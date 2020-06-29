RoboCent Launches Version 8.0 With Major Platform Improvements, Innovative Features, Redesigned Homepage, Updated Pricing, Self-Service P2P SMS Platform Coming Soon

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboCent is growing very quickly in 2020. As a Virtual Campaign Service, RoboCent helps candidates get their message out with RoboCalls, Ringless Voicemail, TeleTownHalls, and Peer-to-Peer Text Messaging. With the Covid-19 pandemic crippling the ability for campaigns to meet, knock on doors, or hold rallies - RoboCent is positioned better than ever to advertise our services to every campaign in the country to show them another option to ensure their message is heard.

Our team of developers started working on Version 8.0 of the RoboCent platform to increase our offerings and functionality starting in February of this year. The updates we have released enable us to drastically increase the level of automation in our platform and provide our customers with faster load times, easier navigation, and intuitive design. With our service now being 100% Self-Service, a new customer can register, upload files, and begin sending their message with no delay or human interaction required. This level of automation allows our customers to get their message out faster than ever.

LAUNCH OF VERSION 8.0

Version 8.0 is a complete redesign of the RoboCent app. We strive to offer an intuitive, modern platform to set a new standard for Political RoboCall and SMS services. While most of the industry is stuck in 1998, RoboCent works tirelessly to provide innovative new features to finally bring political phone messaging to the twenty-first century.

UPDATED PRICING STRUCTURE

The RoboCent pricing bracket has been completely overhauled with the launch of V8. We have worked from the ground up to reduce pricing on key offerings, eliminate outdated multipliers, reduce fees for rush sending, lower minimum order requirements, and provide larger discounts for high-volume messaging. Pricing for our services has been cut across the board. With an 81.5% increase in New Customers YOY, we are happy to provide a simplified pricing structure and lower prices.

SELF-SERVICE P2P SMS PLATFORM

While RoboCent has offered a proprietary Peer-to-Peer SMS platform since 2018, we are excited to announce a new state-of-the-art application that will finally allow our customers to use their own team of staff and volunteers to manage all outbound texting and conversation. This new platform, SMS Connect (Self-Service), puts the power of direct voter contact directly into the hands of our customers. With our Low-Price Guarantee our customers can rest assured knowing they are getting the best service in the industry at the absolute lowest cost. SMS Connect (Self-Service) will be released in Q3 2020.



RoboCent proudly provides services for candidates across the country ranging from School Board to President to Super PACs. Our platform is a one-stop-shop for all Political Phone Messaging Solutions.

RoboCent offers complete Self-Service Political Phone Messaging Solutions. Send a Pre-Recorded RoboCall to Landlines, Drop a message in the Voicemail box of a Mobile Phone, or Text Message voters with a picture to remind them about the Election. Get Elected with RoboCent.

Media Contact: support@robocent.com

