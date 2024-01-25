Robitussin cough syrups recalled due to microbial contamination

Haleon has issued a voluntary recall of two Robitussin cough medicines due to microbial contamination.

Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult are the cough syrups being recalled, the company said Wednesday.

The company said it so far hasn’t received any reports of “adverse events” related to the recall.

The company warned that the use of the affected product could potentially result in severe or life-threatening adverse events such as fungemia, meaning the presence of fungi or yeasts in the blood, or disseminated fungal infection in immunocompromised individuals.

However, in nonimmunocompromised consumers, life-threatening infections are not likely to occur.

The company is notifying its distributors and customers directly to return the recalled products. Those who have purchased the products listed in the recall should return them.

The recall of eight lots of the medicine is being done with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

