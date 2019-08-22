Robocall Scams Get More Sophisticated and Costly

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

It took two phone calls to rob an 81-year-old woman of her $80,000 life savings.

The first came from a man claiming to be from the Social Security Administration. The woman thought the call was legitimate because her ID screen displayed the agency’s phone number. Plus the man knew her name and had her Social Security information.

The man said there was a problem with her account, and unless she immediately wired him the money to fix it, her benefits would be cut off. She agreed to send him the funds.

Soon after, she got a call from an accomplice claiming to be an FBI officer. He told the woman that the first caller was an imposter and had cheated her. He then convinced her that he needed money to go after the con man. She agreed to wire him funds as well. Now, in the twilight of her life, she has lost everything.

This is just one of thousands of so-called imposter scams reported each year that target people in the U.S., particularly older ones.

While overall robocall fraud complaints have been declining, the Federal Trade Commission, one of the government entities that regulates the telephone industry, says complaints about scams like the one described above are surging. In May of this year alone, the FTC says it received 46,000 impostor scam complaints.

Also on the rise, according to the FTC, is the average amount of money lost by consumers fooled by these scams.

In total, consumers have reported losses of $285.2 million so far this year, with a median loss of $700, according to FTC data. At this point in 2018, consumers had reported losses of $239 million with a median loss of $500.

“While less and less people are getting scammed overall, the few who are are seeing much bigger losses,” says Ian Barlow, the Do Not Call program coordinator at the FTC. “And there are lots of individual consumers who lose everything.”

Older people are particularly vulnerable to scams.

“This is a really big problem,” says Amy Nofziger, director of the AARP’s fraud victim support. “From a young age we’re taught to respect authority, and so, if you get a phone call saying that your Social Security number has been used in a crime, you’re going to listen because we respect our government.”

Consumers can no longer trust the numbers that appear on their caller IDs, she says, noting that the government will never request payment in the form of a wire transfer or a gift card.

“If someone asks for that, it’s a huge red flag and you should hang up immediately,” Nofziger says.

Criminals Know More About You

Imposter scams are rising because criminals are doing more research—especially on social media—to target and earn the trust of victims they think might result in a big payday.

“Our older adults didn’t grow up with the internet, like I might have, and are really excited to be on there and to be able to share things,” Nofziger says. “But everybody is putting way too much information out on social media, regardless of if you’re in your 50s or under the age of 50.”

She says it’s important that people have their security settings and their social media profiles locked down, and to understand that otherwise, anyone can have access to what we’re sharing online.

Easily available personal information, whether stolen in a data breach or from poorly secured social media accounts, helps criminals add credibility to their cons.

“Robocall scammers know more about you, so they’re targeting you specifically,” says Al Pascual, chief operating officer and co-founder at Breach Clarity, a firm that helps consumers to understand the threat level of a data breach and what steps they need to take to be protected. “They pretend to be a family member in need of money or use other creative ways to get you to pay up.”

And while the elderly are often targeted in these attacks, people of all ages are at risk. The FTC says that consumers under the age of 60 report losing money at higher rates than consumers over that age. But the elderly are still the prime targets because, according to the FTC, older victims tend to lead to bigger paydays for crooks.

4 Popular Phone Scams

There’s a nearly endless variety of frauds being perpetrated. Here are a few of the most popular ones for which you should be on the alert.