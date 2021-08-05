Robinhood Sinks After Wild Rally as Investors File to Sell Stock

Matt Turner
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. tumbled after early investors filed to sell nearly 100 million Class A common shares less than a week after its initial public offering.

The trading platform’s stock dropped as much as 17% to $58.30, after investors proposed to sell up to 97.88 million of shares over time. None of the proceeds will be received by Robinhood, with the selling stockholders getting all of the funds from the sales, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The listed sellers are some of Robinhood’s biggest investors and together combine to hold more than one-third of the firm’s current outstanding shares.

The largest of those holders, Venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates, plans to trim its roughly 10% stake by about 3.9% or 2.9 million shares. Other sellers named in the filing include entities affiliated with Amplo, Andreessen Horowitz, ICONIQ Capital and Ribbit Capital.

Robinhood shares are trading at $60.19 as of 12:12 p.m. in New York.

Such early selling by major investors highlights another unusual quirk of Robinhood’s IPO. While most public offerings these days are accompanied by a six-month lockup period where insiders are barred from touching their holdings, employees and directors at Robinhood were able to sell a portion of their shares as soon as the first day of trading.

The latest filing comes just a day after shares in the zero-fee trading platform soared 50% as a flood of retail traders joined larger investors, such as Cathie Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund, in buying the stock.

Read more: Robinhood Surges as Retail Traders Join Wood to Power Rally

Individual investors were a key driver of Wednesday’s volatility with Robinhood being the fourth most traded stock on the day across retail trading platforms, according to data compiled by Vanda Securities Pte. Retail traders exchanged $467 million worth of shares with $50.5 million in net purchases, the data show.

The spike in interest from individual investors despite Robinhood’s underwhelming IPO is a departure from companies like Coinbase Global Inc. or DiDi Chuxing Inc., which saw huge retail demand that quickly waned, according to Vanda’s Ben Onatibia. “After a poor listing, retail demand is surging, something extremely rare with IPOs,” he said in an email.

Some analysts are staying cautious. “We cannot in good faith recommend investors get involved in HOOD on either the long or short side,” Wolfe Research analyst Steve Chubak wrote in a note, initiating coverage on the Robinhood with a hold-equivalent rating and a share price target of $45.

Shares fell more than than 8% on their first day of trading last week after Robinhood priced its IPO at the low end of its expected range. They’d then gone on to rally for four straight days, including Wednesday’s surge that at one point reached as much as 82% and ballooned Robinhood’s market capitalization to a peak of $65 billion.

(Updates chart and pricing throughout.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Robinhood is now a stonk

    Shares of Robinhood, an investing-focused consumer fintech company, soared this morning in premarket trading. The stonk phenomenon, which helped propel minor companies like GameStop and AMC earlier this year, appears to be impacting Robinhood's own stock; that much GameStop and AMC trading took place on Robinhood's platform during stonk-fever is irony not lost on this publication. Recall that Robinhood went public at $38 per share, the low end of its range, and sank in its early trading sessions to below its IPO price.

  • Robinhood spikes 24%, holds well above IPO price

    Robinhood (HOOD) soared to new highs on Tuesday, a stark contrast from its public debut last week.

  • Robinhood rally continues

    Brian Cheung joins Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to discuss the surge in Robinhood’s stock price due to a boost from retail traders.

  • Grill Maker Weber’s IPO Goes From Sizzle to Fizzle

    (Bloomberg) -- Weber Inc., showing the limits of barbecue grill makers going public, cut the size of its initial public offering by more than half and priced it below a marketed range to raise $250 million.The Palatine, Illinois-based company sold slightly less than 18 million shares for $14 each, according to a statement. Weber had marketed almost 47 million shares for $15 to $17, which would have raised as much as $797 million.The company has a market value of less than $4 billion based on the

  • Should You Buy Shares of Robinhood?

    Millions of people have started investing in stocks thanks to the Robinhood app. If you're a fan, should you buy the stock now that its IPO'd?

  • 5 EV Stocks with Bullish Outlooks

    Electric Vehicles' (EV) popularity among consumers and investors suggests that the EV revolution is finally here, after years of wait and hype. Their growing sales, positive impact on the environment (reduction of carbon emission), favorable policies (government grants and subsidies to promote EV), and growing infrastructure (increase in public charging stations) indicate that electric vehicles are not far from becoming mainstream. So using the TipRanks stock comparison tool, let’s compare five

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest CEO and founder Cathie Wood doesn't like standing still. This week, she added to her positions in Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Robinhood may seem to be a quintessential Wood stock, as the online trading platform has been disrupting the retail investing game with its zero-commission transactions and its mission to level the playing field for small investors.

  • Florida Capital Gains Tax

    The goal of an investment — whether you place your money in stocks, a business or real estate — is generally to end up with more money than you started with. When you earn enough money from investments, you’ll have … Continue reading → The post Florida Capital Gains Tax appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bear of the Day: Robinhood (HOOD)

    There's a partial explanation for Wednesday's surge that has nothing to do with the company itself.

  • Robinhood discloses stock offering, shares down premarket

    Shares of Robinhood are down more than 10% before the market open on Thursday as the company disclosed in a regulatory filing that it plans a stock offering of up to nearly 98 million shares. Robinhood Markets Inc. said that the stock is being sold over time by selling shareholders and that it won't receive any proceeds from the sales. The news comes as Robinhood's stock continues to have a wild ride on Wall Street.

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Healthcare Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 10 Years

    These companies could upend the industry in the years ahead.

  • This Top Computer and Technology Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    Finding strong, market-beating stocks with a positive earnings outlook becomes easier with the Zacks Rank.

  • GM Earnings Destroyed Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone.

    The auto maker needed to deliver a big beat and raise quarter to get its shares moving higher. It did, but the stock is down.

  • Why You Should Be Buying This Cheap Growth Stock Hand Over Fist

    Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) crushed Wall Street's expectations last week with terrific revenue and earnings growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, but the stock price tanked big time on concerns about the company's ability to sustain its impressive growth. Investors didn't like the fact that Logitech maintained its full-year revenue guidance instead of upgrading the same even after delivering solid year-over-year growth last quarter. This indicates that Logitech may have to suffer revenue declines in the latter part of the year as it faces tough year-over-year comparisons following last year's pandemic-related boom.

  • This Semiconductor Growth Stock Just Crushed Earnings

    Cohu provides essential technology and testing equipment to major semiconductor producers, and it's thriving.

  • These High-Growth Stocks Are Getting Hammered After Hours

    The stock market had a tough day on Wednesday, although the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to gain a bit of ground despite pressure elsewhere. Two countervailing factors are forcing investors to maintain a balancing act, as corporate earnings have remained generally strong but economic data continues to show ongoing weakness. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) have been a couple of the most exciting companies for investors over the past year.

  • 3 Unstoppable Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Here are three healthcare companies that created the economic niches that they still dominate. Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) markets the leading brand of clear aligners, and business is good. The COVID-19 pandemic proved that clear aligner brands that require less interaction with dentists aren't a threat to Align Technology's business model.

  • These 2 Chinese Tech Stocks Could Be Safer Than Their Bigger Rivals

    China's ongoing crackdown on its top tech companies has rattled investors and crushed the sector's bellwether stocks, including Alibaba, Tencent (OTC: TCEHY), and Baidu. It's tempting to avoid all Chinese stocks until this regulatory storm ends, but investors should keep an eye on two companies that aren't as exposed to the government's wrath: NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) and Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI). NetEase is China's second-largest mobile game publisher after Tencent.