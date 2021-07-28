Robinhood's meme stock status fuels IPO uncertainty

FILE PHOTO: Robinhood logo is seen on a smartphone in front of a displayed stock graph in this illustration taken
Krystal Hu and Echo Wang
·4 min read

By Krystal Hu and Echo Wang

(Reuters) - Robinhood Markets Inc thrived thanks to the popularity of so-called meme stocks such as GameStop Corp with retail investors. Becoming a meme stock itself comes with trading volatility that is giving pause to some potential investors in its initial public offering.

The trading app's monthly active users surged from 11.7 million at the end of December to 21.3 million as of the end of June, as retail investors on social media sites such as Reddit speculated on stocks such as GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.

In an unusual move, Robinhood has reserved between 20% and 35% of its IPO shares for retail investors who are users of its app. The IPO is expected to price later on Wednesday and raise about $2 billion.

Robinhood has warned in its IPO registration that the participation of retail investors could trigger a rollercoaster ride in its shares that could prove too risky for those seeking long-term sustainable gains.

A Reuters review of social media posts on sites such as Reddit and interviews with Robinhood customers showed that some retail investors were skeptical about the IPO's prospects.

Among the reasons they cited were their assessment that Robinhood's pursuit of a $35 billion valuation was unrealistic, the risk of regulators cracking down on Robinhood's business, and the company's imposition of trading curbs when the meme stock trading frenzy flared up at the end of January.

"I had enjoyed Robinhood a lot, it sparked my interest in investing, it’s easy to use and straightforward. I just don’t trust them to do what's right for their customers the next time they find themselves in a hard spot," said machinist Zachary Wells, a Robinhood customer in Kansas City, Missouri, who has been trading on the app for more than a year.

A Robinhood spokesperson declined to comment.

Robinhood placed temporary restrictions on buying GameStop and other stocks that hedge funds had bet against earlier this year, on grounds this was needed for the financial and operational stability of its platform. It triggered calls among some investors on Reddit for a boycott of Robinhood's IPO.

The brokerage has also been criticized for relying on "payment for order flow" for most of its revenue, under which it receives fees from market makers for routing trades to them and does not charge users for individual trades.

Critics argue the practice, which is used by many other brokers, creates a conflict of interest, on the grounds that it incentivizes brokers to send orders to whoever pays the higher fees. Robinhood contends that it routes trades based on what is cheapest for its users, and that charging a commission would be more expensive.

Sherrie Hardy, another Robinhood customer in Michigan, decided to skip the IPO offerings on concerns that the newly listed shares could be volatile. She said she would wait for its first quarterly earnings before buying the stock.

To be sure, many Robinhood customers plan to take advantage of the offering and invest in the IPO. Chris Brumby, a manager at a construction company in Florida and Robinhood user, said he was considering investing more than $20,000 in the IPO after watching Robinhood's online roadshow on Saturday.

"I like the product and I know once they get their cryptocurrency wallet, it'll be big business from new cryptocurrency customers," Brumby said.

Many IPOs benefit from excluding retail investors, who end up fueling a first-day trading pop by snapping up shares in the open market. By letting many retail investors under the IPO tent, Robinhood is making it less likely that investors will see big gains on the first day.

In a sign of the potential trading volatility in stock, some Robinhood users, such as Benhamish Allen, a 42-year-old teacher from California, plan to invest in the IPO "on margin" by borrowing from Robinhood to juice their returns.

"It seems silly I should be able to borrow money from a company and then buy that company back with the money I borrowed," Allen said.

(Reporting by Krystal Hu and Echo Wang in New York; Editing by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Steve Orlofsky)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks are moving, and the popular ETF money manager is making moves. Let's dive into her shopping list to see some of the stocks she bought on Tuesday.

  • Here's Why I'll Likely Exit GE This Week Prior to Their Stock Split

    While the stock split may signal confidence from the management side to investors, I don't generally see reverse splits as positive.

  • Why Nio, XPeng, and Li Auto Stocks Are Falling Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO), XPeng Motors (NYSE: XPEV), and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) -- were trading sharply lower on Tuesday, on growing concerns about the Chinese government's ongoing actions to restrict technology companies. Li Auto's shares were down about 9.1%.

  • QuantumScape Says It’s Testing 10-Layer Solid-State Battery Cell

    (Bloomberg) -- QuantumScape Corp., the electric-vehicle battery company that went public last fall, said Tuesday it has advanced to testing 10-layer cells, a sign it’s on track in efforts to develop a commercially viable solid-state battery.QuantumScape, which counts Volkswagen AG as its biggest shareholder, is among a group of companies developing solid-state batteries, which could dramatically speed up EV adoption by providing a safer, cheaper alternative to current lithium-ion batteries. It h

  • Warren Buffett Has an Easy Way for Everyday Investors to Get Rich

    You've probably heard time and time again that investing in the stock market is a great way to grow wealth over time. Or, there's a simpler way to go about building a solid investment portfolio that will serve you well for the long haul. In fact, famed investor Warren Buffett thinks one specific investment type could be the average person's ticket to making a lot of money.

  • I’m a former chief investment officer, and this is why I don’t see a long-term future for value investing

    For at least a decade now, value investors have had a terrible time, and the resurgence of value stocks in the U.S. this year has been pretty mild.

  • Add These 3 Fidelity Funds to Your Portfolio for Massive Returns

    Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats with Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend aristocrats with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats with Over 4% Yield. According to data from a book called Active Value Investing: Making Money in […]

  • 2 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Before Earnings and Hold for Years

    Let's explore two blue chip stocks that investors might want to consider buying as they report Q2 earnings...

  • 5 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet

    Sales for these companies are expected to increase between 270% and 1,100% over the next four or five years.

  • This Warren Buffett Pick Is Almost Guaranteed to Double Your Money Over a Decade

    Warren Buffett, one of the world's best investors, has some advice for people looking to make money in the stock market. Most people consider S&P funds to be a good indicator of the market as a whole, so Buffett is suggesting that you put your money into a fund that closely tracks the overall performance of the U.S. stock market.

  • These 2 Blue-Chip Stocks Could Send Markets Lower Wednesday Morning

    The stock market took a tumble on Tuesday as investors seemed to lose confidence in the economy's ability to overcome new potential obstacles. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) posted somewhat deeper losses. Below, we'll look more closely at Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) to see why their fundamental businesses performed well although their share prices moved lower.

  • Why Teladoc Health Stock Is Diving in After-Hours Trading Today

    This earnings season isn't shaping up to be a merry one for coronavirus stock Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) following the release of its latest earnings after the market close Tuesday. For its second quarter, Teladoc managed to grow its top line by 109% to $503 million, fueled by 138% growth in the company's access fees (which accounted for 86% of total revenue). More than a little of this was due to expenses related to the large-scale acquisition of healthcare sector peer Livongo Health.

  • These Growth Stocks Are Bargains Because of 1 Unreasonable Fear

    Don't let a single day's market movements make you lose your long-term mindset.

  • Troubles keep growing for American Pharoah owner in bankruptcy case

    Ahmed Zayat’s legal team asks to cut ties with the owner of Triple Crown winner.

  • If You Invested $10,000 Just Before the Last 3 Market Crashes, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

    As a long-term investor, staying fully invested through a stock market crash is probably your best bet.

  • 3 Reasons Caribou Biosciences Could Be the Best Gene-Editing Stock for Your Portfolio

    Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ: CRBU) filed its paperwork for an initial public offering (IPO) only days after Intellia's announcement. The company was co-founded by Jennifer Doudna, who shared the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for her discovery of the CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing tool. Although she is not employed by the company, she still serves on its scientific advisory board.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Nio Stock?

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are about 30% below January 2021 highs. Nio ES8 electric SUVs being loaded for transit to Norway. Nio has been quickly growing sales of its EVs.

  • Peeking under the hood at Lordstown Motors' latest deal

    Lordstown Motors just announced an apparent rescue deal in a gambit that layers more financial engineering into the pre-revenue electric truck maker that last year merged with a SPAC.Catch up quick: The company is now under federal investigation for misleading investors about its preorders, and in June it said it may not be able to begin vehicle production or continue as a going concern. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving t

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade

    As the world becomes more digital, the financial sector is subject to new innovations. These two companies are changing the game.