previous infection does not protect young people from Covid reinfection

    One in 10 patients faces at least year’s wait for hospital care Locking down streets could help stop new variants 'Urgent' concerns about accuracy of quick Covid tests Testing costs put holidays to popular destinations out of reach Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Previous coronavirus infection does not fully protect young people against reinfection, research suggests. Researchers said that despite previous infection and the presence of antibodies, vaccination is still necessary to boost immune responses, prevent reinfection and reduce transmission. They added that young people should take up the vaccine whenever possible. Although the study was in young, fit, mostly male recruits, the researchers believe the risk of reinfection will apply to many young people. Professor Stuart Sealfon, of Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, and senior author of the study, said: "As vaccine rollouts continue to gain momentum it is important to remember that, despite a prior Covid-19 infection, young people can catch the virus again and may still transmit it to others. "Immunity is not guaranteed by past infection, and vaccinations that provide additional protection are still needed for those who have had Covid-19." Follow the latest updates below.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks ‘Criminal Mastermind’ Matt Gaetz

    ABCOn Thursday night, comedian Jimmy Kimmel kicked off the latest edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live! by addressing the vaccine selfie that Ivanka Trump—whose father, brother, and stepmother contracted COVID-19 due to their reckless behavior—posted to her Instagram.“I’m glad she did it and posted about it, but the comments under her post are, ‘nope,’ ‘not doing it,’ ‘hard no,’ ‘pass,’ ‘you’re joking, right?’ and ‘I never will.’ What a solid fanbase this is,” cracked Kimmel, adding, “Which is it, Trumpsters? Does Donald Trump deserve credit for the miracle of vaccines, or are they useless? It can’t be both of those things!”Stellan Skarsgard Is Finally Seizing the SpotlightLater on in his monologue, Kimmel shouted out a recent Daily Beast story revealing the Venmo payments that House Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and his fellow accused sex-trafficker/pal, Joel Greenberg, made to a number of women.“Meanwhile, there are more details in the sordid saga of future former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz,” explained Kimmel. “Yesterday we learned that Gaetz was involved in more wild house parties than Kid ’n Play in the ’90s. There were drugs and sex at these parties where women were given gifts of money in exchange for their participation, much of it paid through Venmo.”He continued: “So The Daily Beast got their hands on Venmo transactions from this guy Joel Greenberg, one of Gaetz’s closest friends. Greenberg is now cooperating with authorities, which is bad for Matt Gaetz, presumably as a result of more than 150 payments made to dozens of young women. At least 16 of those payments were made to a woman who later dated Matt Gaetz, and the notes—you know how you put the notes on Venmo?—they’re ridiculous. Three payments—for $500, $200, and $250—labeled ‘ice cream.’ Five other payments labeled ‘salad.’ One of those ‘salads’ cost more than $1,000. I guess they added avocado. Two of those transactions were for ‘stuff’ and ‘other stuff.’”“Of course, we know about all this because stupid Joel Greenberg made his Venmo transactions public—as did Matt Gaetz,” Kimmel said. “They didn’t check the privacy box. What’s the opposite of a criminal mastermind?”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A new 'Fast & Furious 9' trailer is here, and it shows Dom and his family going to war with his long lost little brother

    Universal Pictures released a new "Fast 9" trailer Wednesday morning featuring the long-awaited return of Dominic Toretto.

  • Justin Trudeau claims UK is facing ‘very serious’ third Covid wave amid Canada’s slow vaccine rollout

    Downing Street says UK’s case data ‘speaks for itself’ as infections continue to fall

  • Mitch McConnell refused to allow Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in state in Capitol, book claims

    ‘Mitch McConnell is not a force for good in our country,’ Nancy Pelosi reportedly told author

  • An officer who shot Breonna Taylor is publishing a book, but Simon & Schuster now says they won't distribute itf

    The officer, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, previously sued Taylor's boyfriend for emotional distress, assault and battery for shooting him during the raid.