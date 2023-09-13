Robinson campaign takes on city streets in campaign against Ridenour

MUNCIE, Ind. — Democratic mayoral candidate Jeff Robinson is making the condition of city streets an issue in his campaign to unseat incumbent Republican Mayor Dan Ridenour, and he conducted a press conference Tuesday to detail his plan to smooth local travel.

"As a city, it’s far past time we focus on the basics and get our priorities straight," Robinson announced. "If the foundation of your house is crumbling, you don’t spend money putting a pool in the backyard or in the case of the current administration, a splash pad. Our infrastructure is the foundation of our city … and it’s crumbling … and it’s time we get serious about fixing it before it’s too far gone."

Robinson said that if he is elected, he will pursue a $25 million revenue bond to put the city's most traveled thoroughfares in good shape. The bond, he said, will not require a tax increase but will instead be covered through an initial pledge of economic development income tax revenue, which is spent at the mayor's discretion. He would combine the income tax with a combination of local road and street revenue and wheel tax distributions. Tax increment finance funds would serve as a back up in making the annual bond payments of about $1.9 million annually over 20 years.

Robinson, who serves as the current president of city council, said his plan would deliver paving and repair to 82 lane miles or 41 miles including both lanes of primary city streets.

But Ridenour said Robinson is underestimating paving costs.

"That's not a legitimate cost," Ridenour said. "It's a million dollars a mile."

Ridenour said it would require $41 million to pave the roadways Robinson is claiming he would do.

Robinson said he built his plan with the help of experts in the field.

Robinson also said he would seek additional allocations from the state's Community Crossings Matching Grant program and leverage professional engineering services, along with a full-time grant writer, to seek additional funds.

Democrat Mayoral Candidate Jeff Robinson's plan, presented Tuesday, to pay Muncie streets. The 82 miles noted are lane miles and refer to lane of a road separately,

“It’s no secret that our roads are the worst they’ve ever been," Robinson said, "and, as I’ve talked with residents, it’s become abundantly clear it’s on the top of every citizen’s mind. Big problems require bold solutions, and the job of an elected official is to serve according to the collective will of their constituents. I’ve listened to citizens, and we’ve devised a plan to do what needs to be accomplished.”

But Ridenour said the latest independent assessment found the condition of pavement on local streets rate a 62, which he said is better than the 51.8 rating the city had when he came into office.

Robinson said he would use professional paving firms and create a traffic "calming" program in an effort to slow neighborhood traffic and also make sidewalks a priority.

"Many sidewalks throughout our community just aren’t navigable on foot, let alone for our neighbors who are wheelchair users. We have to do better," he said.

Muncie mayor Dan Ridenour at his office in City Hall. Ridenour began the first year of his four year term on Jan. 1, 2020.

Robinson said he would spend $5 million for sidewalk and accessibility improvements for sidewalks while seeking federal matching dollars along with leveraging funds from the Community Development Block Grant.

Robinson also said he would create an accessibilities planning and oversight committee to help drive the sidewalk improvements.

Robinson said he would free city street department workers to provide proactive maintenance focused on crack sealing, potholes, snow removal, and common maintenance services.

Within the past two years the current administration purchased equipment to create its own paving detail within the street department. At the time the city had trouble finding construction companies able to do the work due to the and the large amount of work construction companies had in the aftermath of the pandemic.

At the time Robinson said he thought the paving effort by the city was "not a bad idea" until he learned more about the business and the actual work involved for city street department employees.

"The current mayor has ordered them to do skilled labor without providing the proper training and while drastically underpaying them compared to their counterparts in the private sector," Robinson said.

During the press conference, Robinson said road paving was skilled work and private companies pay workers on their crews about $60 an hour while Muncie pays its street department workers about $20 an hour.

Ridenour responded by saying the whole reason the city developed its own paving crew was to pave streets at a lower cost for taxpayers.

"We are absolutely not paying what a construction company would charge," Ridenour said. "That's its purpose."

Ridenour went on to say he is proud of the work by the street department regarding paving and pointed to the recent work along Wheeling Avenue north of downtown as an example.

Robinson said he would also create a 72-hour response team for street repair and focus more on proper road signage and signals, coordinating with railroads and utilities.

Robinson charged Ridenour has not properly maintained roads and streets and claims his administration has taken credit for work that actually was done by other entities.

"What the current mayor is claiming his administration to have paved — what he’s telling citizens he’s done — is not what he’s actually paved," Robinson charged. "When you subtract the work that was done by other entities, including Delaware County Government, Walmart — who owns Clara Lane in front of their store, which was paved, the Muncie Sanitary District, and Delaware Advancement Corp., the numbers become much smaller."

Robinson said the city has had paved about 40% less than the mayor claims and provided large maps his campaign said showed the difference.

"We feel it's important to collaborate with others," Ridenour said in response.

Ridenour said the city collaborates with other governments and organizations to accomplish goals, and as long as the paving is done, it is not going to matter who paid for it.

Robinson said that the problem with Muncie streets goes beyond Ridenour's administration. There is a tendency, he said, for mayors, including those before Ridenour, to spend city resources on big projects they think will get them re-elected rather than invest in the infrastructure already in the community.

"We have to take care of what we have," Robinson said.

Ridenour said he has taken care of Muncie's streets and infrastructure and has worked to improve the city.

Robinson charges the city is spending money to attract people to live in Muncie and promote economic development but said Ridenour is failing to adequately pay attention to the needs of people who are already here.

Robinson said that the city was focusing "on things things nobody is asking for" while failing to do things citizens want done, adding that the free market should take care of what the local government doesn't in terms of economic growth.

Ridenour said the economic development he has sponsored has already led to more property tax revenue for the city by getting property back on the tax roles. He pointed to Gillman's Home Center on the southside as an example of new growth along with new housing developments.

While seeking a $25 million bond issue to rehabilitate streets, Robinson said he would not pursue an $18 million bond issue Ridenour has announced in his proposed plans to replace two fire stations in the city.

Ridenour's administration plans to replace Fire Station No. 5 on Tillotson Avenue next to Christy Woods on the Ball State University campus and Fire Station No. 6 on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in McCulloch Park.

According to Robinson, the city has changed a lot since those two stations were built and the city hasn't done a study to determine if those locations are still the optimal places to put the stations before deciding to rebuild them. In the meantime he said he would work with the fire department to upgrade the current stations.

Ridenour said the condition of those two fire station is a hazard to the health of the firefighters.

Ridenour told the Muncie Redevelopment Commission in July that firefighters face danger from cancer-causing substances when battling fires and carry that hazard back to the stations.

Cancer rates are higher inside fire departments, Ridenour said, and often the exterior suits worn in while combating fires collect the cancer-causing elements in the smoke and are kept close to where the firefighters live and sleep in the stations.

But Robinson said he would maintain the mayor's effort to focus on the city's parks and work to keep them maintained and improved while also keying on streets and roads.

"We can walk and crew gum at the same time," Robinson said.

