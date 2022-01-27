Robinhood Revenue Misses Estimates on Weaker Stock Trading

(Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. reported fourth-quarter revenue that fell short of Wall Street estimates as equities trading declined and provided a revenue forecast for the current period that was also lower than analysts’ expectations. The stock slumped.

Net revenue totaled $362.7 million for the three months through December, missing the $370.9 million average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Revenue from equities trading dropped 35% to $52 million from the same period a year earlier, according to a statement Thursday.

Shares of Menlo Park, California-based Robinhood tumbled 15% to $9.86 in extended trading at 4:27 p.m. in New York. The stock had plunged 69% since its initial public offering in late July through Thursday’s market close.

Higher expenses also weighed on results as Robinhood shored up its customer-service operations and began offering phone support. The company reported a higher-than-expected adjusted loss of $423.3 million, or 49 cents a share, 7 cents worse than the average estimate of analysts in the Bloomberg survey.

Fourth-quarter operating expenses totaled $783.1 million, a 162% increase from a year earlier, and Robinhood said operating costs, excluding share-based compensation, will climb 15% to 20% in the current fiscal year.

