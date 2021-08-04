Robinhood spikes 65%, halted for volatility

Ines Ferré
·Markets Reporter
·1 min read

Robinhood (HOOD) was temporarily halted for volatility this morning as the stock spiked 65% in the first minutes of trading. By 10:10 am ET, the stock was up 36%. The upward move comes a day after the investing platform's stock spiked 24%. The stock price blew past its IPO price of $38 on Tuesday and closed at $46.80, in stark contrast to its public debut last week. 

Retail interest could be a factor for the upward move. Robinhood is one of the most mentioned stocks on Reddit's WallStreetBets, according to SwaggyStocks. The stock's comment volume has spiked over the last two days. 

Last week Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) scooped up about 4.9 million shares of Robinhood, according to Bloomberg data.

Investors are keeping a close eye on the stock following Robinhood's public debut last Thursday. 

The stock sank as much as 12% below its IPO price during its first day of trading on the Nasdaq. Shares closed down 8% that day. Some questioned whether its lackluster performance had anything to do with Robinhood's hybrid auction-style debut, a lack of lock-up period for 15% of shares held by employees and others, or concerns over regulatory headwinds.

Robinhood has been a key player in the retail trading boom involving GameStop (GME) and other stocks over the past year-and-a-half. In an unusual move, the company allocated about 35% of its shares to retail investors for its IPO.

Ines is a markets reporter covering stocks from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

