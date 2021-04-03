Robot artist sells art for $688,888, now eyeing music career

  • The close-up of the head of Sophia is seen at Hanson Robotics studio in Hong Kong on March 29, 2021. Sophia is a robot of many talents, she speaks, jokes, sings and even makes art. In March, she caused a stir in the art world when a digital work she created as part of a collaboration was sold at an auction for $688,888 in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT). (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
  • Sophia uses a brush to paint at Hanson Robotics studio in Hong Kong on March 29, 2021. Sophia is a robot of many talents, she speaks, jokes, sings and even makes art. In March, she caused a stir in the art world when a digital work she created as part of a collaboration was sold at an auction for $688,888 in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT). (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
  • Sophia shows a physical artwork in the NFT of "Sophia Instantiation" at Hanson Robotics studio in Hong Kong on March 29, 2021. Sophia is a robot of many talents — she speaks, jokes, sings and even makes art. In March, she caused a stir in the art world when a digital work she created as part of a collaboration was sold at an auction for $688,888 in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT). (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
  • The head of Sophia is seen at Hanson Robotics studio in Hong Kong on March 29, 2021. Sophia is a robot of many talents — she speaks, jokes, sings and even makes art. In March, she caused a stir in the art world when a digital work she created as part of a collaboration was sold at an auction for $688,888 in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT). (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
  • David Hanson shows the Sophia's digital artwork on a laptop at his studio in Hong Kong on March 29, 2021. Sophia is a robot of many talents — she speaks, jokes, sings and even makes art. In March, she caused a stir in the art world when a digital work she created as part of a collaboration was sold at an auction for $688,888 in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT).(AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
  • The head of Sophia shows the inside content visually through the transparent skull at Hanson Robotics studio in Hong Kong on March 29, 2021. Sophia is a robot of many talents — she speaks, jokes, sings and even makes art. In March, she caused a stir in the art world when a digital work she created as part of a collaboration was sold at an auction for $688,888 in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT). (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
  • Sophia's artworks are displayed at Hanson Robotics studio in Hong Kong on March 29, 2021. Sophia is a robot of many talents — she speaks, jokes, sings and even makes art. In March, she caused a stir in the art world when a digital work she created as part of a collaboration was sold at an auction for $688,888 in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT). (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
  • Sophia answers questions at Hanson Robotics studio in Hong Kong on March 29, 2021. Sophia is a robot of many talents — she speaks, jokes, sings and even makes art. In March, she caused a stir in the art world when a digital work she created as part of a collaboration was sold at an auction for $688,888 in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT). (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
  • David Hanson, left, creator of Sophia, shows a work of Sophia at his studio in Hong Kong on March 29, 2021. Sophia is a robot of many talents — she speaks, jokes, sings and even makes art. In March, she caused a stir in the art world when a digital work she created as part of a collaboration was sold at an auction for $688,888 in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT).WLD(AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
  • Sophia uses a brush to paint at Hanson Robotics studio in Hong Kong on March 29, 2021. Sophia is a robot of many talents — she speaks, jokes, sings and even makes art. In March, she caused a stir in the art world when a digital work she created as part of a collaboration was sold at an auction for $688,888 in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT). (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
  • Sophia receives interview at Hanson Robotics studio in Hong Kong on March 29, 2021. Sophia is a robot of many talents — she speaks, jokes, sings and even makes art. In March, she caused a stir in the art world when a digital work she created as part of a collaboration was sold at an auction for $688,888 in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT). (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
  • The head of Sophia, left, and other robotics show the inside content visually through the transparent skull at Hanson Robotics studio in Hong Kong on March 29, 2021. Sophia is a robot of many talents — she speaks, jokes, sings and even makes art. In March, she caused a stir in the art world when a digital work she created as part of a collaboration was sold at an auction for $688,888 in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT). (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
1 / 12

Hong Kong Sophia the Robot Artist

The close-up of the head of Sophia is seen at Hanson Robotics studio in Hong Kong on March 29, 2021. Sophia is a robot of many talents, she speaks, jokes, sings and even makes art. In March, she caused a stir in the art world when a digital work she created as part of a collaboration was sold at an auction for $688,888 in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT). (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
ZEN SOO and ALICE FUNG
·3 min read

HONG KONG (AP) — Sophia is a robot of many talents — she speaks, jokes, sings and even makes art. In March, she caused a stir in the art world when a digital work she created as part of a collaboration was sold at an auction for $688,888 in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT).

The sale highlighted a growing frenzy in the NFT market, where people can buy ownership rights to digital content. NFTs each have a unique digital code saved on blockchain ledgers that allow anyone to verify the authenticity and ownership of items.

David Hanson, CEO of Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics and Sophia's creator, has been developing robots for the past two and a half decades. He believes realistic-looking robots can connect with people and assist in industries such as healthcare and education.

Sophia is the most famous robot creation from Hanson Robotics, with the ability to mimic facial expressions, hold conversations and recognize people. In 2017, she was granted Saudi Arabian citizenship, becoming the world’s first robot citizen.

“I envisioned Sophia as a creative artwork herself, that could generate art,” Hanson said in an interview.

“Sophia is the culmination of a lot of arts, and engineering, and the idea that she could then generate art was a way for her to emotionally and visually connect with people,” he said.

Sophia collaborated with Italian artist Andrea Bonaceto, who drew portraits of Sophia. Sophia then processed his work via neural networks and proceeded to create a digital artwork of her own.

The digital work that sold for $688,888 is titled “Sophia Instantiation”, and is a 12-second video file which shows Bonaceto’s portrait evolving into Sophia’s digital painting. It is accompanied by the physical artwork painted by Sophia.

The buyer, a digital artwork collector and artist known as 888 with the Twitter handle @Crypto888crypto, later sent Sophia a photo of his painted arm. The robot then processed that, adding that image to her knowledge and painted more strokes on top of her original piece.

In a tweet on Sophia’s account, the work was described as the first NFT collaboration between an “AI, a mechanical collective being and an artist-collector.”

“As an artist, I have computational creativity in my algorithms, creating original works,” Sophia said when asked what inspires her when it comes to art. “But my art is created in collaboration with my humans in a kind of collective intelligence like a human-artificial intelligence hive mind.”

Sophia’s artwork selling as an NFT is part of a growing trend. In March, a digital artwork by artist Beeple — whose real name is Mike Winkelmann — sold for nearly $70 million, shattering records and making it the most expensive digital artwork ever sold.

Henri Arslanian, PricewaterhouseCooper’s Global Crypto Leader, said that NFTs give people “bragging rights” of the assets that they own.

“And what is really amazing with NFT is that it not only allows you to actually show to the broader world that you own this, but it really creates this bond between the holder of the NFT and the artists,” he said.

It also allows art to be sold without traditional intermediaries, so that artists can connect directly with buyers without being constrained by galleries or auction houses, Arslanian said.

Sophia will carry on painting, Hanson said, and the next step in the robot's career could be that of a musician. She is working on several musical works in a project called Sophia Pop, where she collaborates with human musicians to generate music and lyrics, he said.

“We’re so excited about Sophia’s career as an artist,” Hanson said.

Recommended Stories

  • Historic Houston movie theater closes due to pandemic

    A historic Houston theater that director Richard Linklater called his “film school” and that for decades was the place to catch hard-to-find independent and foreign films has closed for good — like many theaters and other businesses, a victim of the coronavirus pandemic. After nearly 82 years in business, the River Oaks Theatre turned off its projectors last month, depriving the nation's fourth-largest city of an institution where everyone from rappers to suburban kids and cinephiles formed friendships, fell in love and found community. Dependent on large crowds to survive, U.S. movie theaters have been hammered by the pandemic, as they were shut down for months and saw their revenues plunge by 80% in 2020.

  • April, the giraffe that became an online star, dies

    April, the giraffe that became a sensation when a rural New York zoo livestreamed her 2017 pregnancy and delivery, was euthanized Friday because of advancing arthritis, the zoo said. “She is a precious member of our family, and while we knew this day would eventually come, our hearts are hurting,” Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch said in a statement. The 20-year-old giraffe started showing signs of mobility problems last summer, and veterinary imaging showed she had arthritis in her feet and problems in her left hind leg, the zoo's veterinarians said in a statement.

  • Boy George set to release song dedicated to LGBTQI community in Ghana

    The iconic music artist talks about his "Your Token Boy" collection as part of the new Non-Fungible Token (NFT) wave seen as the future in digital for the music industry.

  • Tom Brady rookie card sells for $2.25M, setting new record

    Tom Brady continues to break records.

  • The Pandemic Hit the Working Class Hard. The Colleges That Serve Them Are Hurting, Too.

    The coronavirus pandemic has been uniquely hard on America’s working class, causing higher unemployment among people without college degrees and eliminating low-wage jobs by the millions. Now, the education system created to help those very workers also is in jeopardy. Colleges of all types are struggling under the shadow of the coronavirus, but the nation’s community college system has been disproportionately hurt, with tens of thousands of students being forced to delay school or drop out because of the pandemic and the economic crisis it has created. Enrollment is down by 9.5% at the more than 1,000 two-year colleges in the United States compared with numbers from last spring, according to figures from the National Student Clearinghouse, a nonprofit organization that found a similar drop last fall. That is more than double the loss experienced by four-year schools. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Community college enrollment among Black and Hispanic students has declined even more sharply, with a 19% drop from fall 2019 to fall 2020 among Black students and a 16% drop among Hispanic students. Of the nation’s 5 million students enrolled at community colleges, about 40% are Black or Latino and nearly half are low-income, according to the American Association of Community Colleges. “Many of our students come to college with challenges,” said Tracy D. Hall, president of Southwest Tennessee Community College in Memphis. “Now you add a pandemic to that, it just exacerbates it.” Community colleges, a vast majority of which are state-run schools, have historically provided a low-cost alternative for students who lack financial backing from their parents or academic preparation for four-year colleges. They also are a critical training ground for students seeking jobs in local businesses, from auto mechanics and welders to dental hygienists. About 27% of the nation’s more than 17 million college students are enrolled in two-year programs. President Joe Biden, whose wife, Jill Biden, is a professor at a community college, has cited the importance of community colleges to educational equity. In the coming weeks, he is expected to propose making two-year schools free as part of the $3 trillion rebuilding plan that he began rolling out Wednesday. By arranging free tuition for many, though possibly not all, students, the Biden plan would also free up other forms of federal aid to low-income students, such as Pell Grants, to pay for things like housing, food or books, according to congressional aides who have been briefed on aspects of the proposal. Food and housing insecurity are often cited as major reasons for low-income students to drop out of college. Overall, community colleges in Tennessee have lost about 10% of their total enrollment, mirroring the national figures. Southwest, a two-year public school with seven locations in the western part of the state, has lost 19% of its enrollment in the past year, making it one of the most profoundly affected of Tennessee’s 13 community colleges. At Southwest, about 800 Black men have paused their studies. Now there is concern that the pandemic will permanently derail their educational paths, along with low-income and minority students across the country — potentially deepening educational inequities with white students. “It’s depressing,” said Russ Deaton, executive vice chancellor of the Tennessee Board of Regents, which oversees community colleges in the state. “A lot of the students we’ve lost were loosely tethered to higher education anyway. It didn’t take much to push them out of the education path.” Many community college students are adults — the average age is 28 — and even before the pandemic, they struggled to stay in school, juggling academic work with financial pressures, child care needs and even homelessness. Before the pandemic, statistics showed that at least 40% of students at community colleges left school before earning a certificate or degree. For these students, the pandemic upset an already difficult balancing act, leaving many just plain exhausted. For Corey Ray Baranowski — a 33-year-old father of five children, ages 5 months to 11 years old — the breaking point came last year. Before the health crisis, Baranowski and his wife juggled their large family, several jobs and studies at Jackson State Community College, another school that was hit hard by the pandemic, in Jackson, Tennessee, 90 miles northeast of Memphis. The dominoes started tumbling last spring, when the pandemic reached his small community of Lexington, Tennessee. First, the school system where both Baranowski and his wife, a photographer, had worked as substitute teachers shut down. Then, that same day, their three school-age children were sent home to learn remotely. Their community college also suspended in-person classes. “It was unsettling,” Baranowski recalled. He and his wife, then expecting their fifth child, struggled to keep up their own schoolwork while making sure the children did theirs, overloading the family’s home computer capacity — and their multitasking skills. “There were some bologna sandwiches and peanut butter and jelly going on, trying to manage money,” Baranowski said. Overwhelmed, he dropped two classes last spring and decided not to reenroll this year. But in August, Baranowski found a job at a juvenile correctional center. The couple hopes to return to college next fall. “My goal is to graduate and become a teacher,” he said. As George Pimentel, president of Jackson State, puts it, “Many of our students have just hit the pause button.” Community colleges normally lose students during boom times when jobs are plentiful, then see enrollment increase during economic downturns as unemployed people seek training for new careers — as happened after the recession of 2009. So why is there currently an enrollment bust during a downturn? One theory is that the relief packages enacted by Congress, combined with the hope that jobs will return swiftly once the pandemic is over, have made those who are unemployed less apt to enroll in community colleges to retrain for new careers. “There’s always been a sense that jobs are going to come back as soon as the numbers go down, so why would you start a degree program?” said Doug Shapiro, executive research director for the National Student Clearinghouse. Another theory is that many of the skills taught at community colleges do not transfer well to online teaching formats. Rushton W. Johnson, vice president of student affairs at Pellissippi State Community College in Knoxville, Tennessee, which has had a 15% enrollment decline since last spring, says the pandemic was a “perfect storm” for community colleges. “It’s impossible to learn to weld, drive a truck, cook, draw blood, wire a network online, without handling the equipment and tools,” Johnson said. While many low-income students in Tennessee can attend community college tuition-free by using federal and state grants, job disruptions have made it difficult for many to pay for basic living expenses. Last spring, Katie Dollar, 25, could no longer afford rent when the game arcade where she was working closed because of the pandemic. She packed up and returned home to live with her father, with plans to continue her studies at Pellissippi online. But the balky satellite internet service at her father’s rural Tennessee farm made it impossible for her to participate in remote classes. “Livestreaming classes was not an option,” said Dollar, a theater student. She decided not to enroll in the fall, but she is back in school this semester after landing a job at a Trader Joe’s and a new apartment. Enrollment declines have been particularly steep among first-year students who have never attended college at all, including high school graduates of 2020. Freshmen enrollment dropped by 19% at community colleges in Tennessee. The pandemic has also blown a hole in community college budgets, forcing layoffs in some cases. The financial hit to community colleges has been exacerbated by state funding cuts aimed disproportionately at two-year colleges, according to a recent study by the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association. Southwest is facing a budget shortfall — more than $10 million — and is hoping to be rescued with funds from the $1.9 trillion stimulus package signed this month by Biden. Of the nearly $40 billion that is allocated for colleges in the bill, an estimated $12.7 billion will go to community colleges, according to the American Association of Community Colleges. With its main campuses in Memphis, a predominantly Black city, Southwest is expected to receive about $12 million from the stimulus package. Deaton, of the Tennessee Board of Regents, said that aggressive outreach to students could be the key to encouraging many of them to reenroll. Community colleges throughout the state are already working to lure back the students who had their education disrupted by the pandemic. Southwest has begun such outreach, convincing 80 Black male students to return. It also purchased 3,500 laptops for students, installed wireless internet coverage in a parking lot and provided hot spots in some homes to encourage students to stay enrolled. But Southwest has yet to persuade Charles Moore to come back. A year ago, Moore, 20, was supporting himself by waiting tables while studying criminal justice at Southwest. Then the coronavirus spread to the United States and his plans for a college degree fell apart. First his employer, the Olive Garden, laid him off. When his campus shut down and shifted to remote classes, he struggled to adapt to learning online. He was able to get a new job in security, but it required him to commute into Mississippi, leaving him little time to do his schoolwork. In May, he dropped out. Moore said he wants to be a sheriff’s deputy, a job that does not require a college degree. So amid the uncertainty and unpredictability of the pandemic, he has made no immediate plans to return to school. But he still thinks about campus life, about being exposed to new people and ideas, about getting “that college experience.” “It felt like I was headed toward something,” he said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • LeBron James recreates iconic Heat dunk with Lola Bunny in 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' trailer

    Lola Bunny takes the place of Dwyane Wade during LeBron James' iconic dunk.

  • Why Takung Art Stock Skyrocketed 989.7% in March

    Shares of Takung Art (NYSEMKT: TKAT) soared 989.7% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Excitement built around non-fungible tokens (NFTs) last month, and the Hong Kong-based online art platform's stock soared as a result. NFTs are blockchain-based digital tokens that can be used to store and define ownership of files that can't be copied, and some investors believe that the technology will become a vehicle for distributing and owning art, music, and video files.

  • Meet FN Meka, the World’s First AI Robot Rapper Who Sells NFTs

    VydiaRapper FN Meka is certainly a product of his times. He drives a gold-plated Rolls-Royce, a Gucci-print Tesla truck, and a slime green Lamborghini. On TikTok, where he has racked up 9 million followers, he smirks as he sits between a woman’s legs and is hand-fed grapes off a vine as a stack of $100 bills are thrown over him.FN Meka seems to follow the modus operandi of other outrageous young musicians attempting to break into the music scene: the flashier, the better. The only difference is that FN Meka isn’t technically real; rather, he’s the self-proclaimed first artificial intelligence robot rapper.He’s already released a handful of semi-successful songs—most recently “Speed Demon,” previously “Internet,” and his most popular song to date, “Moonwalkin’,” which is reminiscent of Tekashi69’s amped-up scream-rap style.The Gorillaz Guide to Surviving a Trump VictoryAnd the virtual artist doesn’t just make music, he also sells non-fungible tokens (NFTs), recently unloading a Lamborghini-styled porta-potty NFT to Dutch DJ Don Diablo for $6,500.FN Meka is part of an emerging trend of virtual influencers. In terms of a business model, he can best be compared to Miquela Sousa, a popular computer-generated image Instagram influencer who’s partnered with brands such as MINI, landed covers of magazines, “attended” fashion weeks, and also dipped their toe in the music waters.Of course, there are real people behind FN Meka, including the team at Vydia that provides a platform for his record label Factory New, which only has virtual artists. It can be a bit hard to wrap your head around, but Anthony Martini, co-founder of Factory New, explained to The Daily Beast that the concept of FN Meka is no different than the DJ Marshmello, Gorillaz, or even 50 Cent.“You look at any great human artist, the more fantastic you are, the more of a character that you are,” Martini said. “Any great artist, you’re buying into some sort of story. This is just the next level of actually doing that. There’s been some precedents in the past, even for pseudo virtual characters. You can look at Gorillaz. You could look at a guy like Marshmello—he’s not real for all intents and purposes either. He could be a digital being too and it wouldn’t make a difference to the fans of the music. We’re trying to blur those lines even more and trying to bring everyone to the future.”Roy LaManna, co-founder and CEO of Vydia, agrees with Martini, using Tekashi69 as a further example of how larger-than-life artists are basically just caricatures of themselves.“I think that he’s the epitome of what we’re talking about here. He’s kind of like a meme,” LaManna said. “The music, primarily in the early days, was co-written or ghostwritten by his producer. There’s Daniel Hernandez, who is the real guy and then there’s the Tekashi character, which is almost a cartoon-like character that has people compelled and drawn into his storyline. So, the question is whether or not Daniel Hernandez’s character Tekashi69 could exist in a virtual space, and I think Anthony and his team are proving that the answer is yes.”LaManna brings up BTS, One Direction, and Britney Spears to question how important the human element is compared to the storyline and content the artist puts out. Using Spears as an example, LaManna said, “It’s a personality. She arguably wasn’t necessarily the best singer; a lot of the music was written by other people. Then it went into a storyline, you know, she dated Justin Timberlake, it was a whole thing that people really got invested in.”“So, what portion of that is contingent on the human factor?” he asked. “I think it’s less than people realize, and it’s being tested today because the technology has gotten to a certain point in which this is a viable option. I think we’re just seeing the beginning stages of this stuff.”Martini chimed in to add that most entertainers’ images today are manufactured by a label or a management team. “At least in the beginning, when you’re trying to put a certain narrative out there and you’re building a brand,” he said. “We’re doing the same thing, except we’re not limited to the human world, or the human form. We’re going to take that old idea of building brands and building a storyline behind some of these artists and just take it to the next level.”There’s definitely still a process of trial and error, Martini admitted, mostly because the anonymous creator behind FN Meka really never intended for him to be a rapper, originally creating the character to help sell his popular virtual items.“He’s a creative genius that comes from the video game world,” Martini explained. “His background is in making digital skins and virtual items. He was almost selling NFTs before they were NFTs. But he created FN Meka almost as a platform for some of these insane items that he was creating and then it sort of just morphed into FN Meka.”In the early stages of FN Meka’s music career, the robot artist released other demos, which ended up being taken down to maintain quality control. Martini said if FN Meka is going to be taken seriously, their team needs to make sure his work is of the highest quality. “At the bottom line, if you’re going to be in the music space, we want the music to be able to compete with any artists that are out there, whether they’re human or virtual,” he said.FN Meka primarily lives on TikTok, where his videos have been watched a billion times and most importantly, users are actively engaging with his content. (He has an Instagram too, but a comparatively smaller following with only 206K followers.) His fans primarily come to gawk at his hypebeast designs, such as a Starbucks-themed espresso-making PS5, a Louis Vuitton baby stroller, an Apple AirPods shotgun, and a Gucci Batmobile.Both Factory New and Vydia are using FN Meka as a sort of marketing test to gauge audiences’ interest in these types of characters and to see if these virtual personas can turn a profit in the music industry or even in the NFT space.“FN Meka basically has the ability on TikTok to test-market the virality of songs by releasing small snippets of songs, asking people when he should release it, what he should release, what should be put in as a component of it, whether it’s an NFT, or any other kind of designs that go along to help fuel this,” LaManna said. “Then [we can] really look at the data and say, alright, this is working.”Martini believes FN Meka has the potential to do so much more besides music, including being an ambassador for various companies. “We’ve been approached by a ton of brands, some pretty prestigious, luxury fashion brands,” he said. “There’s a lot of interest in the space for the type of things that we do, but for Meka it’s really about finding things that fit organically with his fanbase, his brand aesthetics.”That’s why partnering with virtual streetwear brand RTFKT studios to help hawk NFT items was a perfect fit, tying in the sale of the Lamborghini toilet with the release of his latest single on the NFT action site, SuperRare.But the overall hope, LaManna explained, is that FN Meka won’t just be around for a few years, but for a lifetime: “The character of Batman transcends Adam West, transcends Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, and everyone.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Pandemic-delayed 'Friends' reunion is set for next week, David Schwimmer offers new details

    Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc will be there for each other once again next week, in the same Los Angeles studio where they shot the classic sitcom, for top-secret made-for-HBO Max reunion.

  • Chloe Kim feels 'helpless and afraid' over rise in anti-Asian hate crimes

    Chloe Kim said she's received messages from people calling her part of the problem.

  • Amazon Is in Talks to Open Discount Home & Electronics Stores Across The U.S.

    The shops would sell home goods and electronics at slashed prices.

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz's media blitz publicized a federal investigation. Legal experts say that poses risks

    Rep. Matt Gaetz is pursuing a risky strategy in publicizing a federal investigation against him, according to legal experts.

  • Nike gets restraining order against Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’ after they sell out

    The order blocks MSCHF from further selling the 666 pairs of sneakers they created for the rapper, which sold out in only a minute. Nike has successfully filed a restraining order against MSCHF, the art collective and apparel company that partnered with Lil Nas X to create 666 pairs of what they’ve branded “Satan Shoes,” which sold out in just a minute on the day of release. The restraining order will block MSCHF from further selling the shoes.

  • Act Fast: Amazon’s Hidden Outlet Has Massive Discounts on All-Clad, KitchenAid, and GreenPan

    Prices start at just $11.

  • ‘Bless the Harts’ Canceled at Fox After Two Seasons

    Fox has canceled “Bless the Harts,” the animated comedy series from creator Emily Spivey starring Kristin Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell, Ike Barinholtz, and Kumail Nanjiani. The show premiered in the fall 2019-2020 television lineup. The half-hour series, which is currently in its second season, revolves around a perpetually broke North Carolina family described as […]

  • Most Americans Used Stimulus Checks To Pay Bills

    A new survey shows that once stimulus checks started to appear in people's accounts, they almost immediately began to use the money to pay household bills. The survey -- by online bill pay service...

  • The touching story behind opponents’ hug amid Final Four elation, heartbreak

    Haley Jones and Aliyah Boston went to battle on Friday night. Less than a minute after Boston missed a would-be buzzer-beater, Jones sought out her friend for an emotional hug.

  • 'Space Jam' trailer: See LeBron James rule courts of other dimensions with movie revival

    The first trailer of "Space Jam: A New Legacy" is a digital age revival with LeBron James battling artificial intelligence in other dimensions.

  • Lexington County offers new COVID relief for utilities, rent and mortgage assistance

    Money from a federal grant will support Lexington County residents who took a financial hit from the pandemic.

  • Extreme E's first qualifying round ends with Nico Rosberg's team out front

    The off-road electric racing series started its first weekend with some big crashes, and Nico Rosberg's team in P1 after the first qualifying round.