Robinhood Surges 24% to Surpass IPO Price for First Time

Bailey Lipschultz
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s lackluster welcome for Robinhood Markets Inc. didn’t last long.

Shares of the popular trading app, which gained prominence when legions of stuck-at-home amateurs turned investing into a hobby, soared 24% to $46.80 on Tuesday. The move came as more than 88 million shares changed hands, larger than the trading volume for Friday and Monday combined.

It marks the first time the company’s stock has held well above the $38 price at which it went public, except for the first few moments of its trading debut Thursday, before slipping back and ending lower on the day. It’s also the first time it has surpassed the $43 target that was once set as the upper bound on the proposed IPO price.

Tuesday’s rally came with the stock again ranking as the top trade on Fidelity’s platform with more than 9,000 buy orders coming from customers. The record close gave the company a $39.4 billion market value. The momentum carried over into postmarket trading, with shares climbing 5.1%.

While many were quick to downplay the stock’s reception as individual traders largely shunned buying during its first trading session, it did find backing from some high-profile investors.

Cathie Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund holds 4.9 million shares, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. CNBC’s Jim Cramer said Robinhood could make an acquisition similar to Square Inc.’s $29 billion purchase of Afterpay Ltd.

(Updates share movement throughout, additional detail in second and fourth paragraphs.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Robinhood: Why You Need to Understand Payment for Order Flow

    It's a small piece of financial jargon that poses a potentially existential risk to Robinhood's business.

  • 'Meme du jour' Robinhood stock soars over 20%, passes IPO price

    The shares were at $46.80 in late afternoon trading, marking a third day of gains and taking them well above the price of $38 set in last Wednesday's IPO. Relatively small trade sizes suggest Robinhood has become the latest of several stocks driven higher this year in retail investor frenzies, said Sahak Manuelian, managing director of trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles. About $3.6 billion worth of Robinhood shares had changed hands by late afternoon, among the top 10 most heavily traded stocks on Wall Street.

  • Robinhood spikes 24%, holds well above IPO price

    Robinhood (HOOD) soared to new highs on Tuesday, a stark contrast from its public debut last week.

  • Robinhood Stock Jumps As Cathie Wood Reveals Another New Huge Buy

    Fund manager Cathie Wood has continued to load up on shares of the popular trading app Robinhood. Wood's ARK Innovation ETF on Tuesday disclosed that it held around 4.9 million shares of Robinhood stock, representing a weighting of 0.82% in the fund. Robinhood stock closed up 24.2% at 46.80 in the stock market today, putting the value of Wood's holdings at $230 million.

  • Forget Robinhood -- This Hot IPO Stock Is a Better Buy

    And it can teach you how to say ''investing'' in your choice of language

  • 10 Cheapest Stocks on Robinhood

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheapest stocks on Robinhood. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Cheapest Stocks on Robinhood. On July 29, California-based financial services platform Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) went public in one of the most anticipated initial offerings of the […]

  • Insurance company Hippo goes public

    Hippo CEO and Co-Founder Assaf Wand joins Yahoo Finance Live from the floor of New York Stock Exchange to discuss his company's initial public offering.&nbsp;

  • Robinhood Rockets 24% Higher. It Looks Like a Meme Stock.

    (HOOD) has profited off the meme stock movement. The gains have built slowly; the commission-free broker started the day up less than 1%, but climbed over the next three hours to trade as high as $45, 18% above the company’s $38 price of its initial public offering. ARK Investments bought Robinhood (ticker: HOOD) after the IPO and has continued buying, and the company was praised on Monday night by CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who said “the stock would soar” if it made a deal like Square’s (SQ) deal to buy Afterpay.

  • Should You Consider Investing in the German Developer of the Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine, BioNTech (BNTX)?

    Perpetual Limited, an investment management firm, published its “Perpetual Global Innovation Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly portfolio return of 6.9% was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, and 38.2% for the financial year. You can view the fund’s top […]

  • Reverse Stock Split Has GE Trading Above $100 — What This Means for Shareholders

    GE effected a 1-for-8 reverse stock split on July 30, 2021. The split adjusted shares began trading on August 2 above $100, the company announced. The reverse split multiplied the price of the stock...

  • India's worst-hit Maharashtra eases COVID curbs as infections abate

    India's industrial hub of Maharashtra state eased COVID-19 restrictions in most districts on Tuesday, including in the financial capital of Mumbai, after a steady decline in new cases. Maharashtra has been the worst-affected state in India's COVID outbreak, accounting for more than 6 million of the 31.7 million cases. At the peak of a second wave of infections driven by the Delta variant of the virus in April and May, state authorities imposed restrictions on movements and only let essential shops open.

  • How Well Did These Options Trading Ideas Perform?

    Here's a quick check on some of the recent options trading ideas to see who the winners and losers are.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    Since the Great Recession ended in 2009, growth stocks have left value stocks eating their dust. Value stocks also have a knack for outperforming during the early stages of an economic recovery, which is where we find ourselves now. The following value stock trio offers the potential to make you a lot richer in August, and well beyond.

  • Uber, Lyft seen boosted by return of riders, but driver shortage, stubborn virus cloud outlook

    Ride hailing companies Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc promised Wall Street they would be back on the road to profitability and growth by the time they reported second-quarter results this week, thanks to cost-cutting done to survive the pandemic. Now, concerns over an ongoing driver shortage and the spreading Delta variant are clouding the outlook for making good on achieving profitable operations this year. Uber has been moving to expand into goods and meal delivery to reduce dependence on rides.

  • Doctor on COVID-19: 'People who are vaccinated are still very susceptible to infection'

    Dr. Susannah Hills, Pediatric Airway Surgeon and Assistant Professor of ENT at Columbia University Medical Center, joins&nbsp;Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • RKT ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 30, 2021 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Rocket Companies, Inc. Limited Shareholders

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2021) - The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.Class Period: February 25, 2021 and May 5, 2021Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 30, 2021No obligation or cost to you.Learn more about your recoverable losses in RKT:https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/rocket-companies-inc-loss-submission-form?id=

  • Under Armour Stock Reaches 80-Plus Relative Strength Rating, Tops Key Benchmark

    Under Armour shows improving price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating from 74 to 81.

  • Vaccine mandates could have 'tremendous upside' on hospitality sector: American Nightlife Assoc. President

    J.C. Diaz, American Nightlife Association President joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss what nightclubs are doing to keep customers safe while fighting the surge in COVID-19 cases.

  • Nikola cuts delivery outlook for its electric semi trucks

    Nikola, the electric truck startup that went public via a SPAC merger, warned Tuesday that supply chain constraints are causing numerous delays forcing it to slash its vehicle delivery projections in half. The company, which is still in pre-production, said in its second-quarter earnings call that its plans to produce 50 to 100 electric semi trucks in this year have been lowered to 25 to 50 units. Nikola reported a net loss of $143 million in the second quarter, up from a $115.7 million loss in the same period last year.

  • Jack Ma’s Ant Sees Profit Slide 37% After Regulatory Setback

    (Bloomberg) -- Ant Group Co.’s profit fell to $2.1 billion in the March quarter after Chinese regulators thwarted its record initial public offering and told it to overhaul its sprawling operation.Billionaire Jack Ma’s fintech giant contributed nearly 4.5 billion yuan ($696 million) to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s earnings, a company filing showed Tuesday. Based on Alibaba’s one-third stake in Ant, that translates to 13.6 billion yuan in profit, down 37% from the previous three months. Ant’s ear