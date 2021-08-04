Robinhood Surges as Retail Traders Join Wood to Power Rally

Bailey Lipschultz
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. jumped a whopping 82% on Wednesday after a wave of individual investors joined the likes of Cathie Wood to pile on the zero-fee trading platform.

The stock traded as high as $85 at 9:46 a.m. in New York before cutting gains roughly in half as the volatility triggered at least three trading halts. The frenzied share buying pushed the company’s market value to a peak of $65 billion from $29.1 billion after its debut on Nasdaq last week.

Retail investors’ participation took off in the past couple of sessions after a lukewarm reception. They bought a net $19.4 million worth of Robinhood shares on Tuesday to make it the sixth-most-purchased stock and 11th-most-traded security on retail platforms, according to data compiled by Vanda Securities Pte.

Total retail volume on Tuesday surged about 10-fold from the previous day, the data show. In the first half hour of Wednesday’s session about 47 million shares changed hands, more than seven-times what was seen in recent days.

Trader chatrooms, such as those on StockTwits, and Twitter feeds were aflame with mentions of Robinhood’s surge. Users compared the surge to the massive rallies staged by so-called meme stocks like GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. earlier this year.

The retail investors trading boost came alongside Ark Investment Management’s move to increase stake in the company. Ark Fintech Innovation ETF bought 89,622 Robinhood shares in the previous session as they surged 24% to close at $46.80 apiece.

(Updates share movement and context in first, second, and fifth paragraphs.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Robinhood Faces Its First Big Test on Wednesday

    The fast-growing trading platform is no longer a broken IPO. Here's where things get interesting.

  • Robinhood Stock Is Soaring. Cathie Wood May Be Right.

    Biden calls Delta-driven surge of coronavirus cases ‘largely preventable tragedy,’ Lyft turns profitable as demand increases, SEC’s Gensler calls unregulated crypto markets ‘the Wild West,’ and other news to start your day.

  • Robinhood sparks buzz on Reddit, shares up 15%

    The 24% surge in Robinhood's stock on Tuesday elevated it above the $38-price set in last Thursday's IPO and gave the company a market capitalization of about $39 billion. "People are trying to jump on the back of Cathie Wood's vote of confidence in Robinhood shares," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital in New York. "The catalyst was certainly Cathie Wood putting in a sizable position after everyone was downbeat after the IPO."

  • Robinhood spikes 24%, holds well above IPO price

    Robinhood (HOOD) soared to new highs on Tuesday, a stark contrast from its public debut last week.

  • Robinhood spikes, holds well above IPO price

    Nikhil Kamath - India’s youngest billionaire and True Beacon Global Co-Founder & CIO; Zeroda Co-founder, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on Robinhood.

  • Growing List of Cities and Companies Move to Require Vaccines. What to Know.

    New York City and Tyson Foods are the latest to mandate vaccinations to combat the highly contagious Delta variation that is ravaging pockets of the country.

  • Forget Robinhood -- This Hot IPO Stock Is a Better Buy

    And it can teach you how to say ''investing'' in your choice of language

  • Crypto to see long-term benefits from new infrastructure bill regulations: analyst

    The latest infrastructure bill has several provisions dealing with the regulation of cryptocurrency assets. MoffettNathanson Partner Lisa Ellis joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what implications this bill may have on the financial industry with regard to crypto activity.

  • China Goes From Game Clampdown to Sports Boost and Stocks Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s beleaguered equity investors got some welcome relief Wednesday when the government’s latest policy agenda for a healthy nation spurred market gains after recent losses.Shares of sneaker makers and other sports companies jumped as Beijing launched an effort to increase the numbers of fitness trainers and people exercising regularly over the next five years. Li Ning Co. rose 5.7% while Anta Sports Products Ltd. advanced 4.7%, with both Hong Kong-listed sportswear makers touc

  • Robinhood spikes 65%, halted for volatility

    Robinhood (HOOD) was halted for volatility this morning as the stock spiked 65% in the first minutes of trading.

  • Google Approves Most Staff Requests to Relocate or Work Remotely

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google approved 85% of employee requests to work remotely or relocate once its offices fully re-open, the company told staff Tuesday.Google is one the largest companies trying a hybrid approach to returning from the pandemic. It will ask most of its staff to go back to work in their previous offices, but let others do their jobs elsewhere. Over the past few months, some 10,000 employees applied to transfer to a new office or work from home.The company rejected 15%

  • Vici Properties to Buy MGM Growth in $17.2 Billion REIT Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Vici Properties Inc. is acquiring MGM Growth Properties LLC, including MGM Resorts International’s stake in the real estate investment trust, in a deal that values the takeover target at $17.2 billion.Under the terms of the agreement, Vici will redeem a majority of the MGM Growth operating partnership units held by MGM Resorts for $43 each, or a total of about $4.4 billion, in cash, and acquire the rest of MGM Growth in a stock-for-stock transaction. The total MGM Growth value inc

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy After July Sales More Than Double?

    Nio stock is on the mend after a sharp sell-off. The China EV startup more than doubled Q2 sales year over year, and July sales as well.

  • These 12 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

    As summer carries on, COVID cases continue to rise across the U.S. Only one state has seen a drop in new infections as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread through the population. In other states, COVID surges are reaching their worst levels in the past 12 months as public health officials continue to push for more people to get vaccinated.According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control in Prevention (CDC) data, the national seven-day average rose to 72,790 new vaccinations

  • Tech Stocks Fuel Hong Kong Reprieve Rally as China Money Returns

    (Bloomberg) -- The return of Chinese investors and bargain hunters in tech stocks is giving Hong Kong’s equities market a reprieve from weeks of relentless selling.The Hang Seng Index advanced 0.9% Wednesday, led by a rebound in technology giants including Tencent Holdings Ltd., after Chinese state media moderated its criticism of the sector. BYD Co. Ltd. jumped 8.3% on expectations of improving business outlook while sportswear firms saw an early surge after Beijing unveiled a massive sports in

  • Microsoft to Require Vaccinations to Enter U.S. Offices

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said it will require employees to show proof of Covid-19 vaccinations before they can enter any company facility in the U.S. beginning next month and won’t fully reopen work sites until Oct. 4 at the earliest, becoming the latest employer to update its policies in the wake of a resurgence in coronavirus cases cause by the delta variant.“We continue to review the situation on a local basis in each region/country/state where we work and will adjust dates and policies

  • Anti-Ark ETF Plan Caps a Bad Stretch for Cathie Wood’s Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- A new ETF designed to bet directly against Cathie Wood’s flagship fund comes not a moment too soon for her growing band of skeptics.All eight of the exchange-traded funds at Wood’s Ark Investment Management dropped in July and almost all have seen net outflows, with a day’s data still to be gathered.With a clutch of speculative tech stocks including Spotify Technology SA falling out of market favor, the $22.5 billion ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) is now trading in the red for t

  • July private payrolls rose by 330,000, far short of estimates: ADP

    ADP released its monthly report on private payrolls Wednesday morning.

  • 3 Ridiculously Overpriced Stocks That Could Crash in a Market Correction

    Many investors are worried about a market crash as stock values continue to hover at record levels. Three stocks I would consider selling today are Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV), Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), and Snap (NYSE: SNAP). Healthcare company Shockwave Medical uses shockwaves to break up calcium deposits.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Healthcare Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 10 Years

    These companies could upend the industry in the years ahead.