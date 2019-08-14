Robit Oyj (HEL:ROBIT) Is Making Moderate Use Of Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Robit Oyj (HEL:ROBIT) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Robit Oyj Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Robit Oyj had debt of €30.4m at the end of June 2019, a reduction from €46.5m over a year. However, because it has a cash reserve of €14.0m, its net debt is less, at about €16.4m.

How Healthy Is Robit Oyj's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Robit Oyj had liabilities of €22.7m due within 12 months and liabilities of €32.6m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €14.0m as well as receivables valued at €21.4m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total €19.9m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Robit Oyj has a market capitalization of €38.8m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Robit Oyj can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Robit Oyj actually shrunk its revenue by 7.0%, to €82m. We would much prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months Robit Oyj produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. Its EBIT loss was a whopping €9.9m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through €6.9m of cash over the last year. So in short it's a really risky stock. For riskier companies like Robit Oyj I always like to keep an eye on the long term profit and revenue trends. Fortunately, you can click to see our interactive graph of its profit, revenue, and operating cashflow.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

