Robinson sentenced to 58 years on murder conviction

Oct. 4—ANDERSON — Anderson resident Demareyon Robinson has been sentenced to a prison term of 58 years in the 2020 death of Quincy Malone.

Robinson, 20, made no statement Tuesday before Madison Circuit Court Division 4 Judge Dave Happe pronounced sentence.

Happe said he couldn't determine that Robinson fired the shot that killed Malone but that Robinson acted with co-conspirator Kyrell Cole in the death of Malone.

"You acted as part of a plan," he said.

Cole was sentenced by Madison Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper to 60 years on the murder conviction and an additional 15 years for the use of a firearm. The 75-year sentence is fully executed with the Indiana Department of Correction.

Malone's grandmother Loretta said Malone's death has affected the whole family, including his two children under the age of 5.

"I feel like this should never have happened," she said.

Deputy prosecutor Matt Savage said the evidence during the trial was compelling that Robinson pointed a gun at Malone and fired the fatal shot.

Defense attorney Bryan Williams disagreed that Robinson fired the fatal shot.

"Because of his age the appropriate sentence is 45 years executed," Williams said.

When asked if he wanted to address the court, Robinson said no.

Malone died of a single gunshot wound to the chest at his residence on the northeast corner of 21st and Morton streets in November 2020.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed by Detective Josh Senseney, Cole and Robinson went to Malone's house to see about trading guns.

A witness inside the residence at the time said Cole displayed a handgun and said that it was loaded.

The witness told investigators that Cole attempted to get Malone to fire the weapon outside the door, which Malone declined to do.

At some point, another man entered the residence and Robinson, according to the affidavit, said to the witness, "Don't move."

When the witness turned, she said, she saw Robinson pointing a handgun at Malone's chest and then firing the weapon.

Malone yelled "Get down" to the witness, and she noticed Cole pointing a gun at Malone. She heard several more gunshots.

