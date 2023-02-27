Robinhood says SEC issued subpoena related to crypto operations

FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken
1
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Robinhood Markets Inc said in a filing on Monday it had received an investigative subpoena in December from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission related to listings of cryptocurrencies.

The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX was the biggest in a string of major crypto-related failures in 2022, which sparked a cryptocurrency rout and left creditors facing losses of billions of dollars.

FTX filed for bankruptcy in November, which spurred an intervention from regulators around the world and dealt a blow to investor sentiment in the sector.

The SEC has maintained that pre-existing securities laws also apply to digital assets and that many crypto tokens meet the definition of a security, which the crypto industry has previously criticized.

Robinhood said the subpoena it received from the SEC was regarding the supported currencies at Robinhood Crypto LLC, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the brokerage, as well as its custody of cryptocurrencies and other platform operations.

Earlier this month, Robinhood also said it planned to repurchase its shares from Sam Bankman-Fried's Emergent Fidelity Technologies as U.S. prosecutors were in the process of seizing its shares tied to the former FTX CEO.

(Reporting by Anirban Chakroborti in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Recommended Stories

  • Native Americans' decadeslong struggle for control over sacred lands is making progress

    Mauna Kea, a dormant volcano in Hawaii, with an observatory visible on its summit. Native Hawaiians consider the mountain sacred and object to construction on it. Chris Condon/PGA TOUR via Getty ImagesWho should manage public land that is sacred to Native Americans? That is the question that the United States government and some states hope recent policy changes will address by giving Indigenous people greater input into managing such land. Co-management, as the policy is called, might alleviate

  • Canada Soccer president steps down after claims of unequal treatment by women's team

    Canadian women say federation's budget cuts leave them with fewer resources ahead of World Cup than men's team got before their tournament last year.

  • Four-star 2024 LB Kolaj Cobbins hopes to visit Colorado over summer

    Another four-star prospect hopes to visit the #cubuffs in the coming months

  • Ukrainian intel officer reveals plans to liberate Crimea

    The Ukrainian Armed Forces will be prepared to launch a counteroffensive in the spring, and one of the strategic objectives will be to "drive a wedge into the Russian front in the south – between Crimea and mainland Russia," Deputy Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitskyi, said in an interview with German newspaper Berliner Morgenpost published on Feb. 26.

  • Paris Hilton says Harvey Weinstein followed her into bathroom at 2000 Cannes, tried to open door: 'Scared me'

    Paris Hilton says convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein once followed her into a ladies room at a charity gala in Cannes, France, shouting at her.

  • Grandfather of pilot killed in Nevada crash flew WWII planes

    The pilot of a medical transport plane that crashed during a winter storm in Nevada, killing all five people on board, was following in the footsteps of his grandfather who flew bombers in World War II, his brother said. A preliminary National Transportation Safety Board investigation into the cause of the crash Friday night will take two to three weeks, NTSB spokesperson Peter Kundson said Monday. The single-engine Pilatus PC12 apparently broke apart before hitting the ground about 40 miles (64 kilometer) southeast of Reno, the agency said.

  • Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ is the very, very, very early front-runner for Album of the Year

    The 2023 Grammys just took place on February 5, but the eligibility period for 2024 is already almost half over, so we launched our predictions for Album of the Year. There’s still a long way to go, but at this early stage things are looking good for Taylor Swift, whose “Midnights” is the early front-runner […]

  • Three big numbers that tell the story of secularization in America

    An empty church in Hiers-Brouage, France. Andia/Universal Images Group via Getty ImagesAbout six months ago, Americans’ belief in God hit an all-time low. According to a 2022 Gallup survey, the percentage of people who believe in God has dropped from 98% in the 1950s to 81% today; among Americans under 30, it is down to an unprecedented 68%. Up close, the trend looks even more dramatic. Only about half of Americans believe in “God as described in the Bible,” while about a quarter believe in a “h

  • From chaos to the brink of success for the Prime Minister

    The road to Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal began in a dingy conference suite at a Sharm el-Sheikh hotel and ended in the ornate splendour of Windsor Castle’s White Drawing Room.

  • GOP senators zero in on controversial DHS program providing social services to illegal migrants

    GOP lawmakers are eyeing additional oversight and funding cuts to a controversial program that aids illegal immigrants as they are placed in detention alternatives.

  • AccuWeather forecasters tracking a potential late-week snowstorm for huge section of US

    After a storm brings heavy snow to parts of the Northeast early this week, an even larger storm system will eye areas from the southern Plains to the Midwest, New England and perhaps the mid-Atlantic with snow from Thursday to Friday, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Widespread travel disruptions will likely occur due to the storm's enormous reach. The storm will continue to push inland across the Western states into Tuesday with areas of soaking rain and feet of mountain snow before it reorgani

  • Cardi B: Court-ordered service 'the best thing' to happen

    Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B spoke to girls in a police mentorship program Friday as part of what she says has been an eye-opening and emotional week performing court-mandated community service for her role in a pair of brawls at New York City strip clubs in 2018. The 30-year-old “Bodak Yellow” singer visited an NYPD “Girls Talk” event at the police training academy in Queens and shared what the department said was “her rags to riches story." Cardi B's plea deal requires her to perform 15 days of community service by March 1 to avoid a 15-day jail sentence.

  • Ukrainian defenders shoot down 11 Shahed UAVs at night, of which 9 around Kyiv

    The Defence Forces of Ukraine shot down 11 Shahed Iranian-made kamikaze drones on the night of 26 February. In total, the Russians used 14 drones for the air attack. Sources: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram Quote: "At night, from 23:00 until the morning, the Russian invaders used 14 Shahed UAVs on the territory of Ukraine.

  • Romanian court: Influencer Tate to be held for 3rd month

    A Romanian court on Monday upheld a third 30-day detention for the divisive influencer and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate, who is held on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, an official said. Tate lost his appeal against a judge’s Feb. 21 decision to extend his arrest a third time for 30 days, according to Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romania’s anti-organized crime agency DIICOT. Tate, 36, a British-U.S. citizen known for misogynistic views who has 5.2 million Twitter followers, arrived at the Bucharest Court of Appeal handcuffed to his brother Tristan, who is held in the same case.

  • This Bear Market Predictive Tool Hasn't Been Wrong in 77 Years: Here's Where It Says Stocks Head Next

    As much as we'd like the stock market to only move higher, history shows that stock market corrections are a normal, and relatively common, part of the investing cycle. Since the beginning of 1950, there have been 39 separate double-digit percentage declines in the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), according to data from sell-side consultancy firm Yardeni Research. The 30-component Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have an extensive history of double-digit drops, too.

  • Why Warren Buffett's Highest-Yielding Dividend Stock Looks Like a Brilliant Pick Right Now

    One of the secrets to Warren Buffett's success through the years has been to surround himself with smart people. If we limited our sights to only the stocks listed in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) 13-F filings, Paramount Global would rank as Buffett's highest-yielding stock.

  • This Baby Berkshire Might Be the Cheapest Stock in America Right Now

    Many companies have tried to copy the conglomerate model run by Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). It is extremely difficult to beat the market consistently over multiple decades the way Berkshire has. The stocks that succeed at it can create life-changing returns for shareholders.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Dogecoin in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    You probably don't need me to tell you this, but 2022 was a challenging year for crypto investors. Ironically, cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has remained one of the market's most lucrative investments over the past three years. Despite being a meme coin created as satire, Dogecoin exploded in value over the past few years.

  • Prediction: These 3 Stocks Will Be Worth Over $1 Trillion by 2030

    You can count on one hand the number of stocks with market caps of more than $1 trillion that trade on U.S. exchanges. In my view, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) is the obvious top choice to be the next stock with a $1 trillion market cap. Berkshire currently ranks behind Amazon as the stock that's closest to the magic number, with its market cap of around $674 billion.

  • Two Beaten-Down Energy Stocks See Big Insider Buys

    ConocoPhillips and Devon are in the red so far this year after boffo runs in 2022. Company insiders just bought up large blocks of shares.