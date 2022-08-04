Why Robinhood stock is dead money for now, according to Goldman Sachs

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·2 min read

There is next to no reason to try and call the bottom for bruised, battered, and beaten down trading platform Robinhood, Goldman Sachs argues.

"We would look for greater confidence in the long-term growth trajectory in Robinhood's business before becoming more constructive," Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance opined in a note to clients on Thursday.

Nance reiterated a neutral rating on Robinhood stock.

Robinhood's second quarter — and news it will lay off 23% of its staff — underscored how fast the trading platform has fallen from its much-hyped 2021 IPO and why the Street mostly hates the stock.

Transaction-based sales tanked 7% from the first quarter. Sales from options and stock transactions fell 11% and 19%, respectively, as the volatile market backdrop spooked retail investors. The company lost a whopping $80 million on an adjusted operating basis.

What's more, monthly active users dropped by 1.9 million to 14 million and assets under custody plunged 31% sequentially.

Goldman's Nance did praise Robinhood for cutting costs, which may improve its earnings power later this year.

"We think the street is likely underestimating the tailwinds behind [net investment income] over the next year, which should improve profitability significantly, and the company is also taking very significant actions on the cost side, which we believe should help rebuild confidence among investors around the company hitting their near-term profitability targets," Nance said.

Electronic screens in New York's Times Square announce the Robinhood IPO, Thursday, July 29, 2021. Robinhood has already changed how people trade stocks and who's doing it. Now its sights are on the rest of the financial industry. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Electronic screens in New York's Times Square announce the Robinhood IPO, Thursday, July 29, 2021. Robinhood has already changed how people trade stocks and who's doing it. Now its sights are on the rest of the financial industry. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Others on Wall Street were blunter about Robinhood than Goldman, though they all generally fostered the same negative takeaway on the stock.

"The market environment remains particularly poor for Robinhood, but still the company is underperforming expectations in multiple areas," JP Morgan analyst Ken Worthington said in a note to clients.

The analyst maintained a $7 price target on Robinhood and a sell-equivalent rating.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Visa and Mastercard suspend ad payments on Pornhub after lawsuit, pressure from Bill Ackman

    Visa and Mastercard on Thursday temporarily halted card payments for ads across Pornhub and parent company MindGeek following a lawsuit that alleged Visa helped the platforms monetize on child pornography.

  • Don't expect $1 Whoppers from Burger King anytime soon

    Sorry, Whopper fans.

  • Cheaper flights are finally here for travelers

    The average domestic airfare per ticket will drop to $286 round-trip this month, down 25% from May.

  • 2 reasons the 'risk of recession is getting higher and higher’: Mohamed El-Erian

    The risk of a recession “is getting higher and higher,” says veteran economist Mohamed El-Erian.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • Apple Has Been Dethroned as the Most Held Robinhood Stock: Here's What Replaced It

    Last year, retail investors made their presence known to Wall Street like never before. Online trading platforms like Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), which have been especially popular among the retail crowd, rolled out the red carpet for everyday investors to put their money to work on Wall Street. Robinhood offers commission-free trading on the major U.S. exchanges, allows its customers to make fractional-share purchases, and gifts free shares of stock (at random) to new members.

  • Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...

    The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won't raise interest rates much more. "In recent weeks, there has been a partial turn in [investors'] positioning and sentiment from very bearish levels after a rough first half of the year, with … positioning rebounding from historical lows," they said. "We think a further increase in positioning is possible near-term, which could further support the current rally."

  • Li Ka-shing Is Cutting Ties With AMTD After Wild 14,000% Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the world’s most successful investors is cutting ties with the parent of AMTD Digital Inc., whose 14,000% stock-market rally in a matter of weeks has raised eyebrows across Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeBillionaire Li Ka-shing’s CK Group is selling its remaining stake in AMTD Gro

  • Robinhood Stock Jumps After Job Cuts

    Robinhood reported second-quarter losses of 34 cents per share

  • Three ships plan to set out from Ukrainian ports on Friday -Turkish minister

    Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said there are plans for three ships to set out from Ukrainian ports on Friday under the deal to unblock the country's grain exports, his ministry said on Thursday. A first vessel carrying Ukrainian grain set sail from the port of Odesa on Monday, arriving at the Bosphorus Strait some 36 hours later under a deal between Russia and Ukraine, brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, that aims to ease a global food crisis stemming from the war. The Turkish statement said Akar had held talks with Ukraine's defence and infrastructure ministers to discuss the situation around grain deliveries, being organised by the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul.

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’ve seen two conflicting trends in the markets this year – a sharp drop, into bear territory, in the first five months, and a strong rally since the beginning of June. Both trends have been overlaid on increased volatility, creating a confusing market environment even when the buying kicked back in. Along with the unpredictable stock market, we’ve had to deal with inflation at 40-year high levels and fast-rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve tries to put the brakes on prices. The resul

  • Tumultuous Era for TIPS Accommodates More Electronic Cash Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- The stark reversal of fortune for Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities this year is playing out in a much more automated trading landscape than when inflation was low, according to Tradeweb Markets Inc.Most Read from BloombergChina Stokes Tensions With Missiles Reportedly Overflying TaiwanHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThe past year’s surge in demand for inflation protection wrou

  • Takeaways from Black Tech Week – ‘Monetization’ Doesn’t Always Mean Selling the Company

    Recap — Here's what you missed at Black Tech Week.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    Is the bear market over? This is the question that everyone wants to know. After a near-historic decline over the first half of the year, the stock market has been on a roll over the past month, with the S&P 500 rising nearly 9%, while the Nasdaq is up 14%. JPMorgan's chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has an upbeat message for those concerned about the sustainability of the rally. “Risk markets are rallying despite some disappointing data releases, indicating bad news was already a

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian

    In 2019, global e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) placed an order to purchase 100,000 electric utility vehicles from Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) to help fulfill its goal to have an entirely green energy-powered delivery fleet by 2030. Along with the order, Amazon accumulated a stake in the electric vehicle maker. Fresh off its recent 20-for-1 stock split, Amazon posted its second-quarter 2022 financial results on July 28.

  • Major EV Company’s Stock Nosedives – Time to Invest or Sell?

    Electric vehicle (EV) company Lucid drastically slashed its production outlook for 2022 by 50% citing supply chain issues, which sent the stock tumbling more than 12% in pre-market trading on August...

  • Want Passive Income? Buy This Dividend Aristocrat, Down 31%

    After a significant drop in share price after earnings, Sherwin-Williams makes for an outstanding buy-and-hold forever stock.

  • I started the year with $3.85M but ‘have watched my accounts drop 20%.’ When I asked about it, I got ‘unsatisfactory’ answers from my financial adviser. That said, he ‘by and large has done well for me.’ What’s my move?

    Question: I have watched my accounts drop 20% this year, which is better than the market, but starting in March and again in May, I traded messages with my broker asking what, if any change in direction/investments they had made/would make given market volatility and challenging economic times, as I can see very little movement in the large basket of stocks they hold in my accounts. Or should there be a change in investment strategy and perhaps even going to some increased level of cash to take advantage of beaten down stocks? Answer: First up, the lack of quality communication between you and your broker is an issue – and could even be a reason to find someone who can and does explain what is happening with your accounts to you satisfactorily.

  • ‘The midterms could be a positive catalyst for stocks in Q4′ says RBC. Here are 2 stock picks with at least 70% upside

    Covering the stock scene for RBC Capital, US equity strategy head Lori Calvasina has pinpointed the upcoming US midterm elections as a major positive catalyst for stocks heading into the year’s end. That may sound counter intuitive – American politics being anything but positive these days – but Calvasina lays out a strong case for a market rally in Q4. "The midterms are a potential positive catalyst later this year. Not only do stocks tend to rally in the 4th quarter of midterm election years,

  • AMD follows Intel in warning that the PC market is falling apart

    The red-hot PC market is rapidly slowing after surging during the COVID-19 pandemic, and powerhouse chip players AMD and Intel are feeling the financial pain.