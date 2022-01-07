Roblox pauses service in China as it takes 'important transitory actions'

Rita Liao
·3 min read

On December 8, Roblox's Chinese version LuoBuLeSi, published and operated by Tencent, abruptly closed down its server four months after it launched on iOS and Android.

Many users, taken by surprise, took to Chinese social media to complain about the short notice. What users had been playing was in fact an "archive-deleting test version," LuoBuLeSi said in a notice. But one user snapped: "Have you seen a testing game that lets users add funds to their accounts?"

“Last year, we launched Roblox China also known as LuoBuLeSi with a vision to build an immersive virtual universe of 3D experiences in China that we have been testing and iterating on along the way," a Roblox spokesperson said in a statement to TechCrunch.

"We always knew that building a compelling platform in China is an iterative process, and we are thankful for the support of LuoBuLeSi users and our global developer community."

Tencent has not responded to TechCrunch's request for comment.

In May 2019, Roblox and Tencent announced a joint venture in which the former holds a 51% controlling stake and Tencent with 49%, a rare arrangement in which a foreign entity commands the majority share in a Chinese joint venture. In July 2020, LuoBuLeSi rolled out an Android test version, which explicitly said it would clear user archives when the period ended.

The promise and challenge of Roblox’s future in China

 

Data infrastructure

Roblox's unique offering might have taken it more time to secure regulatory greenlight. LuoBuLeSi has billed its education-oriented angle at the outset. Yet last year, China launched a sweeping crackdown on the private education sector. China's heightened restriction on children's gaming time was also expected to limit LuoBuLeSi's exposure to young players.

One may also wonder how China's new data regulations have impacted foreign internet service operators in the country. Yahoo and LinkedIn, in response to China's tightening cross-border data transfer rules, won't be the last foreign companies to pull their services from the massive market.

Roblox's statement offers a slight clue:

"It is critical that we now make the necessary investments, including investments in our data architecture, in order to realize our long-term vision for LuoBuLeSi. We have determined that a number of important transitory actions are necessary as we build the next version of LuoBuLeSi."

To publish in China, overseas games normally seek a local partner to help with marketing, distribution, and perhaps most important, regulatory compliance and application for gaming licenses.

An ally like Tencent would ensure LuoBuLeSi's user-generated plays don't go out of line with Chinese authorities. LuoBuLeSi is isolated from Roblox's global platform and doesn't have the same reservoir of games or pool of players. As a result, many Chinese users have hopped over to the global version via VPNs, a common phenomenon where the Chinese edition of a globally popular title is subject to censorship.

LuoBuLeSi is nonetheless still the gateway for many developers, both domestic and overseas, to have a crack at China's casual-games market. That no date has been set for the "official" launch no doubt makes many creators impatient. The platform had generated 1.7 million installs in the China App Store prior to its removal on December 8, according to app analytics firm Sensor Tower.

"When we launched LuoBuLeSi last year, we were taking the long view in China wanting to build a platform that would deliver a compelling metaverse experience," said the Roblox spokesperson. "That goal has not changed."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • German watchdog puts Google under closer antitrust scrutiny

    Germany's antitrust watchdog paved the way Wednesday for extra scrutiny of Google by designating it a company of “paramount significance," the first to get that label since regulators got more power to curb abusive practices by big digital companies. The Bundeskartellamt said its decision comes after rules were introduced last year that allow it “to intervene earlier and more effectively” to ban companies from using anti-competitive practices. The regulator's decision, which lasts five years, gives it extended powers to supervise Google for “abuse control."

  • China’s zero-Covid strategy stretched to breaking point ahead of winter Olympics

    Basic food supplies and patience are running low in Xi’an after two weeks of lockdown.

  • Report: Cowboys, NFL have discussed AT&T Stadium as Super Bowl backup site

    The NFL always vets backup sites for the Super Bowl, but a rise in COVID cases could wreak havoc for this year's game being played in L.A. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • Samsung's Q4 profit jumps on server chip demand

    Samsung's quarterly profit jumped more than 50 percent, according to an estimate out Friday.That bounce was thanks in part to solid demand for the memory chips used for servers and fatter margins in its business making chips for others.Fourth quarter operating profit was projected to be its highest in four years- -at $11.5 billion.However, the result was not as high as a Refinitiv SmartEstimate had expected.Analysts put that lag down to items such as employees' bonuses, marketing expenses, and ramp-up costs for new display panels, all being included in the fourth quarter.Samsung's shares climbed 11 percent over the past couple of months in anticipation of memory chip prices rebounding.The recovery is driven by new data centers and demand for videos, games, conferencing and other traffic-heavy services.Samsung's detailed earnings are due to be released towards the end of the month.

  • Richard Sherman makes national championship pick

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman is rolling with Alabama over Georgia in the national championship.

  • Cathie Wood Complex Jolted After Rising Yields Hammer Tech Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- A new year tech selloff has hammered every single U.S. ETF led by star manager Cathie Wood -- while whipsawing controversial trades tied to her famous firm. All nine exchange-traded funds from ARK Investment Management slumped on Wednesday as a hawkish signal from Federal Reserve policy makers stoked bond yields and triggered a rout in expensive technology names -- from Tesla Inc. to Roku Inc. -- beloved by the Wall Street firm. Those ETF declines were magnified in a suite of Euro

  • China warns hospitals against rejecting patients over COVID curbs as cases decline

    China reported fewer COVID cases on Friday as several cities have curbed movements, while a top official warned hospitals not to turn away patients after a woman's miscarriage during a lockdown in the city of Xian sparked outrage. China reported 116 domestically transmitted infections with confirmed clinical symptoms for Thursday, mostly in Xian and the province of Henan, down from 132 a day earlier, official data showed on Friday. Xian, a city of 13 million in northwest China, entered its 16th day of lockdown, although officials said the outbreak there had been brought under control.

  • Kevin Garnett: I don’t think Andrew Wiggins loved basketball

    Garnett shares something else - a point posited by scouts throughout Wiggins' basketball life. Early on, frustrated by the perceived gap between his talent and performance, Garnett wondered about Wiggins' passion for the game itself. "I thought he ...

  • Video: Rogue buffalo in China charges through restaurant entrance, tosses unsuspecting customer

    A rogue buffalo, who apparently escaped from a butcher in Taizhou, Jiangsu Province, in Eastern China, charged into a restaurant, injuring at least one bystander. The video shows two men standing by a counter in the restaurant when suddenly an enormous horned buffalo bursts through the plastic panels at the front of the building and tosses one of the men into the air.

  • TikTok found a crazy hidden iPhone feature and no one believes it’s real

    With over 1 billion users, it's perhaps no surprise that TikTok has become something of a haven for awesome iPhone tips and tricks. So while it may seem unusual, TikTok is brimming with videos highlighting awesome and hidden iPhone hacks. The latest example is something you need to see to believe. Actually, it's something you … The post TikTok found a crazy hidden iPhone feature and no one believes it’s real appeared first on BGR.

  • Ethereum could lose out to rival blockchains that power crypto apps as its much-vaunted upgrade might come too late, JPMorgan says

    By the time the final stage is done, rivals will have grown so much that activity may not return en masse to ethereum, JPMorgan analysts said.

  • CES 2022 Is This Week: Preview the New Tech Gadgets We’re Most Excited About

    CES 2022 is here and we’re officially into day two, so here are all the tech gadgets we’re excited most about.

  • The most stylish KN95 masks available! These Amazon finds come in six colors and cost only $1.40

    Your much-cooler wear-with-anything mask pack has arrived.

  • 2 Top Metaverse Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    These two metaverse stocks have fallen in price so much recently they could be considered bargains today.

  • $9 Amazon find from a viral TikTok will fix a hole in your wall in seconds

    Do you have screw and nail holes in your walls that you've been ignoring? It doesn't matter if you just moved in or you've lived in the same place for years. In either case, there are probably a few holes in your walls that you've grown tired of looking at. If you want to fix … The post $9 Amazon find from a viral TikTok will fix a hole in your wall in seconds appeared first on BGR.

  • Venmo, PayPal and Zelle must report $600+ in transactions to IRS

    As of Jan. 1, mobile payment apps like Venmo, PayPal, Zelle and Cash App are required to report commercial transactions totaling more than $600 a year to the IRS.

  • Missed Out on Bitcoin? 2 Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now

    Bitcoin is one of the star investments of our age. The value of one bitcoin sat at just over $100 following its 2014 launch, then hit a peak of nearly $65,000 in mid-2021 before cooling down in the ensuing months. With that in mind, a pair of Motley Fool contributors identified two peer assets that are juicier buys at the moment -- Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ).

  • Amazon’s best-selling Wyze Cam v3 has a shockingly deep discount today

    Do you follow the smart home market? Anyone who does will tell you that the Wyze Cam was nothing short of a game-changer when it first debuted all those years ago. It was definitely the best home security camera on Amazon. This awesome little cord-free home security had all the same key features as cameras … The post Amazon’s best-selling Wyze Cam v3 has a shockingly deep discount today appeared first on BGR.

  • 5 tech items you absolutely need to upgrade your home for the new year — as low as $50

    Looking for the best tech for your home? We've got you covered. The list includes a super-discounted TV, soundbar, coffee maker and more.

  • Samsung Continues Crypto Drive With new Cardano Exposure

    In attempt to limit the effect of climate change, Samsung’s partnership with Veritree will expose it to Cardano blockchain.