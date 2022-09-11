Robinson (LON:RBN) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of £0.025

Robinson plc (LON:RBN) will pay a dividend of £0.025 on the 14th of October. This makes the dividend yield 6.9%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Robinson's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, Robinson's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 29.0% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 22% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.04 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.055. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.2% over that duration. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see that Robinson has been growing its earnings per share at 29% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Robinson Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Robinson might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 4 warning signs for Robinson that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

