Robinson sentenced for murder of father

Oct. 5—Dylan Robinson's face mask and long bangs hid any reaction he had as Otsego County Judge John F. Lambert sentenced him to 20 years to life in prison Monday, Oct. 4.

Robinson, 17, was convicted by a jury June 23 of second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and first-degree attempted robbery in connection with the death of his father, Kenneth Robinson, in 2019. For the burglary and attempted robbery offenses, Lambert sentenced Robinson to 10 years each to be served concurrently, with five years of post-release supervision.

According to testimony from Anais Soto, a co-defendant, during the trial, Dylan and his five accomplices went to Kenneth's house in Worcester to steal marijuana and money. She said they met at co-defendant Nicholas Meridy's residence before heading to Worcester. She said when they got to Worcester, Dylan and Meridy went into the house with guns while she and Alexander Borggreen stood outside.

According to testimony, Dylan shot his father in the chest and head.

During the sentencing hearing, Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl read a letter written by Kenneth Robinson's mother on behalf of the family. In it, she said after Dylan shot Kenneth for pot and some money, he forced his younger siblings out of the house in their underwear.

Muehl read, "If you can do this to your own family, you deserve the maximum sentence."

Muehl said he was faced with the decision of whether to try Dylan as a juvenile or as an adult. He said an adolescent's brain does not fully develop until they are 21 and they might lash out in anger under certain stimuli.

However, "this was not the case. The burglary was planned with other people. They wore dark clothing and masks and had lookouts."

Muehl pointed out that Dylan knew where his father kept his money and drugs and could have stolen them any time he wasn't home, but he waited until Kenneth was home and shot him.

"This was not an impulse crime," Muehl said, "and that is why he was treated as an adult and should receive the maximum sentence."

Dylan's attorney, Thomas Hegeman, said the trial didn't paint a full picture of what happened that night and in Dylan's life leading up to that night.

"I sent a fuller picture prior to sentencing," Hegeman said.

When given a chance to speak Monday, Dylan Robinson declined.

Hegeman said Dylan was influenced by Meridy, who was 32 at the time. Meridy pleaded guilty to murder before his trial was to begin, and was sentenced to 22 years to life in prison.

Hegeman said it was Meridy's idea to bring guns to the house. He asked Lambert to "craft a sentence that takes into account Dylan's age and Dylan's future," and said, "He is not irredeemable."

Before Lambert rendered his sentence, he said Dylan made many poor choices, including drinking alcohol, smoking marijuana and hanging out with the wrong crowd, especially a "33-year-old parolee." However, he said Dylan was the mastermind behind the robbery, took his father's life and put his younger siblings' lives in peril the night he committed the crimes.

Lambert said he hoped Dylan makes the most of his time behind bars and told him, "not all is lost with you." Because he is a minor, Dylan will spend the first four years of his sentence in a youth detention facility. When he turns 21, he will be moved to prison to serve out the remainder of his sentence.

After the sentence was given, Hegeman filed paperwork with the court to appeal the case and the sentence.

Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.