Robinson released, on to rehab

May 13—Ten days after taking a bullet to the neck, Officer Tommy Robinson was released from the hospital, according to the Flatwoods Police Department.

Robinson's transport to a local rehabilitation center featured a police escort from West Virginia to Kentucky. Several local agencies joined in on the emotional escort.

Jonathan Smithers, a 41-year-old Catlettsburg man in the Boyd County Detention Center, is suspected of shooting Robinson in the neck after Robinson responded to a suspicious person call at around 2:40 a.m. on Monday, May 2. It occurred on E Street in Flatwoods.

Kentucky State Police apprehended Smithers about five hours later along Argillite Road in Flatwoods.

Smithers has a long list of criminal charges in his past. For the particular incidents that occurred on May 2, he's charged for the following: first-degree fleeing, first-degree possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, possessing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12, second-degree assault (domestic violence) and attempted murder of a police officer.

The Flatwoods Police Department reported Robinson is "progressing very well, but it will still be a long road."

Chief David Smith said he's like to thank everyone at Cabell Huntington Hospital who saw Robinson off to further his recovery. He also thanked the staff at Cabell Huntington.

Daughter Emily Robinson posted on Facebook that her dad made it to rehab. She asked that everyone say a prayer for a quick an easy recovery.

"He is a fighter for sure and he'll do great," she wrote. "I want to thank all of the police officers that showed up for him today. We genuinely appreciate you all and we're glad you got to show up to the hospital for an escort."