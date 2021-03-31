Robinhood to scrap confetti animation on app after 'gamification' criticism

The Robinhood App is displayed on a screen
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Robinhood Markets Inc will discard its signature confetti animation that used to mark first trades for users on its trading app, following criticism from politicians and regulators.

Starting next week, users will see new features marking milestone moments, including first-time money deposits, first investments or for sign-ups for Robinhood Gold, its premium membership offering, the online brokerage said in a blog post on Wednesday.

The move comes weeks after Robinhood's digital confetti animation was criticized on the grounds that the company was "gamifying" investing.

The Silicon Valley unicorn startup, which was at the heart of the historic retail trading frenzy earlier this year, is currently being probed by U.S. regulators for imposing temporary trading curbs on so-called "meme stocks".

During a congressional hearing in February, Robinhood's co-founder, Vlad Tenev, pushed back against criticism of the "meme" stock frenzy from investor Warren Buffett's longtime partner, Charlie Munger, who compared it to betting on horse races.

During the Feb. 18 hearing, lawmakers slammed what they called the firm's "gamification" of stock trading on mobile phones through things such as virtual confetti celebration following a big trade.

"We don't believe in gamification," Tenev had said at the time.

Robinhood's platform allows users to make unlimited commission-free trades in stocks, exchange-traded funds, options and cryptocurrencies.

Earlier this month, the company confidentially filed paperwork with regulators for an initial public offering in the United States.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook removes video of Trump interview with daughter-in-law Lara, citing ban

    Facebook Inc has removed a video of an interview with former U.S. President Donald Trump, who remains banned from the platform, from his daughter-in-law Lara Trump's Facebook page, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday. Lara Trump, who is married to the former president's son Eric and recently joined Fox News as a contributor, had promoted an interview with Trump for her own online show "The Right View" in Instagram posts on Tuesday. She later posted a screenshot of an email from Facebook that said her video with Trump speaking had been removed, citing the ban on his accounts.

  • As Deshaun Watson litigation reaches 21 civil suits, his attorney counters with 18 masseuses claiming routine interactions

    The move is the most sweeping response yet from Watson's legal team as the public back-and-forth only continues to grow.

  • Man charged with smuggling after California crash kills 13

    A Mexican man was charged Tuesday with coordinating a smuggling effort that left 13 people dead when their overloaded SUV was struck by a big-rig after crossing the border into California. Jose Cruz Noguez, 47, of Mexicali, was arrested Monday night as he crossed into the United States at the Calexico Port of Entry. The vehicle was driving through California’s agricultural Imperial Valley when it was broadsided at an intersection near Holtville by a tractor-trailer hauling two empty trailers, authorities said.

  • Pfizer COVID vaccine protects children — even more than adults, trial study finds

    Kids between 12 and 15 were included in the late stage trial.

  • Germany has suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for anyone under 60

    The AstraZeneca vaccine will not be administered to those under 60 in Germany, health officials announced.

  • Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was highly effective in a trial of 12- to 15-year-olds, paving the way for adolescents to get it in the US and Europe

    Pfizer plans to submit the data to US and European regulators and request permission to start giving the shot to adolescents.

  • Cop resigns after video shows him slamming his K-9 into a patrol car, NC police say

    The Salisbury Police Department said the officer engaged in “inappropriate discipline” of K-9 Officer Zuul that violated department policy.

  • The Army is buying thousands of the 'awesome' new rifle that is fast becoming the sniper weapon of choice for the US military

    A US Army sniper previously told Insider this new sniper rifle is "awesome" and said that they are excited to get their hands on it.

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down statewide mask mandate

    Wisconsin's Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers' (D) statewide mask mandate on Wednesday by ruling against multiple emergency declarations made during the pandemic, AP reports.State of play: The court ruled that the governor overstepped his powers by issuing multiple emergency declarations for the pandemic, lasting longer than 60 days, without approval from the state legislature. The ruling invalidates the current mask mandate in the state, which was set to expire next Monday. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBackground: Evers issued the mandate in early February, almost immediately after the state legislature voted to repeal his previous order.He said last month that his efforts to implement coronavirus restrictions to protect Wisconsinites have been met with "lawsuits, political rhetoric, and obstruction," citing the legislature's vote.The backdrop: Coronavirus cases are ticking up in the U.S. again, as some states relax restrictions amid rising vaccinations. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky pleaded Americans on Monday to not let up on public health measures. Go deeper: Biden urges governors to reinstate mask mandatesMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Man who killed his mother arrested in attack on Asian woman in NYC

    The attack was one of two in recent days in the city that are part of a nationwide surge in hate crimes against Asians and Asian Americans.

  • AOC says referring to migrants coming to the US as a 'surge' is a white supremacist dog whistle

    "This is not a surge, these are children," the New York congresswoman said on Instagram. "And they are not insurgents. And we are not being invaded."

  • I'm an Amazon delivery driver who's had to pee in water bottles and eat lunch in my van. I hate the new surveillance cameras and feel like I'm always being watched.

    Angel Rajal, 26, started doing deliveries in Las Vegas in July and calls the cameras Amazon has set up an "invasion of privacy."

  • House investigators suggest former Trump advisor Peter Navarro steered coronavirus supply contracts to companies he favored

    After former President Donald Trump ignored his advice to ramp up the procurement of coronavirus supplies before the United States was overwhelmed by the pandemic, former White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro reportedly took it upon himself to get the job done. While some government officials, including Dr. Rick Bright, the former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Agency, have spoken admirably about how seriously Navarro took the pandemic, the House subcommittee on the coronavirus outbreak is concerned by his process, The Washington Post reports. The subcommittee, chaired by Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), alleges Navarro and other senior White House officials pursued "a haphazard and ineffective approach to procurement in which senior White House officials steered contracts to particular companies without adequate diligence or competition." One of those companies was Phlow, which was incorporated in January 2020 and had never manufactured drugs before. After a push from Navarro, BARDA awarded the firm with a $354 million contract, plus $458 million in options. A letter from the subcommittee explains Navarro was first introduced to Phlow's eventual CEO in November 2019, and the Post reports the company had "won Navarro's favor by making the argument that the United States was too dependent on Chinese manufacturing — a big concern" of his. House investigators reportedly also obtained documents which reveal retired Gen. Jack Keane, a Trump ally, touted the company AirBoss, for which he was a paid consultant, to Navarro on March 22. That led to an immediate conversation between Airboss' brass and White House officials, the Post reports. The next day, the company reportedly submitted a $96.4 million proposal, and Navarro's team reportedly pressured the Federal Emergency Management Agency to finalize an updated version of the contract within a week. Read more at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comDear Mr. Trump, America needs youThe turbulent ride of post-church AmericaWhy Democrats' infrastructure bill could end up a long way from the plan Biden introduces

  • After backlash, Delta CEO says Ga. voting law 'unacceptable'

    The CEO of Georgia-based Delta Air Lines said Wednesday that the state’s new election law overhaul is “unacceptable” and “based on a lie,” after the company faced criticism that it didn’t speak out forcefully enough in opposition to the bill when it was being considered by the state’s Republican leaders. CEO Ed Bastian offered his assessment of the new Georgia law in a memo sent to employees less than a week after Delta officials joined other corporate lobbyists to shape the final version of a sweeping measure that could make it harder for some Georgia citizens to cast ballots. The memo, obtained by The Associated Press, comes amid a smattering of calls for consumer boycotts of Delta and other Georgia-based brands, including Coca-Cola, UPS and Home Depot.

  • Cop resigns after video shows him slamming his K-9 into a patrol car, NC police say

    The Salisbury Police Department said the officer engaged in “inappropriate discipline” of K-9 Officer Zuul that violated department policy.

  • Cup Foods Store Clerk Who Disputed Floyd’s $20 Bill Describes ‘Disbelief and Guilt’

    Hennepin County CourtWhen George Floyd handed Christopher Martin a $20 bill to pay for a pack of cigarettes, the 19-year-old Cup Foods employee was immediately suspicious.“When I saw the bill I noticed it had a blue pigment to it...I found that odd so I assumed it was fake,” Martin told a Hennepin County courtroom on Tuesday, noting that he “took it anyways” and allowed the 46-year-old to leave the store.But a few minutes later, Martin said, he eventually told his manager—because he didn’t want the money to come out of his paycheck.“The policy was that if you took a counterfeit bill, you had to pay for it out of your money,” the teenager said, admitting he almost paid it but later “second-guessed” himself.EMT Bystander: I Was ‘Desperate to Help’ Floyd but Cops Wouldn’t Let MeThat decision seemingly led to a tragic sequence of events on May 25 that eventually ended with Floyd’s death after four Minneapolis police officers tried to arrest him over the $20 bill. Prosecutors allege that, during the arrest, Derek Chauvin used excessive force when he kneeled on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes.“If I would have just not taken the bill, this could have been avoided,” Martin told the court, adding that he felt “disbelief and guilt” as he watched the subsequent arrest. Chauvin, dressed in a grey suit, stared ahead while the teenager spoke.Martin is one of eight witnesses who have so far testified against Chauvin, who has been charged with second and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He faces 40 years in prison if convicted.Chauvin’s defense lawyer, however, has argued that Floyd’s death was the result of health issues and drugs—and that his client was simply doing what “he was trained to do throughout his 19-year career.”Three other officers—Thao, Thomas K. Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng—have pleaded not guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence. They are expected to face a trial together in August.Martin, dressed in a black hoodie, looked visibly nervous as he described his interactions with Floyd on May 25, stating that he first noticed his “size” when he first entered the Cup Foods.“He was big,” he said, adding that he asked Floyd if he played baseball. Floyd “took a little long” to respond that he played football, and Martin said it appeared “that he was high.”The teenager said Floyd bought cigarettes after their brief conversation. Prosecutors played never-before-seen surveillance video of Floyd in the store, showing him standing near the register for a while and appearing to rummage in his pockets. Martin said he was probably waiting in the store while getting his phone fixed. George Floyd, in a black singlet, captured inside the Cup Food store. Hennepin County Court via MSNBC After Floyd paid for the cigarettes—dancing near the register at one point—he walked out to an SUV. During cross-examination, Martin testified that Floyd’s friend had also tried to use a fake bill earlier that day—and that he refused to take it. He added that he didn’t initially call Floyd out on the bill because he “felt like George didn’t really know it was a fake bill so I felt like I’d be doing him a favor.”Martin told jurors that after he flagged the suspicious bill to his manager, he went out to the car twice to try to bring him inside to discuss the issue.The first time, he said, he told Floyd, who was in the driver’s seat, that “the bill was fake and that my boss wanted to talk” to him. Two others were in the car, Martin added.Floyd “seemed like he didn’t want this to happen. He was like, ‘why is this happening,’” Martin said, adding that Floyd didn’t comply with his request to return to the store.Martin said his manager told him to try again, even after he offered to pay for the $20 out of his own pocket. During his second attempt, a person in the passenger seat “did most of the talking” before ripping up another counterfeit bill and tossing it out the window. Floyd again refused to go into the store.Eventually, a manager told one of Martin’s co-workers to call the police, he testified. Police arrived at the store and spoke to a manager. Martin said he later noticed a “commotion” outside the store.“I saw people yelling and screaming, I saw Derek [Chauvin] with his knee on George’s neck on the ground,” he added.‘Something Was Wrong’: 911 Dispatcher Watching George Floyd’s Arrest Was So Disturbed She Called a SupervisorSeveral bystanders testified on Monday and Tuesday, stating they repeatedly asked Chauvin to remove his knee and to check Floyd’s pulse. Among the group were an off-duty Minneapolis firefighter and EMT, who was ignored when she repeatedly offered her assistance, and an MMA fighter who tried to explain that Chauvin’s chokehold was cutting off Floyd’s circulation. Several teenagers said they begged the officers to stop as Floyd was “gasping for air.”Martin said that Floyd was “motionless” and Chauvin seemed “in a resting state” during the arrest. He said he called his mom to tell her “not come downstairs” from their apartment above Cup Foods before he started recording. He added that Thao pushed his co-worker back onto the sidewalk.Later that night, he said he deleted his video because he “didn’t wanna have to show it to anyone.”Several witnesses testified that when paramedics finally arrived at the scene, Chauvin had to be instructed to get off Floyd. Prosecutors state that when Floyd was loaded into the ambulance, he had no pulse.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner concluded Floyd died of cardiac arrest from the restraint and neck compression, also noting that Floyd had heart disease and fentanyl in his system. An independent report commissioned by Floyd’s family, which will not be shown at trial, concluded that he died of strangulation from the pressure to his back and neck. Both reports determined Floyd’s death was a homicide.Martin said that while he finished his shift at Cup Foods on May 25, he did not come back to work.“I didn't feel safe,” he said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Experts examine bottom of big ship that was stuck in Suez

    Divers inspected the underside of a colossal container ship that had blocked the Suez Canal, spotting some damage to the bow but not enough to take it out of service, officials said Wednesday. The vessel is owned by a Japanese firm, operated by a Taiwanese shipper, flagged in Panama and now stuck in Egypt, so matters could quickly become complicated.

  • 17 details you probably missed in 'The Matrix'

    The legendary sci-fi film is 22 years old, but even avid fans probably haven't caught all of these hidden gems and background details.

  • Minneapolis cashier describes guilt over taking fake $20 bill that triggered Floyd arrest

    A cashier who was one of the last people to speak with George Floyd alive last May testified at former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin's murder trial on Wednesday of his regret accepting the fake $20 bill that led to Floyd's deadly arrest. Chauvin, who is white, was fired by the city's police department the day after he was captured on video with his knee on the neck of Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs. The jury watched video on Wednesday that showed a cheerful-looking Floyd in his final minutes inside a grocery store, during which Christopher Martin, the cashier, said Floyd made friendly conversation and seemed to be under the influence of drugs.

  • 45M face severe weather risk, including possible tornadoes, in Southeast; snow likely in Northeast

    March is going out like a lion in the eastern U.S.: Severe storms are possible in the Southeast and snow is likely in the Northeast.