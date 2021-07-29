Robinhood slips below offer price moments after Nasdaq debut

·3 min read

(Reuters) - Shares of online brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc fell below their offer price moments after their Nasdaq debut on Thursday, in a disappointing reception to one of the most hotly anticipated listings of the year.

Shares were down 5% at $36.07 in early trading. At the opening price of $38, the brokerage would be valued at about $31.75 billion.

The company, arguably the breakout financial technology startup of its generation, priced its IPO on Wednesday at the lower end of its $38 to $42 range and raised $2.1 billion.

Its long-awaited debut comes months after it was caught in a confrontation between a new generation of retail investors and Wall Street hedge funds.

Its decision earlier this year to restrict trading in a few popular stocks following a tenfold rise in deposit requirements at its clearinghouse had enraged the U.S. lawmakers as well as users of its app, a go-to destination for retail investors.

Its easy-to-use interface made it a hit among young investors trading from home during coronavirus-induced restrictions and its popularity has soared over the past 18 months

Jeff Zell, senior research analyst at IPO Boutique, said there were more skeptics than believers regarding this company at this valuation level.

"With that being said, there is a silver lining to this performance, or underperformance, as it sets the 'expectations' on the lower end of the scale for Robinhood when it reports its first few quarters, Zell said.

"But overall, the company still has a lot to prove."

Robinhood's revenue in the March quarter jumped fourfold, thanks to the trading mania in the so-called meme stocks. But it also came at a cost, putting it at the center of several regulatory probes.

The company was forced to raise $3.4 billion in emergency funds after its finances were strained due to the massive jump in retail trading.

The company was founded in 2013 by Stanford University roommates Vlad Tenev and Baiju Bhatt. The two will hold a majority of the voting power, with Bhatt keeping around 39% of the outstanding stock and Tenev about 26.2%.

It had planned to reserve 20% and 35% of its offering for users of its trading platform that allows users to make unlimited commission-free trades in stocks, exchange-traded funds, options and cryptocurrencies.

Robinhood Chief Financial Officer Jason Warnick told Reuters he expects the IPO to demonstrate the benefits of allocating a significant chunk of stock to retail investors.

the company disclosed on Tuesday it has received inquiries from U.S. watchdogs asking if employees traded GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment before the online broker publicly announced it was restricting trading in those and other meme stocks on Jan. 28.

The company is also being probed over whether it complied with personnel registration rules, it said.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant, Ankur Banerjee and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Echo Wang in North Carolina; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • GameStop Does Some Rebranding, Gains Twitter Nod

    If GameStop wants to remain relevant, it is going to have to transform itself into a digital-focused company.

  • Euphoric Philippines, rewards greet Olympic gold winner home

    The rewards, the citations and the nationwide parties are going to have to wait, for a week or so anyway. Philippine weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, fresh from winning her country’s first Olympic gold medal in nearly a century at the Tokyo Games, arrived in Manila on Wednesday and was whisked off to a hotel for seven days of quarantine. “Gold at last!” read a banner at the airport as military personnel waved Philippine flags and applauded when Diaz landed.

  • South Park creators really, really want to buy Casa Bonita

    I was around nine when I first snuck out of bed and crept into the living room, where my dad was watching South Park and guffawing like a man possessed. I watched about five minutes’ worth of Cartman-centric programming before my dad ushered me back to bed, shaking his head. I shuffled to my bedroom, thinking, “Now that is comedy.”

  • Buy These 2 New Stocks Before They Surge Over 50%, Says Oppenheimer

    We’re well into the Q2 earnings season and the results coming in show a strong overall performance so far. In fact, according to FactSet, if the S&P 500’s actual growth rate for the quarter hits 74.2% - as appears likely right now - it will amount to the biggest year-over-year earnings growth rate the index has displayed since Q4 2009. It’s a confidence boosting turn of events and a slightly surprising one, as noted by Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus. Stoltzfus believes

  • Add These 3 Fidelity Funds to Your Portfolio for Massive Returns

    Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • 4 Oil Pipeline Stocks to Gain on Recovering Midstream Asset Demand

    Demand for pipeline and storage assets is recovering on rising production volumes of commodities. This is brightening up the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Pipeline MLP industry, putting the spotlight on Enterprise (EPD), Energy Transfer (ET), Shell Midstream (SHLX) & Summit Midstream (SMLP).

  • Warren Buffett Has an Easy Way for Everyday Investors to Get Rich

    You've probably heard time and time again that investing in the stock market is a great way to grow wealth over time. Or, there's a simpler way to go about building a solid investment portfolio that will serve you well for the long haul. In fact, famed investor Warren Buffett thinks one specific investment type could be the average person's ticket to making a lot of money.

  • 5 Stocks I Own That I Want to Add to When the Stock Market Crashes

    Market crashes and steep corrections are the perfect opportunity to buy high-quality stocks at a discount.

  • Why Sundial, Aurora Cannabis, and Other Marijuana Stocks Are Soaring Today

    What happened Wednesday is shaping up to be a profitable day for cannabis investors. Here's how some of the most popular pot stocks were performing as of 12:30 p.m. EDT today: Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), up 10% OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI), up 9% Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB), up 8% Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), up 7% Hexo (NYSE: HEXO), up 7% So what The gains were sparked by a blockbuster earnings report from industry heavyweight Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY).

  • QuantumScape Says It’s Testing 10-Layer Solid-State Battery Cell

    (Bloomberg) -- QuantumScape Corp., the electric-vehicle battery company that went public last fall, said Tuesday it has advanced to testing 10-layer cells, a sign it’s on track in efforts to develop a commercially viable solid-state battery.QuantumScape, which counts Volkswagen AG as its biggest shareholder, is among a group of companies developing solid-state batteries, which could dramatically speed up EV adoption by providing a safer, cheaper alternative to current lithium-ion batteries. It h

  • Tencent Is World’s Worst Stock Bet With $170 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s unprecedented crackdown on its technology industry has turned Tencent Holdings Ltd. from a market darling into the world’s biggest stock loser this month.The Chinese Internet giant had tumbled 23% in July as of Wednesday, set for its worst month ever after erasing about $170 billion of market value. That marks the fastest evaporation of shareholder wealth worldwide during this period, Bloomberg data shows. Nine of the top 10 losers in shareholder value this month are Chine

  • 2 Cannabis Stocks to Buy and Hold for 20 Years

    If you want to invest in the red-hot cannabis industry to capture some of its formidable expected growth, you've probably already realized that there are a bunch of less-than-spectacular options out there. This business model means that Innovative Industrial Properties builds up a portfolio of income-bearing properties without needing to go through the trouble of finding tenants or constructing new spaces.

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats with Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend aristocrats with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats with Over 4% Yield. According to data from a book called Active Value Investing: Making Money in […]

  • 11 Best Pharma and Biotech Stocks to Buy According to Jim Simons’ Euclidean Capital

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best pharma and biotech stocks to buy according to Jim Simons’ Euclidean Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Simons’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Pharma and Biotech Stocks to Buy According to Jim Simons’ Euclidean […]

  • Didi’s Shares Surge on Report It’s Considering Going Private

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. surged after the Wall Street Journal reported the firm is considering going private to placate Chinese regulators and compensate investors for losses.The Beijing-based company has been in discussions with bankers, regulators and key investors about ways to resolve regulatory woes since its troubled listing, the newspaper said, citing people with knowledge of the matter. One of the options could involve a tender offer for the publicly traded shares, according to th

  • Ford overcomes computer chip shortage, posts surprise profit

    Sky-high sales prices for its pickup trucks and SUVs helped Ford Motor Co. turn a surprise second-quarter profit despite a global shortage of computer chips that cut factory output in half. The automaker warned earlier in the year that it would be hit especially hard by the chip shortage and a fire at Japanese supplier Renesas that manufactures many of its automotive-grade chips, resulting in a second-quarter loss. Ford raised its guidance for full-year pretax income by about $3.5 billion to between $9 billion and $10 billion.

  • 3 Secrets to Becoming a Stock Market Multimillionaire

    Nearly every investor has a goal of earning as much money as possible in the stock market, but not everyone will be able to achieve that goal. Getting rich by investing is challenging, and you'll need the right strategy. Fortunately, there are a few secrets to making money in the stock market, and it's easier than you may think to become a successful (and wealthy) investor.

  • If You Invested $10,000 Just Before the Last 3 Market Crashes, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

    As a long-term investor, staying fully invested through a stock market crash is probably your best bet.

  • Aston Martin's first SUV helps push up sales by more than 200%

    LONDON (Reuters) -Carmaker Aston Martin reported on Wednesday a 224% increase in sales to its dealers, boosted by its first sport utility vehicle, the DBX, as losses fell in the first half of the year. The DBX 4x4, which first rolled off the production line just over a year ago, accounted for more than half of its 2,901 vehicles between January and June. "Building on the success of DBX, our first SUV, we have since delivered two more new vehicles and with more exciting product launches to come we are well positioned for growth," said Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll.

  • Are 34 Trucking Firms Left Holding The Bag After K-Ratio Program Collapse?

    Trucking companies want answers after K-Ratio abruptly shut down its fuel hedging program in late June, two days before some carriers say they were scheduled to receive their fuel swap settlements for the previous month. But K-Ratio says it was incorrectly led to believe the program was being handled properly and that it faces huge losses if it honors the open contracts. A spokesperson for the fuel swap program, called K-Ratio X, told FreightWaves on Tuesday that it had notified 34 trucking comp