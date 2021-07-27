Robinhood users set to play outsized role in brokerage's IPO

FILE - This Dec. 17, 2020, photo shows the logo for the Robinhood app on a smartphone in New York. Robinhood’s debut as a publicly traded company will be the biggest test yet of whether giving ordinary investors early access to a big slice of a company’s initial public offering can pay off. The popular online brokerage is taking the unusual step of allowing users to buy up to a third of its IPO shares before they make their stock market debut Thursday July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)
ALEX VEIGA
·4 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robinhood is disrupting another stock market norm — and taking a big risk — by giving ordinary investors access to a huge slice of its initial public offering.

The popular online brokerage is taking the unusual step of allowing users of its trading app to buy up to a third of its IPO shares before they begin trading on the Nasdaq Thursday under the “HOOD” ticker symbol. Typically, only institutional investors and company insiders can buy shares in companies before they go public.

Early access can potentially give investors a big advantage if shares move higher once they debut. Between 2001 and 2020 the average U.S. IPO returned 14.5% from the offer price on day one, according to Renaissance Capital. So far this year, the jump is even greater, at 34%. For IPOs that have raised at least $100 million, the average first-day return this year is 25%.

But expanding early access beyond Wall Street insiders isn’t without risk, especially given that Robinhood is making available such a large chunk of its offering to users via its own trading platform. The move could backfire if many individual investors, often referred to as retail traders, flip their shares for a quick profit, rather than hold them, said Matt Kennedy, senior IPO market strategist at Renaissance Capital.

“The major downside, and the reason this is so unusual, is issuers typically place a great deal of value on the investment bank’s ability to place the shares with institutional, long-only investors who understand the business, believe in it and have done their homework,” Kennedy said. “Retail traders have more of a reputation of flipping, so this could result in higher volatility.”

The Menlo Park, California, company expects to offer up to $770 million worth of its shares to its customers. The estimate is based on an offering price of $40 per share, the midpoint in a range of $38 to $42 per share, the company said a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission last week. All told, Robinhood is seeking a market valuation of up to $35 billion.

While giving individual investors a shot at pre-IPO shares is unusual, there have been some high-profile examples in recent years.

Ride-hailing apps Uber and Lyft gave their drivers a way to buy IPO shares, while online marketplace Etsy let its users get a piece of its IPO. Some companies also elect to go public via what is known as a direct listing. That's where a company sells its shares to the public without involving underwriters. So, essentially everyone is on equal footing.

Robinhood’s approach stands out mainly because it is setting aside up to 35% of the IPO shares for its users. That’s the largest portion by far of pre-IPO shares to be designated for retail investors in an underwritten offering, Kennedy said.

Robinhood recently rolled out IPO Access, a platform that allow users to get in early on IPOs. The first such IPO made accessible to Robinhood users was Figs’ stock market debut in May. Shares in the online scrubs seller soared 36% in their first day of trading.

Robinhood users interested in buying shares of the company via its platform must sign up for the IPO Access feature. Once there, they place a “conditional offer to buy,” or COB, and say how many shares they hope to purchase. That conditional offer doesn't become an official order until the IPO is priced, likely Wednesday night.

Robinhood has warned that users of IPO Access may get the full number of shares they want, or a partial amount, or none at all, depending on demand and other factors.

Robinhood is discouraging users from flipping shares they buy through its IPO platform. The company warns that users who sell IPO shares within 30 days of the IPO will be restricted from buying shares in IPOs for 60 days.

That may explain the two-pronged approach Robinhood user Allen Tran of New York is taking.

The 23-year-old, who began using Robinhood in 2016 and hosts online communities of investors, says he has signed up for Robinhood’s IPO platform and intends to buy shares in the company and hold them “for a very long time.” Tran also plans to use another trading platform to buy shares in Robinhood once they make their debut and then “scalp,” or sell those right away to profit on what he expects will be a big first-day pop in the stock.

“I’m going to watch the stock rally with hype, then I’m going to get out relatively quickly, banking my profits,” Tran said.

And if the stock should open below its offering price?

“I would be very, very surprised if that happens,” he said. “If that does happen, that just means that I will be able to buy more shares with the same amount of capital.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio, XPeng, and Li Auto Stocks Are Falling Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO), XPeng Motors (NYSE: XPEV), and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) -- were trading sharply lower on Tuesday, on growing concerns about the Chinese government's ongoing actions to restrict technology companies. Li Auto's shares were down about 9.1%.

  • Here's Why I'll Likely Exit GE This Week Prior to Their Stock Split

    While the stock split may signal confidence from the management side to investors, I don't generally see reverse splits as positive.

  • 10 Most-Shorted Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets Is Paying Attention To

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most-shorted stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is paying attention to. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most-Shorted Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets Is Paying Attention To. Reddit forum WallStreetBets, with a user base of well over 10.7 million and growing, rose to […]

  • 5 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet

    Sales for these companies are expected to increase between 270% and 1,100% over the next four or five years.

  • 25 Top-Paying Dividend Stocks That Will Make You Rich

    Retirees and other investors looking for predictable passive income streams have long turned to dividend stocks — which look even better now that it's a struggle to get a 1% yield on a...

  • China Stocks Tumble in ‘Panic Selling’ Amid Broad Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in Chinese private education companies sent shockwaves through the equity market Monday, as investors scrambled to price in the growing risks from an intensifying crackdown by Beijing on some of the nation’s industries.Stocks slumped on the mainland and in Hong Kong, with the benchmark CSI 300 Index dropping 3.2% and the Hang Seng Index tumbling 4.1%, the most since May last year. Steep losses in education stocks in the wake of a sweeping overhaul spilled over into other

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $500 In Right Now

    Despite there being numerous ways to build wealth, few pathways can offer the financial independence that can be achieved by putting your money to work in the stock market. Since 1980, the broad-based S&P 500 has navigated its way through four significant bear markets, yet has delivered an average annual total return, including dividends paid, of 11% per year. If bargain-hunting growth stocks is your thing, you're going to love biotech stock Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL).

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    When a stock’s price falls into the doldrums, it’s tempting to just avoid those shares. After all, rock bottom prices usually happen for a reason, and those reasons are usually not good for the stock’s prospects. But there are times – more frequent than most would guess – that this common wisdom runs counter to the facts. Because the fact is, many fundamentally sound stocks can and do see periods of falling share price. Maybe there was change in company leadership, or a hyped product failed to m

  • Hedge fund may invest up to $400M in Lordstown Motors

    Lordstown Motors has received an investment of up to $400 million as the struggling electric truck maker continues to push toward production of its new pickup this fall. Lordstown’s operations have been under increasing scrutiny in recent months after the company said it had no firm orders for its vehicles just after saying it had enough to maintain production through 2022. Lordstown acknowledged receiving two subpoenas from federal regulators earlier this month related to the company’s merger with DiamondPeak, a special purpose acquisition company, and that prosecutors in New York also had opened an investigation.

  • Lucid stock jumps 11% in its Nasdaq debut

    Lucid shares jump on first day of trading Monday after the company's merger with a SPAC was approved on a second try Friday.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy the Dip on SoFi

    Investors have cooled on SPACs, and SoFi has been thrown out with the bathwater, but it has long-term potential and looks like a bargain.

  • Stock Split Watch: Is Amazon Next?

    The world's largest internet retailer also has the largest share price. It could be time for a stock split.

  • Why Moderna Stock Slipped Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) slipped 3.7% on Monday as of the market close. The decline appeared to be related to a report in The New York Times that said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requested that COVID-19 vaccine makers expand their clinical trials for children between the ages of five to 11 before seeking emergency use authorization (EUA).

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Go Boom

    Penny stocks are a study in contrasts. They’re equities whose share price stands below $5, and that low price opens up a wide field of possibilities. Chief among these are the ultra-low cost of entry, combined with triple-digit upside potentials. These are stocks that truly can jump sky-high when conditions are right. But penny investors had better be risk tolerant, because these stocks also offer a range of possible downsides. First, there’s that ultra-low cost of entry; it raises the question,

  • Largest Ethereum-based Decentralized Exchange Delisting Tokens

    What happened: The largest Ethereum-based (CRYPTO: ETH) decentralized cryptocurrency exchange has delisted several tokens ahead of anticipated regulatory scrutiny. Uniswap has removed Tether Gold and tokenized stocks from crypto derivatives platforms like Synthetix. The move by Booklyn-based Uniswap Labs is in response to US laws preventing the company from selling certain investments. Why it’s important: The delistings come after an international crackdown on Binance, the world's largest crypto

  • Ahead of Tesla results, Cathie Wood says Wall Street’s valuing it all wrong

    Our call of the day comes as investors wait for electric-vehicle giant Tesla to report later. Wall Street doesn't get it, says ARK's Cathie Wood.

  • 3 Reasons Caribou Biosciences Could Be the Best Gene-Editing Stock for Your Portfolio

    Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ: CRBU) filed its paperwork for an initial public offering (IPO) only days after Intellia's announcement. The company was co-founded by Jennifer Doudna, who shared the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for her discovery of the CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing tool. Although she is not employed by the company, she still serves on its scientific advisory board.

  • Fed weighs curbing cash machine as critics warn of housing, stock bubble

    Lawmakers are warning that the central bank’s vast purchases of government debt are feeding financial bubbles.

  • Share Buybacks Are Back. 5 Stocks That Stand to Benefit.

    Buyback announcements this year have already hit $431 billion, exceeding 2020’s $307 billion total. That number should continue to grow, and it could top the previous record of $1 trillion on a rolling 12-month basis.

  • EV Maker Lucid Soars 27% On Merging With Michael Klein’s SPAC

    By Dhirendra Tripathi