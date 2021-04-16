Robinhood Has Restored Crypto Trading After ‘Major Outage’

(Bloomberg) -- Trading app Robinhood experienced issues with its crypto trading, which had a “major outage” late Thursday in the U.S., according to its Twitter feed and website.

“Crypto trading is now fully restored. Like others, we were experiencing unprecedented demand for Robinhood Crypto services, which created issues with crypto trading. We’ve resolved the issue and apologize for the inconvenience,” a recent Twitter post said.Robinhood’s website had previously shown a post at 9:49 p.m. Eastern time about the problem, and subsequent posts saying “we are continuing to investigate this issue.”All other functions on Robinhood are operational, according to its website.NOTE: On Tuesday, Robinhood also had an issue that affected crypto trading, which was resolved.

(Updates with restoration of service.)

